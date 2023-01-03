Yeshiva University’s Ground-Breaking Clinical Trial Shows Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy Reduces Migraine-Related Disability

Read full article on original website
Older adults are 40% more likely to get heart disease & cancer if they sleep less than 5 hours a night, says new study
Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine whether sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study expressly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over a 25-year period. [i]
According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%
Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
PsyPost
People suffering from depression have lower connectivity in brain regions linked to reward processing, study finds
A new neuroimaging study found reduced activation of several regions of the brain that process rewards during a task in which depressed participants expected to be rewarded. These regions include ventral striatum, anterior cingulate cortex/medial prefrontal cortex, anterior cingulate gyrus, angular/middle orbital gyrus, left insula, superior/middle frontal gyrus and precuneus/superior occipital gyrus/cerebellum. The study was published in NeuroImage: Clinical.
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
PsyPost
A single dose of psilocybin improves depression in treatment-resistant patients, but with adverse effects
A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that psilocybin therapy may offer therapeutic benefits for patients with treatment-resistant depression. When administered alongside psychological support, a 25 mg psilocybin dose reduced depression scores among treatment-resistant patients. However, adverse effects were reported, and further clinical trials are needed.
beingpatient.com
Why Some Researchers Are Calling Alzheimer’s “Type 3 Diabetes”
Could insulin treat Alzheimer’s the same way it treats diabetes? Evidence shows Alzheimer’s might be more similar to a metabolic disorder, like diabetes, than previously thought. While the brain only amounts to two percent of our body weight, it uses up more than 20 percent of our total...
verywellmind.com
Bipolar Brain vs. Non-Bipolar Brain: Key Differences
Most people probably think of bipolar disorder as a psychiatric disorder, but it is also considered a neurological disorder. This is because the expression of the genes associated with bipolar leads to chemical, structural, and functional neurological differences from a brain that doesn’t have bipolar. Here’s a look at...
ajmc.com
Sleep Midpoint Associated With Depressive Symptoms
A study found that depressive symptoms were associated with a sleep midpoint outside of 2:00-4:00 am. Sleep midpoints outside of the 2:00-4:00 am period were associated with developing depressive symptoms, according to a cross-sectional study published in Sleep Health. Psychological health domains were also associated with sleep irregularity in older women.
neurologylive.com
Rare Epilepsies, Comorbidities, and Genetic Therapies: Danielle Andrade, MD, MSc, FRCPC
The professor of neurology at the University of Toronto talked about 3 conditions that were discussed during the epilepsy therapies symposium at the 2022 AES Conference. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. “In patients with Dravet syndrome, the all cause mortality was 15.8 for 1000 persons a year...
psychologytoday.com
Can Neurofeedback Train the ADHD Brain?
Neurofeedback is a therapy that offers “brain training” via electrodes placed on the scalp. There are two types of neurofeedback treatments: linear and dynamic. Critics of neurofeedback question the degree to which other factors play a role in the treatment’s purported efficacy. Co-authored by Azin Dastpak and...
Healthline
In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
physiciansweekly.com
Nighttime Hot Spring Bathing May Decrease Prevalence of HTN in Older Adults
THURSDAY, Jan. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Regular nighttime hot spring bathing may prevent hypertension in older adults, according to a Japanese study recently published in Scientific Reports. Satoshi Yamasaki, M.D., Ph.D., from the Kyushu University Beppu Hospital in Japan, and colleagues examined the preventive effects on hypertension of...
hcplive.com
The Relationship Between Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Endocrine Disorders
The discussion of screening practices for obstructive sleep apnea continues in relation to the condition's bidirectional association with obesity, acromegaly, and hypothyroidism. Because of several factors, it's unclear whether continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment can improve symptoms related to endocrine disorders in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). To...
technologynetworks.com
How Ketamine Increases "Noise" in the Brain
An international team of researchers including Sofya Kulikova, Senior Research Fellow at the HSE University-Perm, found that ketamine, being an NMDA receptor inhibitor, increases the brain's background noise, causing higher entropy of incoming sensory signals and disrupting their transmission between the thalamus and the cortex. This finding may contribute to a better understanding of the causes of psychosis in schizophrenia. An article with the study’s findings has been published in the European Journal of Neuroscience.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Golexanolone Eases Cognitive, Motor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Rat Model
Golexanolone, an investigational small molecule from Umecrine Cognition, reversed cognitive and motor symptoms in a rat model of Parkinson’s disease, in addition to easing signs of fatigue, anxiety, and depression. The experimental therapy is in clinical development for hepatic encephalopathy and primary biliary cholangitis, two conditions marked by toxic...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Jardiance Lowers Blood Glucose in Children and Adolescents With Type 2 Diabetes
Jardiance (empagliflozin) has been shown to reduce blood glucose levels in children and adolescents with type 2 diabetes, according to an announcement from the drug’s manufacturer, Boehringer Ingelheim, on the results of a clinical trial. Jardiance belongs to a group of type 2 diabetes drugs called SGLT2 inhibitors, which...
Kick up your heels – ballroom dancing offers benefits to the aging brain and could help stave off dementia
Dancing requires physical, social and cognitive engagement and, as a result, it may bolster a wide network of brain regions.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Nuplazid Can Lower Risk of Death for Parkinson’s Psychosis Patients
Mortality rates appear to be lower among people with Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PDP) being treated with Nuplazid (pimavanserin) relative to those using other antipsychotic medications, according to a real-world study in the U.S. The study, “Mortality in Patients with Parkinson’s Disease-Related Psychosis Treated with Pimavanserin Compared with Other Atypical...
neurologylive.com
Timing of Orthostatic Hypotension, Not Symptom Severity, Increases Dementia Risk in Parkinson Disease, Multiple System Atrophy
The increased risk of dementia in patients showing early orthostatic hypotension was independent of the presence of concomitant supine hypertension and other factors associated with cognitive impairment. Findings from a retrospective study published in Neurology showed an association between early development of orthostatic hypotension (OH)—but not severity of OH symptoms—and...
