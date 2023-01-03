ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camarillo, CA

Monday's Top Prep Performers from boys and girls basketball

By Ventura County Star
 2 days ago
Highlights from Monday in high school sports:

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Zane Carter had 16 points and two blocks, Luke Ortiz had 15 points and four blocks, Daniel Ortiz scored 14 points, and Colin Guenther finished with 12 points and three assists to lead Buena (15-2) to a 63-59 win over host Camarillo in a nonleague game. Marcos Jaquez scored a game-high 19 points, Tyler Hook had 18 points and Chase Aronowitz had 14 points for the Scorpions (11-8).
  • David Williams scored 21 points, Rodney Adams Jr. had 19 points, Ethan Macias had 11 points, and Kamden Kiech added nine points to lead Rio Mesa to an 80-61 win over Fillmore in a nonleague game. Nate Delgadillo finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks, Jack Morris had 16 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals, and Johnny Cardenas scored 11 points for the Flashes (4-9).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Milan Garcia scored 15 points, Kalea Maielua had 11 points, Mariah Bernal had nine points and nine rebounds, Talia Behrens finished with eight points and 21 rebounds, and Cynthia Lemuz had eight points and 14 rebounds to lead St. Bonaventure to a 59-53 win over Moorpark in a nonleague game.
  • Miahnna Galvan finished with 17 points, three assists and three steals, Jalynn Rico had 15 points and five steals, and Maddi Stonebreaker had six points and 13 rebounds to lead Santa Paula to a 45-23 win over Fillmore in a Citrus Coast League game.

The Dos Pueblos High School basketball team will have a game with San Marcos High School - Santa Barbara on January 03, 2023, 19:00:00.
