Snow tracks lead police to suspect after woman shot near Colorado Springs mall

Colorado Springs police arrested a person near the The Citadel mall Sunday night after officers responded to a call for a woman who was shot in the legs, police said.

Officers arrived in the 3900 block of East Bijou Street shortly after 11 p.m. and found a woman suffering from two gunshot wounds to her legs, police said.

While first aid was provided, officers followed footprints in the snow to a nearby apartment, law enforcement said.

Occupants of the apartment gave police consent to search the premises. Several people were detained, one of whom was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant, police said.

Officers also found a handgun was in the apartment, police said.

Officers did not release the name of the person taken into custody.