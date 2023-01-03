Read full article on original website
WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones
WhatsApp is soon to stop working on millions of phones.People with older iPhone and Android models will be unable to use the popular messaging app after December 31 without getting an upgrade.WhatsApp will cease to function on 49 makes of phone, including the iPhone 5 and 5c along with several Android models from Samsung, Huawei and LG.Users will be notified with a warning message before the app stops working.A statement from WhatsApp explaining the move said: ‘Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.‘These devices also might not have the...
ADT will let you manage Google Nest products in its updated app
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With Matter finally a reality, the smart home market is really starting to evolve. The ADT+ app is set to receive a major overhaul in February, with new functionality promising to better integrate all of your devices. The home security company announced this update at CES 2023, and the biggest changes involve some surprisingly thorough integrations with Google Nest cameras and thermostats.
Android Headlines
Some Samsung devices aren't getting Google Play system updates
Some Samsung smartphones are having a mysterious problem where they aren’t getting the monthly Google Play system updates. User reports on Reddit and Samsung Community forums say the phones are stuck on the July 2022 Play system update. The Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, and Galaxy Z series foldables are among the affected devices, though several other models also have the issue. The company has yet to comment on the matter.
ZDNet
Eve Systems unveils new Matter-certified smart home devices
Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Eve Systems was one of the first smart home accessory makers to update some of its existing products to support Matter, a smart home platform that allows devices to work across multiple platforms such as Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. Now, the company is announcing more Matter-certified devices that will launch in just a few weeks.
hubpages.com
How to Sell Products on Google My Business Without a Website
Nowadays, having an online presence is essential for local businesses. Showing information about your shop, allowing online orders, and promoting yourself through online ads, are strategies that enable you to get more potential customers to your shop or restaurant. Most businesses give importance to having a website or doing social...
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
Digital Trends
The SIM card in your phone has secret power to make medicine cheaper
Electronic gadgets are a potpourri of pricey and rare elements, but a majority of them end up piling up in an e-waste landfill instead of being recycled. That’s not because we lack the tech to recycle it, but due to factors like cost management and process efficiency. SIM cards are among the phone parts that end up going to waste without much uptake in terms of recycling efforts.
brytfmonline.com
Android will lose an exclusive function because of Apple
One of the great advantages of Android smartphones, especially when compared to iPhones, is the ability to download apps and games from a variety of sources. Of course this can also lead to other risks but that’s another conversation. However, although the The Google It has an official app store, the company does not restrict devices in that single market. This means that owners have plenty of options when it comes to adding software to their smartphones. Apple never went this way and in this way Iphone It is forbidden to download applications from unofficial sources. However, everything will change and therefore Android will lose an exclusive function due to Apple.
CNET
Upgrade to a Mesh Router System With 20% Off Nest WiFi Pro
Mesh routers deliver fast, powerful performance that help eliminate dead spots and buffering throughout your entire home -- and they're easy to set up, too -- which is why so many people are upgrading. A reliable mesh system can be pricey, though. If you've been considering updating your current Wi-Fi system, now is the time. Amazon has Google Nest WiFi Pro mesh routers marked down right now, saving you 20% on one, two or three routers.
Google Home speaker vulnerability could've let hackers listen in on your conversations
A researcher experimenting with their Google Nest Mini found an unnerving flaw within it.
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
The Google Play Store could soon tell real users apart from bots
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Play Store is at the heart of every Android phone, be it Google’s own Pixel 7 Pro or one of the leading budget phones on the market. As much as it is consumer-friendly, app developers on the platform have access to an equally versatile dashboard to micro-manage their apps. Google allowed app developers to list their security and privacy practices not too long ago, and it’s now looking to give them the ability to tell real users apart from bots.
Android Headlines
Samsung's new SmartThings Station is a smart home hub with a secret, killer feature
Samsung is introducing the SmartThings Station at CES 2023 today. Which is a smart home hub that will make it easier to access all of the smart things in your home. However, it also has a secret feature, that is pretty impressive. Which is, it is also a fast wireless...
Simple iPhone trick created by Google can save you from major embarrassment
GOOGLE has fitted your iPhone with a clever trick to stave off snoopers. It could save you from major embarrassment – or keep prying eyes from seeing something they shouldn't. And it's available for free for anyone who uses Google Chrome on iPhone. We're talking about the ability to...
knowtechie.com
New Samsung smart oven lets you livestream your food
Samsung continues to push smart tech into its products, and now the company has a wall oven with livestreaming capabilities. With CES 2023 just a few days away, Samsung revealed the Bespoke AI Oven in a press release. Essentially, the new wall oven will allow people to monitor their cooking with an in-oven camera and a 7-inch screen.
How To Remotely Access Your PC From An Android Phone
There are a lot of reasons why you might want to remotely access a PC from your mobile device. It can be because you need to send a local file to your boss after clocking out, or maybe you forgot to switch off your PC. Remote access can also come in handy when you want to help a friend with desktop problems but can't physically be present to solve the issue.
Phone Arena
Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
Millions urged to watch out for new Google warning that could save from danger
GOOGLE has created a very handy alert that could protect you from danger. It works to stop frustrating (and even criminal) spam calls that are targeting you. Google is added a new "suspected spam caller" alert to Google Voice calls. This will warn you when a call comes through so...
enewschannels.com
Backup WhatsApp on Apple iPhone and Android without Google Drive in 2023
(NEW YORK, N.Y.) — NEWS: It is noted that WhatsApp will notify older makes of iPhones and Android phones with a warning message before WhatsApp stops working on them after 31st December 2022. After this news, there is a panic about how to backup WhatsApp data, and one question arises for old smartphone users, “how do I backup WhatsApp on iPhone and Android without Google Drive?” Luckily, a reliable solution from Tenorshare, called iCareFone Transfer, can backup WhatsApp on iPhone and Android with one click.
