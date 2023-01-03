Read full article on original website
Awkward moment Cristiano Ronaldo looks baffled as he’s greeted by chorus of ‘SIUUU’ chant by press at Al-Nassr unveiling
CRISTIANO RONALDO suffered an awkward moment when he was greeted with chants of “SIUUU” by the media at his official Al-Nassr unveiling. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, is now the highest-paid sportsperson ever after he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club.
Cristiano Ronaldo Has an Impressive Net Worth
Between his sponsorship deals and personal line of clothing and products, Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward and captain of the Portuguese national soccer team, has done well for himself. Throughout his career, he has amassed no shortage of success – whether that means records broken or trophies collected (even though he has yet to win the World Cup).
Lionel Messi got angry at me for boozing in World Cup celebrations and almost sent me to hospital, says Aguero
LIONEL MESSI got "angry" with Sergio Aguero for his boozing during Argentina's World Cup celebrations, the former Manchester City striker has revealed. Aguero, 34, has been a stalwart for the Albiceleste before having to retire in 2021 due to a heart condition. Despite no longer playing, Aguero was invited to...
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his bulging business empire with a £43m complex of 88 flats that will be named after him in his native Madeira - and just round the corner from his mum Dolores!
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his already-bulging business portfolio with a new real estate project in his native Madeira. The 37-year-old, currently unemployed after parting company with Manchester United, is building on his partnership with hotel group Pestana with a £43million apartment complex - despite reports of his relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes 'eroding'.
Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped by Portugal was 'not a shock' claims Man City star Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva has revealed that Portugal stars only found out about Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped from the starting XI at the World Cup just two hours before kick-off.
Cristiano Ronaldo was rejected by numerous teams despite being available for just £80k-a-week
The 37-year-old forward was officially unveiled as an Al Nassr player on Tuesday following his arrival in Saudi Arabia after he agreed a £175million-a-year contract.
Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly says he’s happy to come to ‘South Africa’ after Saudi transfer
Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly said he was happy to come to “South Africa” after his transfer to Saudi Arabian football club Al Nassr.The forward was speaking at his first press conference after his shock move.“It’s different, the evolution of football is different,” Ronaldo said.“It’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa, for me, I want to change”.As he spoke, the sponsorship backdrop behind him read: “Saudi, welcome to Arabia”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo completes shock move to Saudi side Al NassrMoment Ronaldo is unveiled as new Al Nassr player in front of thousands of fans‘I’m here to win’: Cristiano Ronaldo gives first press conference as Al Nassr player
Fans claim Ronaldo should 'retire' after he failed with a backheel attempt in Al-Nassr unveiling
The 37-year-old Portugal forward was officially unveiled as an Al Nassr player on Tuesday following his arrival in Saudi Arabia after he agreed a £175million-a-year contract.
Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
Watch: Fans go crazy as Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in first Al-Nassr training session
It was first reported in late November that the star forward had agreed to a deal with Al-Nassr, though the financial details weren't finalized. That agreement came amidst Ronaldo's memorable, yet unsuccessful World Cup run with Portugal -- who was knocked out in the quarterfinals -- and just over one week following his fiery departure from Manchester United.
kalkinemedia.com
Saudi Arabia or South Africa? Ronaldo stumbles over mega-move
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made a slip of the tongue over his megabucks new deal on Tuesday when he seemed to say he had moved to South Africa rather than Saudi Arabia, home of his latest club Al Nassr. "It's not the end of my career to come to South...
Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA rating slashed to its lowest in 12 years after £175m-a-year Al_Nassr move
The 37-year-old completed his move to Al-Nassr on a sensational £175million-a-year contract following his tumultuous exit from Manchester United in November.
Post Register
Chelsea signs defender Badiashile from Monaco on long deal
LONDON (AP) — Premier League club Chelsea signed France defender Benoît Badiashile on a seven-and-a-half-year contract from French side Monaco on Thursday. No financial details were given but French media estimated the transfer fee to be around 34 million pounds ($40 million).
Cristiano Ronaldo lands in Saudi Arabia ahead of his Al-Nassr medical
Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Riyadh on Monday night ahead of undergoing his medical with Al Nassr on Tuesday. The club plans to officially unveil the former Manchester United forward at 4pm GMT.
Pele's Final Journey: Brazil Says Goodbye To Soccer Legend
Brazil legend Pele made his final journey on Tuesday before being laid to rest.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut could be delayed indefinitely
Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut for Al-Nassr could be delayed indefinitely, with reports suggesting the Saudi club have already exceeded their foreign player quota.AFP are reporting that Ronaldo has not yet been registered with the club as he would be their ninth foreign player – one more than the maximum limit of eight imposed by the Saudi football authorities.That means Al-Nassr would need to offload one of their existing octet of foreigners – which includes the likes of Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo and forwards Anderson Talisca of Brazil and Vincent Aboubakar of Cameroon – before the 37-year-old...
What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League soccer?
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — As Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to point out, he has spent his storied career playing for the “most important” clubs in Europe. That also meant playing in the most popular leagues in the world in England, Spain and Italy for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
The contract is unique but I am unique – Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr unveiling
Cristiano Ronaldo says he is a unique player and declared “in Europe, my work is done” as the Portuguese revealed he turned down several top clubs to join Al Nassr at his unveiling with the Saudi Arabia club.Ronaldo has won the prestigious Ballon d’Or award on five occasions and the Champions League five times while he also counts multiple Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A titles among an enviable trophy haul.Following an acrimonious exit from Manchester United in November, Ronaldo said he had been courted by clubs from around the world but he put pen to paper on a deal...
Yardbarker
Report: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could face one last time in 2023 Club Friendly
Despite playing on two different continents, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may face up once again. Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr are prepared to square off in a showdown fit for the ages. It was announced on Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with Al-Nassr....
