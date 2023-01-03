ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Predicting chances of Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Dan Campbell to win NFL awards

By Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

The last week of the regular season means the last edition of power rankings, and one final prediction from me on who wins the NFL’s major awards.

The Detroit Lions have legitimate candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year, and if they beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and make the playoffs, that might be the push Aidan Hutchinson and Dan Campbell need to bring home the hardware.

Campbell was asked about Hutchinson’s chances of winning Rookie of the Year on Monday. He said he didn’t have a good handle on how Hutchinson has played relative to other rookies, but said the No. 2 pick of April’s draft has been everything the Lions envisioned and more .

“I know as far as us picking him, and for what we wanted him for, he’s everything we wanted,” Campbell said. “I mean, this guy’s a football player ... who’s high motor and he’s versatile as hell. So I don’t know what that is. If you’re asking me to cast a vote, yeah, I would cast a vote, but I don’t know all the ins and outs of everybody else, but for our value, absolutely.”

JEFF SEIDEL: Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell is bursting with excitement, teaching his team a crucial lesson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iKwat_0k24OZqa00

Hutchinson ranks second among NFL rookies with 7½ sacks (behind teammate James Houston, who has eight ), and two rookies — DaRon Bland of the Dallas Cowboys (five) and Tariq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks (six) — have more than Hutchinson's three interceptions.

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is the slight favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year and has been excellent. He leads the NFL with 20 passes defensed, has two interceptions and is allowing completions on just 53.1% of the passes thrown his way. The Lions did not throw a single pass at Gardner in man coverage when they played the Jets in December.

I’d guess Gardner wins the award, but Hutchinson could leapfrog the Detroit native with a strong performance in the final game of the regular season Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Here are my predictions for the other major awards:

MVP: Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes leads the league with 5,048 passing yards and 40 touchdowns, and has kept the Chiefs at the top of the NFL despite having an almost entirely new cast of receivers. There’s a case to be made for Jalen Hurts (and how the Eagles have struggled since his injury), and Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are in the conversation for best quarterback. But Mahomes has the Chiefs in position to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC in a year many predicted a drop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ceqg2_0k24OZqa00

Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa

Bosa has surpassed Micah Parsons as the betting favorite. He leads the NFL with 17½ sacks — Parsons has 13 — and he’s the face of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFL-best defense. I’d take Parsons if I was starting a team from scratch, but the 49ers have won nine straight while starting three different quarterbacks this season, and Bosa is a big reason. This is a two-man race and both candidates are worthy.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Garrett Wilson

I was tempted to go with 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy here, but Purdy has started just four games. He has been better than anyone could have imagined in those starts, and I can’t see the 49ers going back to Jimmy Garoppolo once Garoppolo gets healthy. But that’s probably not a big enough body of work to win the award. Wilson has been the best rookie receiver with 74 catches for 1,014 yards, and has thrived despite significant problems at quarterback. Former Michigan State standout Kenneth Walker III could surpass Wilson if he runs the Seattle Seahawks into the playoffs with a big game Sunday vs. the L.A. Rams.

Coach of the Year: Brian Daboll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PPzJt_0k24OZqa00

There’s about a half-dozen worthy candidates for this award, including Campbell, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Nick Sirianni, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Doug Pederson and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid. Campbell deserves a ton of credit for not only shaping the Lions into playoff contenders, but also holding the team together after a 1-6 start. If the Lions make the postseason , that should be enough to tilt the award in his favor. If they just miss out, voters will go another direction. Daboll has worked wonders in New York with a quarterback in Daniel Jones many thought was a bust, and a roster, especially offensively, no one would rank near the top of the league.

This week’s power rankings

1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)

2. Buffalo Bills (12-3)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

4. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

5. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

6. Dallas Cowboys (12-4)

7. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)

8. Minnesota Vikings (12-4)

9. Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

10. Detroit Lions (8-8)

11. New York Giants (9-6-1)

12. Green Bay Packers (8-8)

13. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)

15. Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

16. New England Patriots (8-8)

17. Miami Dolphins (8-8)

18. Tennessee Titans (7-9)

19. New York Jets (7-9)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

21. Cleveland Browns (7-9)

22. Washington Commanders (7-8-1)

23. Las Vegas Raiders (6-10)

24. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)

25. Los Angeles Rams (5-11)

26. Carolina Panthers (6-10)

27. New Orleans Saints (7-9)

28. Denver Broncos (4-12)

29. Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1)

30. Arizona Cardinals (4-12)

31. Chicago Bears (3-13)

32. Houston Texans (2-13-1)

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Predicting chances of Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Dan Campbell to win NFL awards

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status.  Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation.  He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
Page Six

Tom Brady’s son Jack, 15, has started borrowing his clothes: ‘Oh s—t’

They grow up so fast. Tom Brady’s eldest son, 15-year-old John “Jack” Edward, already stands tall at 6-foot-1 — and has started dipping into his dad’s duds. On the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” the famous football player revealed that Jack (whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynihan) is already borrowing his clothes. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said. “He went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet...
Boston

Robert Kraft among biggest donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity

Donations to Hamlin's foundation have topped $6 million. The NFL and the sports world continues to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition. Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday:. As of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

Athletes call for Skip Bayless to be fired after ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet

NFL players, NBA players and retired pro athletes are calling for Skip Bayless to be fired for comments he made in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during “Monday Night Football.” After the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in Cincinnati, the “Undisputed” host took to Twitter to chime in on the situation. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted as medical personnel tended to Hamlin on the field in Cincinnati. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome...
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Viewers wonder if Shannon Sharpe didn’t co-host ‘Undisputed’ after Skip Bayless’ callous Damar Hamlin tweet

It doesn’t take very long to look back on Skip Bayless’ career to see that he’s made it to where he is today by saying some pretty ridiculous things. He’s taken jabs at kids, consistently called players out of their names, and made insensitive comments about players’ personal lives. That’s Skip’s bag — it’s what he’s always done.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
The Spun

Look: Boomer Esiason Really Hates 1 NFL Quarterback

NFL analyst Boomer Esiason was a former star quarterback in his own right. Now an analust, there's one current quarterback that Esiason just can't stand. Appearing on the "Greg Hill Show," Esiason made it clear that he downright hates New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He said that Jones' body language, facial expressions and on-field "gyrations" annoy him to no end to the point where he believes there's "a douchiness" to him.
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy