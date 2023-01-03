ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes County man gets 20 years in downtown shooting

A Wilkes County man who pled guilty to a shooting in downtown Athens that left seven people wounded has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. ACC police say the shooting on September 5, 2021 stemmed from a dispute between two street gangs from Washington, Georgia on a crowded night following a UGA football game. In addition to four gang members who were hit, three bystanders with no connection to the gangs were also struck.
WILKES COUNTY, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman

A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
ATHENS, GA
YAHOO!

Monroe store clerk arrested following shooting death of armed robbery suspect

A Monroe store clerk was arrested Tuesday following an attempted armed robbery that resulted in the shooting and death of the robber. Rafus LaCharles Anderson, 30 of Monroe was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with manslaughter. According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting at a store on...
MONROE, GA
douglasnow.com

Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate

Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville woman charged after November wreck in Hall County

A Gainesville woman was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a November single-vehicle wreck in Hall County that left both the woman and her passenger with injuries. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Samantha Elizabeth Ballinger, 29, faces a variety of charges including serious injury by vehicle, a felony, as well as DUI.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Traffic shift scheduled for New Jennings Mill Road at Atlanta Highway in Athens

WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner Vertical Earth Incorporated will activate a new signal at New Jennings Road and SR10/Atlantic Highway in Athens, Georgia. WHEN: The traffic shift will occur on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Should the shift be delayed, the next date it would be...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for driver in deadly DeKalb County hit-and-run

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on the 3800 block of Big Miller Grove Way. Officers arriving at the scene found the...

