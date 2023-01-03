Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Superfan Mattress Mack Places $1.5 Million Bet on TCU Horned Frogs to Upset Georgia BulldogsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41The LanternColumbus, OH
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Football: Buckeyes focused on containing Bennett’s mobility in CFP semifinalThe LanternAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Police: Two arrested in December homicide in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say they arrested two people they believe is responsible for the shooting death of a man last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Requel Rayshawn Johnson, 20, of Norcross and 17-year-old Antonio Montez Payne are accused and...
FOX Carolina
Multiple schools in Elbert Co. put on lockdown during search for suspect
ELBERT COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Department of Public Safety said two suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday following a chase along Georgia 72 near Athens Tech. Troopers said the chase began at 4:08 when they tried to stop a car for speeding. After a short chase,...
Innocent bystander shot while pumping gas in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An apparent drive-by shooting in DeKalb County has left an innocent man pumping gas injured. Police say they were called to a Texaco station on Columbia Drive just before 5 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the leg. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
wuga.org
Wilkes County man gets 20 years in downtown shooting
A Wilkes County man who pled guilty to a shooting in downtown Athens that left seven people wounded has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. ACC police say the shooting on September 5, 2021 stemmed from a dispute between two street gangs from Washington, Georgia on a crowded night following a UGA football game. In addition to four gang members who were hit, three bystanders with no connection to the gangs were also struck.
Gun, drugs recovered following New Year’s weekend DUI arrests in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Six people are celebrating the new year behind bars. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Over the holiday weekend, the Sandy Springs Police Department traffic units made six DUI arrests. During those traffic stops, they also recovered a stolen gun, a...
YAHOO!
Street-gang induced shooting of 7 people in Athens ends with prison term
A Wilkes County man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday following his guilty plea to a shooting in downtown Athens that left seven people wounded on a crowded night following a University of Georgia football game. The shooting stemmed from a street gang dispute on Sept. 5, 2021,...
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County man arrested for murdering mother of his children
ELLENWOOD — The suspect in a Dec. 30 murder has been arrested, according to Clayton County police. Johnnie Alston, 57, was arrested on Jan. 3 for the shooting death of Alicia Alston, the mother of his children. Police were called to Northwind Drive in Ellenwood Dec. 30 where they...
Domestic dispute leads to man killing his partner in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead and leaves behind children after she was shot during a domestic dispute with her partner, Clayton County police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Dec. 30 just after 10 a.m., CCPD officers responded to the...
NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman
A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
YAHOO!
Monroe store clerk arrested following shooting death of armed robbery suspect
A Monroe store clerk was arrested Tuesday following an attempted armed robbery that resulted in the shooting and death of the robber. Rafus LaCharles Anderson, 30 of Monroe was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with manslaughter. According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting at a store on...
Road check in west Georgia led to 2 arrested, seizure of oxycodone, marijuana, guns
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are facing charges after deputies found numerous illegal drugs and guns during a road check on Dec. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting a road check on Collinsworth...
New charges for suspect arrested after NE Ga police chase
A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker had outstanding warrants from Habersham...
Investigation ongoing after fatal Upstate shooting
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired just before 7PM Friday night on Winston Drive in the Homeland Park community just outside of Anderson.
douglasnow.com
Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate
Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville woman charged after November wreck in Hall County
A Gainesville woman was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a November single-vehicle wreck in Hall County that left both the woman and her passenger with injuries. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Samantha Elizabeth Ballinger, 29, faces a variety of charges including serious injury by vehicle, a felony, as well as DUI.
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT, K-9 units arrest man charged with wounding teenager during DeKalb County gunfight
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of wounding a teenage boy during a shootout in DeKalb County. Police said 21-year-old Daeshun Shropshire was arrested on Dec. 29 for aggravated assault and other charges when police said he shot during an exchange of gunfire with a 17-year-old boy after the two got into an argument.
Monroe Local News
Traffic shift scheduled for New Jennings Mill Road at Atlanta Highway in Athens
WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner Vertical Earth Incorporated will activate a new signal at New Jennings Road and SR10/Atlantic Highway in Athens, Georgia. WHEN: The traffic shift will occur on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Should the shift be delayed, the next date it would be...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man killed in wreck while fleeing from Habersham County authorities
A Gainesville man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Habersham County early Tuesday morning while allegedly fleeing from authorities in the county. According to a press release from the Georgia State Patrol, William Timothy Myers, 34, was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on J Warren Road just after midnight.
Driver, public works employee speak out after sinkhole swallows car on road in Athens
ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga — Olympic Drive between Athena and Hancock Industrial Boulevard in Athens, Georgia remains closed after a large sinkhole opened up in the roadway overnight and swallowed a car. On Wednesday morning, Athens-Clarke County police reported a driver called after he hit a sinkhole on Olympic Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for driver in deadly DeKalb County hit-and-run
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on the 3800 block of Big Miller Grove Way. Officers arriving at the scene found the...
