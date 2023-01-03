ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 18 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 18 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox.

The Saints are a 3.5-point favorite in the game.

Sporting News: Saints 24, Panthers 20

Vinnie Iyer writes: "The Panthers tried their best for a late running game and defense fueled rally to get into the playoffs, but that fell apart because of inconsistency and injuries. The Saints marched well on the Eagles last week and are the better coached team to better execute in a physical game at home."

Bookies.com: Take the Saints to cover vs. Panthers

Bill Speros writes: "Two teams playing for draft seeding. The Panthers were declawed by Tom Brady and Mike Evans in Week 17. The Saints pulled off an upset of the Jalen Hurts-less Eagles Sunday but were also eliminated from the playoffs when Green Bay beat Minnesota. The Saints are coming off a win and are at home. They hold the edge here."

NFL Week 18 odds: Chiefs vs. Raiders | Titans vs. Jaguars | Buccaneers vs. Falcons | Patriots vs. Bills | Vikings vs. Bears | Texans vs. Colts | Jets vs. Dolphins | Panthers vs. Saints | Browns vs. Steelers | Ravens vs. Bengals | Giants vs. Eagles | Cowboys vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Broncos | Rams vs. Seahawks | Cardinals vs. 49ers | Lions vs. Packers

Sports Betting Dime: Saints 19.6, Panthers 15.5

The site's formula predicts that the Saints will win the Week 18 NFL game.

OddsChecker: Go with the Saints to cover vs. Panthers

It writes: "The Saints come into this one as 4.5 point favorites. The Saints have held opponents to 13.6 points over the last 5 games, and the Panthers are allowing 23.8 points per game. With neither team having a strong offense this is the ballgame. For that reason, this one is the Saints to lose."

How to watch:NFL Week 18 schedule, television information

Pro Football Network: Bet the Saints to cover vs. Panthers

BJ Rudell writes: "Yes, the traditional Week 18 pastime (formerly Week 17 when the NFL had 16-game regular seasons) is in full effect. Will Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave see the field? What about D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard? If both teams play their starters, the Saints have the edge."

Sporting News: Panthers 28, Saints 25

Bill Bender writes: "The Saints have won the last three meetings against the Panthers in this NFC South rivalry, and despite the ups-and-down this season New Orleans still has a 4-3 home record. Carolina interim coach Steve Wilks has made a great case to take the full-time job, and a win here could seal it. The only problem is that 1-6 record on the road. Will Wilks overcome that?"

NFL Week 18 playoff picture, scenarios:What's at stake in last week of regular season

NFL power rankings Week 18:San Francisco 49ers surging toward NFL playoffs

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

