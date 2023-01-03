ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Coloradan tops annual list of world's best outdoor records

By Seth Boster seth.boster@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWHKF_0k24O5hH00

Keepers of record achievements in the outdoor world have announced their greatest feats of 2022. And it's a Coloradan with the top honor.

Fastest Known Time's annual polling of athletes and enthusiasts resulted in Andrea Sansone earning FKT of the Year. That was for the Golden woman's record push on the cult classic line known as Nolan's 14, spanning 14 14,000-foot summits in Colorado's Sawatch Range. Sansone finished the sufferfest in one day, 21 hours, 52 minutes — close to an hour better than the fastest time set by a man in 2018.

Kala Baybatan Tanaka is part of a four-woman team that recently set the record for fastest rowing time from California to Hawaii.

Colorado's Collegiate Loop also was noted in the top five list. An ultrarunner and previous school teacher in Denver, Courtney Dauwalter earned the No. 3 spot for torching the high-altitude, 160-mile route in one day, 16 hours, 14 minutes.

Voters gave a nod to the Manitou Incline as an honorable mention. The past year saw a longstanding record fall when, during the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon weekend, Rémi Bonnet of Switzerland dashed up the brutal mountainside steps in 17 minutes, 25 seconds. That was 20 seconds faster than local Joseph Gray's record from 2015.

Sansone shared the FKT of the Year with Jack Kuenzle's mark on the Bob Graham Round, a running challenge covering 66 miles and 27,000 feet of elevation in the English Lake District. Kuenzle's finish of 12 hours, 23 minutes bested the previous record set in 2018 by the legendary Kilian Jornet.

Josh Perry of Britain and Katie Brown of Utah were second on the FKT of the Year list. Perry notched a record on the Pacific Crest Trail while Brown covered the Arizona Trail in record time.

For first woman to record 1,000 laps in a year on Manitou Incline, a ‘challenge within a challenge’

Montana-based Jeff Garmire shared third with Dauwalter for his John Muir Trail FKT. Alyssa Godesky and John Kelly shared fourth; Godesky for hitting New Hampshire's 48 4,000-foot mountains in historic fashion, Kelly for stringing together 214 summits in the UK called the Wainwrights.

Sharing fifth was Art Brody, who set another FKT on the Arizona Trail, and Liz Derstine for her record speed on Vermont's Long Trail.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

3 Colorado events found on list of country's best 'outdoor festivals'

Outside Online has published its list of the '29 best outdoor festivals in 2023' and several happenings in Colorado made the cut to be featured. Their list uses a month-by-month approach to provide a guide for readers looking to attend outdoor festivals throughout the year. While most Colorado events were found among the 'honorable mentions', several were selected as featured events of a given month (inclusion of 'honorable mentions' brings the total number of events on the list to 63).
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Colorado’s Ringsby Family Lists Luxurious Denver Mansion For Sale

Before the NBA and Denver Nuggets existed in Colorado, there was a different league of professional basketball players. Founded in 1967, the Denver Rockets were a part of the American Basketball Association and sported orange and black uniforms on the court. From 1967 to 1974, the team was owned by J.W. "Bill" Ringsby (and his family), who also operated the Denver-based "Ringsby Rocket" Trucking System. The team's logo and colors matched those used in the family's trucking business.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Get Outside: Ten Places to Go Ice Fishing in Colorado

From rushing rivers to alpine lakes, Colorado is home to countless fishing destinations that continue to draw anglers into the winter for ice fishing. The sport comes with its unique challenges: An auger is required to dig holes into the ice, and other fishing and safety equipment is required. Of course, a bit of know-how increases your chances of success, too. Find ten great places to go ice fishing in Colorado below, with options for every experience level:
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

VIDEO: Curious elk spotted hanging out with horses in Colorado

A video that was recently taken in Estes Park shows an adult male elk checking out two fenced horses. "I took this video from my back porch when I saw the elk and horses interacting. I was so surprised when they seemed to kiss! Estes Park is famous for its abundant elk herds. They are amazing," the video's description reads. Check out the video below: ...
ESTES PARK, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

ARWC River Report shows improved snowpack

The Arkansas River Watershed Coalition’s latest River Reports shows December brought above-average snowpack to most of Colorado, but Arkansas River Basin snowpack remains low at 81% of median, up from 76% a month ago. As of Jan. 3, 40% of Colorado was no longer experiencing drought conditions, according the...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy