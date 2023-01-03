ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky governor candidate Daniel Cameron endorses Trump but splits on election denial

By Morgan Watkins and Joe Sonka, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3EM6_0k24N9GO00

FRANKFORT, Ky. − Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the only Republican in a crowded 2023 primary for governor who has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, returned the favor Tuesday when he told reporters he supports the ex-president's 2024 campaign to return to the White House.

His endorsement came a couple of weeks after the U.S. House of Representatives committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol recommended the Justice Department bring criminal charges against Trump for his actions related to that insurrection.

"Yes, I support Donald Trump in the (Republican) primary," Cameron said, though he noted GOP voters across the country will determine who their party's eventual nominee for president that year will be and made it clear he'll support whoever that nominee is.

Concerning the House committee's recommendation on criminal charges for Trump, he said: "Well, I’ll let others in the Department of Justice make a determination about that."

Cameron, who got Trump's early endorsement last summer for his gubernatorial campaign, officially filed to run for governor Tuesday morning at the Kentucky Capitol, though he already announced his candidacy in May 2022.

Elected in 2019 as Kentucky's first Black attorney general, he also is the first Black person from one of America's two major political parties to run for governor in the commonwealth. (The first Black person to ever run for governor here was Nailah Jumoke-Yarborough, of Louisville, who ran in 1999 as the nominee of the Natural Law Party.)

While he endorsed Trump on Tuesday, Cameron also acknowledged a fact the former president has refused to publicly accept: Democratic President Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election.

When asked directly about that, Cameron said: "Yes, that’s right. ... Look, he was legitimately elected as the president of the United States. I don't know why this is a shock. We are in 2023, and yet there’s still breathless reporting on 2020.”

Some Republican strategists blame Trump and his influence - including election denial - for the GOP's failure to win control of the Senate in November as well as other key races. Many Republican candidates who denied the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election lost.

Cameron is part of a crowded field seeking the Republican nomination for governor. Other GOP hopefuls include Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, state Auditor Mike Harmon and Kelly Craft, who served as ambassador to the United Nations and Canada during Trump's administration.

Journalist Joe Gerth contributed to this article. Reach reporter Morgan Watkins at mwatkins@courierjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter: @morganwatkins26.

Comments / 67

J-Lo
1d ago

Cameron is a joke and only has his position in Government because of his daddy-in-law Mitch. He has fought everything good that has been proposed every step of the way. Whether you are in the same party or opposing parties, you should still work together for the good of the constituents. He refused time and time again to even TRY to work with our Governor. Before anyone says , well..he didn't agree with Andy. That is what I am saying. He could have come to the table and tried to work it out in a way they could agree. No! He refused. That is just a preview of how he would be as Governor. It would be his way or no way.

Reply(10)
40
Fred Jones
1d ago

it's pretty bad when you sell our country out for some money that you think Trump can shove your way. don't turn your back on Trump you will find a knife sticking out of it

Reply(1)
22
jack jack
1d ago

This man is a big joke and a sale out. he is not for Louisville he is all about lying and being against the folks of Louisville, ky. He should have been gone.

Reply
21
