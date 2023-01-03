A Wilkes County man who pled guilty to a shooting in downtown Athens that left seven people wounded has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. ACC police say the shooting on September 5, 2021 stemmed from a dispute between two street gangs from Washington, Georgia on a crowded night following a UGA football game. In addition to four gang members who were hit, three bystanders with no connection to the gangs were also struck.

WILKES COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO