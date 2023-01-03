ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Distractify

Cristiano Ronaldo Has an Impressive Net Worth

Between his sponsorship deals and personal line of clothing and products, Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward and captain of the Portuguese national soccer team, has done well for himself. Throughout his career, he has amassed no shortage of success – whether that means records broken or trophies collected (even though he has yet to win the World Cup).
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his bulging business empire with a £43m complex of 88 flats that will be named after him in his native Madeira - and just round the corner from his mum Dolores!

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his already-bulging business portfolio with a new real estate project in his native Madeira. The 37-year-old, currently unemployed after parting company with Manchester United, is building on his partnership with hotel group Pestana with a £43million apartment complex - despite reports of his relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes 'eroding'.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly says he’s happy to come to ‘South Africa’ after Saudi transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly said he was happy to come to “South Africa” after his transfer to Saudi Arabian football club Al Nassr.The forward was speaking at his first press conference after his shock move.“It’s different, the evolution of football is different,” Ronaldo said.“It’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa, for me, I want to change”.As he spoke, the sponsorship backdrop behind him read: “Saudi, welcome to Arabia”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo completes shock move to Saudi side Al NassrMoment Ronaldo is unveiled as new Al Nassr player in front of thousands of fans‘I’m here to win’: Cristiano Ronaldo gives first press conference as Al Nassr player
kalkinemedia.com

Saudi Arabia or South Africa? Ronaldo stumbles over mega-move

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made a slip of the tongue over his megabucks new deal on Tuesday when he seemed to say he had moved to South Africa rather than Saudi Arabia, home of his latest club Al Nassr. "It's not the end of my career to come to South...
Post Register

Chelsea signs defender Badiashile from Monaco on long deal

LONDON (AP) — Premier League club Chelsea signed France defender Benoît Badiashile on a seven-and-a-half-year contract from French side Monaco on Thursday. No financial details were given but French media estimated the transfer fee to be around 34 million pounds ($40 million).
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut could be delayed indefinitely

Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut for Al-Nassr could be delayed indefinitely, with reports suggesting the Saudi club have already exceeded their foreign player quota.AFP are reporting that Ronaldo has not yet been registered with the club as he would be their ninth foreign player – one more than the maximum limit of eight imposed by the Saudi football authorities.That means Al-Nassr would need to offload one of their existing octet of foreigners – which includes the likes of Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo and forwards Anderson Talisca of Brazil and Vincent Aboubakar of Cameroon – before the 37-year-old...
The Associated Press

What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League soccer?

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — As Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to point out, he has spent his storied career playing for the “most important” clubs in Europe. That also meant playing in the most popular leagues in the world in England, Spain and Italy for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
The Independent

The contract is unique but I am unique – Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr unveiling

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is a unique player and declared “in Europe, my work is done” as the Portuguese revealed he turned down several top clubs to join Al Nassr at his unveiling with the Saudi Arabia club.Ronaldo has won the prestigious Ballon d’Or award on five occasions and the Champions League five times while he also counts multiple Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A titles among an enviable trophy haul.Following an acrimonious exit from Manchester United in November, Ronaldo said he had been courted by clubs from around the world but he put pen to paper on a deal...
Yardbarker

Report: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could face one last time in 2023 Club Friendly

Despite playing on two different continents, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may face up once again. Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr are prepared to square off in a showdown fit for the ages. It was announced on Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with Al-Nassr....

