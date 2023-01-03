Read full article on original website
visitnewportbeach.com
VISIT NEWPORT BEACH UNVEILS WINTER LEISURE CAMPAIGN TO LURE TRAVELERS FROM THE SLOPES TO THE SEA
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. (Jan. 5, 2023) – Holiday stress will melt away with the launch of Visit Newport Beach’s new winter campaign, “Stay at Sea Level.” Debuting this month, the digital marketing campaign offers après “sea” inspiration for escaping to the dreamy beach destination, whether visitors hope to hibernate at a sumptuous seaside resort or enjoy a different type of ski experience on the water.
visitnewportbeach.com
Try These Five Wellness Treatments for a January Refresh
After a long holiday season of shopping, socializing and hosting, you deserve some “you” time. Whether that’s a day at the spa or a private sauna session, it’s time to renew and refresh your body and mind. So in honor of the new year, we’ve pieced together the ultimate self-care guide for a day of relaxation. Prepare to be pampered with these six treatments in Newport Beach!
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
A Beachfront Hotel Like Nowhere You've Seen Before
When you think of beachfront hotels in Southern California, establishments likeVEA Newport Beach probably come to mind. VEA, with its California-cool aesthetic, is the quintessential SoCal escape.
palisadesnews.com
Popular Malibu Restaurant Closes After 22 Years
It is indeed sad news that the Malibu Kitchen, a staple in the community, closed after 22 years on December 4, 2022, as reported by The Malibu Times. The news first came to light on the website of Spike Feresten’s Spike’s Car Radio podcast. As quoted by The Malibu Times, the website said, “Spike has an exclusive story sure to send shock-waves through the SoCal car community, The Malibu Kitchen is closing after 22 years. The guys reflect on over two decades of driving and hanging with Bill Miller at the world-famous Malibu eatery.”
wanderwisdom.com
18 Places to Take Kids and Teens in Orange County, California
As a Southern California resident that raised two kids, I can vouch that there are plenty of entertaining and interesting things for you to do with them. For this article, I've compiled a list of 18 fun places to take kids throughout Orange County. Orange County is a highly populated,...
visitnewportbeach.com
NEWPORT BEACH & COMPANY RECEIVES NINE PRESTIGIOUS MARKETING AWARDS IN 2022
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA (December 22, 2022) – Newport Beach & Company, the global destination marketing agency for the city of Newport Beach, today announces they are ending 2022 on a high note, having received nine awards for their marketing, communication, and creative efforts. Award accolades won include Platinum, Gold, and Silver in prestigious awards such as the Hermes Creative Awards, Telly Awards, MarCom Awards and Viddy Awards.
Outdoor Ice Rinks in Orange County
Winter is still in full swing at these outdoor ice skating rinks. The post Outdoor Ice Rinks in Orange County appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
Eater
LA Craft Beer Scene Rocked By Two Sudden Brewery Closures
Two prominent breweries that have helped to anchor the Los Angeles County craft beer scene over the past decade have closed seemingly overnight, sending a shockwave through the tight-knit Southern California beer community. Mumford Brewing, based in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its closure late last week, with South Bay stalwart King Harbor Brewing ending its run on New Year’s Eve.
Vendors at Alpine Village Swap Meet protest looming closure, fear it may be permanent
Vendors were notified on Dec. 27 that the swap meet, which draws vendors and customers from across the region, would be closed from Jan. 16 through Jan. 31—and that it may not reopen again in February. The post Vendors at Alpine Village Swap Meet protest looming closure, fear it may be permanent appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Review: Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, California
I decided to book a staycation trip at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel for a Christmas and late birthday celebration with my family. I was excited as this would complete the California Ritz-Carlton Coastal Collection as I’ve stayed at Half Moon Bay and Santa Barbara already. To foreshadow how this review is going to go, I rank Half Moon Bay the best of the three California coast Ritz’s, followed by Santa Barbara, with Laguna Niguel last.
One of the ‘Best Paellas in the World’ is Hiding In a Mariscos Restaurant In a Bell Gardens Strip Mall
Mariscos logic: If you possess enough sazón to make one of the best ceviches in Los Angeles, can you also make an incredible paella? If you are Natalie and Maria Curie, the mother-and-daughter team behind the two-decade-old mariscos restaurant in southeast Los Angeles, El Coraloense, the answer is hell’s yes.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
HMart expands California footprint with its 17th store opening next week
Leading Asian grocer HMart will open its newest location in California next Wednesday, bringing the state's store count to 17, according to the Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 3931 Irvine Blvd. in Irvine, California, and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood,...
irvineweekly.com
H Mart To Open Northpark Location On January 11
H Mart will celebrate the grand opening of its third Irvine location at the Northpark Plaza. H Mart’s new 53,000 square foot space in Irvine is set to open on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and will feature unique cultural spaces, along with an H Mart Food Court. They will be...
larchmontbuzz.com
Snowy Owl in Cypress, CA
When Buzz contributor Emina Darakjy read about the unusual appearance of a snowy owl in Cypress, near Orange County, she wanted to see it in person. Even though her family said all she had to do was look on the internet, Emina told the Buzz she decided to go and see it for herself. Owls have a personal significance to Emina that go way back to a time she spent as an exchange student in Connecticut.
Family to sell Bruce's Beach property back to L.A. County for $20M
After a protracted legal process that led to the historic return of pristine Manhattan Beach coastal property to a Black family that had the land stripped away nearly a century ago, the family has decided to sell the parcel back to the county.
Villains Brewery Coming to Anaheim
food in the vein of Smoke and Fire just might be a natural fit
Disneyland Silhouette Tips for First Time Visitors to the Silhouette Studio
The first visit to Disneyland is (not to overuse the word) magical. It really is. There is something truly enchanting about that hidden-away kingdom nestled behind an earthen berm. In the midst of it all, I encourage you to spend a little extra time on Main Street, rather than rushing past it on your way to the castle, or simply perusing the Emporium for a Souvenir. The best souvenir is a Disneyland silhouette.
NBC Los Angeles
Winter Storm Brings Downpours, Flooding SoCal Streets and Freeways
A powerful winter storm that brought heavy rain overnight continued to pound Southern California with heavy downpours that flooded streets and threatened to trigger debris flows in the region's wildfire burn areas. Pockets of moderate rain developed Wednesday and continued throughout the day. But that was just a precursor to...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Tournament of Roses Announces Awards for Top Floats in 2023 Rose Parade
Donate Life America, a nonprofit organization devoted to increasing the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue available to help sustain and heal lives, took top honors in the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade, winning the 2023 Sweepstakes Trophy for its entry “Lifting Each Other Up!”. The float features...
