When Buzz contributor Emina Darakjy read about the unusual appearance of a snowy owl in Cypress, near Orange County, she wanted to see it in person. Even though her family said all she had to do was look on the internet, Emina told the Buzz she decided to go and see it for herself. Owls have a personal significance to Emina that go way back to a time she spent as an exchange student in Connecticut.

CYPRESS, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO