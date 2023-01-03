Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral
Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status. Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation. He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
Damar Hamlin's Father Makes Plea To Fans
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field before being transported to the hospital. Doctors sedated Hamlin and he's been listed in critical condition since Monday night. While...
Family of Bills' Hamlin thanks supporters, asks for prayers
The family of Damar Hamlin expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle while asking everyone to keep the hospitalized player in their prayers on Tuesday. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations...
KC-area Bills, Chiefs fans wishing Damar Hamlin a fast recovery
Al Burns, a lifelong Bills fan who owns Al’s Bar and Grill, said his heart sunk when an ambulance rolled onto the turf to assist Hamlin.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Skip Bayless' Announcement
Skip Bayless is currently under fire after he put out an abhorrent tweet on Monday night regarding the Damar Hamlin situation. In the tweet, Bayless doesn't seem to care about how the Buffalo Bills' safety is in cardiac arrest and only wants to see the game finish up since it has playoff implications on the line.
NFL Referees Association Releases Statement To Address Damar Hamlin Situation
This week's Monday Night Football broadcast displayed a terrifying ordeal, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. Despite receiving swift medical attention and being ushered off the field, the 24-year-old is still hospitalized as of this writing. The ...
Collapse of Bills’ Hamlin deepens Buffalo’s anguish, resolve
BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown asked for a moment of silence on New Year's Eve to remember those lost to tragedy in 2022. It was a year that had heaped miseries on the city, including a racist mass shooting in the spring, a deadly blizzard the weekend of Christmas and, just that morning, a house fire that killed five children.
Buffalo, Niagara Falls to light up in support for Damar Hamlin
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The dome of Buffalo’s City Hall and both sides of Niagara Falls will be illuminated Tuesday night in a show of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition a day after the Bills said his heart stopped while making a tackle in the opening quarter […]
Bills: Safety Damar Hamlin showing 'remarkable improvement'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. “While...
Current, former athletes express support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Current players like quarterback Lamar Jackson, linebacker Patrick Queen and others took to social media to express their thoughts and their prayers for Damar Hamlin.
Back to work not business as usual for Damar Hamlin's peers
For Damar Hamlin’s teammates, peers and everyone in the NFL community, going back to work is not business as usual. Players returned to practice with heavy hearts on Wednesday, two days after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during Buffalo’s game at Cincinnati.
