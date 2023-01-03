Read full article on original website
Meta is preparing to announce whether Trump will be allowed to return to Facebook and Instagram, report says
Facebook and Instagram suspended Donald Trump's accounts in January 2021 for inciting his supporters to storm the US Capitol.
Google releases free software for smaller websites to moderate terrorist content
Google has released new free software meant to give smaller companies tools to take down terrorist content as the search engine fends off pressure from European regulators.
2022 Was The Year Tech Did A 180
From crypto’s implosion to Twitter’s meltdown, it’s been a wild ride of a year.
NASDAQ
How I'd Invest $10,000 Today If I Had to Start From Scratch
I would start by creating a list of stocks to buy, like the one I have included in this video -- an excellent group of stocks including the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). The video also presents a strategy for how and when to buy these stocks to reduce the risk of buying at higher prices.
ffnews.com
BNY Mellon’s Isabel Schmidt on the Challenges of Adopting ISO 20022
For The Paytech Show, our guest Isabel Schmidt of BNY Mellon discusses the company’s early adoption of ISO 20022 and the challenges that it brings for legacy institutions still operating on old tech. Instant and cross-border payments involve complex processes accounting for risk management and multiple stakeholders. Schmidt’s advice to FIs is to act now and embrace the transformation opportunities that come with ISO 20022.
ffnews.com
Will Wallets and Purses Be a Thing of the Past for Our Grandchildren? Physical Wallets in Decline as Smartphone Payments Accelerate
Half (51%) of people in the UK think physical wallets will become less relevant as digital ways to pay become more popular, according to new research from Mastercard. The data points to a decline in physical wallets, as 21% saying they don’t expect to carry a wallet or purse within the next five years – rising to 38% among Millennials.
ffnews.com
ACI Worldwide’s Somya Patnaik on why she is Optimistic for the Future of Payments.
In this segment of The Paytech Show, ACI Worldwide‘s Somya Patnaik explains why she feels optimistic about the future of payments. Reconciliation will continue to be a challenge for FIs as volumes grow – but companies are starting to take more control over regulatory requirements, ultimately leading to faster and more robust implementations of modern technology and better payment options for consumers.
Ars Technica
Twitter lifts political ad ban designed to stop misinformation spread [Updated]
Online advertising on social platforms is changing. Google and Meta no longer hold majority control over advertising dollars, according to The Wall Street Journal, with Amazon and TikTok cutting in to sway advertisers to other platforms. Twitter is also hungry to redirect ad dollars to its platform, as it announced yesterday that it would be “relaxing” its political ads policy and allowing more “cause-based” ads. The company is also planning to expand to allow other forms of political advertising “in the coming weeks.”
ffnews.com
Twenty7tec Acquires Mortgage Affordability Platform Broker Sense
Leading fintech firm Twenty7tec today announces the acquisition of mortgage affordability platform Broker Sense for an undisclosed sum. Broker Sense, founded by Stuart Phillips and Mark Spilsbury, helps mortgage advisers assess client affordability against lender rules, whilst ensuring that they recommend the correct lender as part of their research process. By entering client data only the once, users of the platform receive affordability results from nearly 100 mortgage lenders across both residential and buy to let sectors. The solution can also be integrated via API into other systems and efficiently supports the production of evidence of research documents.
Drug-dealing executives: How potheads fell in love with LinkedIn
LinkedIn is the most pot-friendly social network on the internet.
ffnews.com
Titan Wealth Acquires Midlands-based IFA Firm Telford Mann Group Limited
Titan Wealth Holdings is pleased to announce the acquisition of Telford Mann Group Limited. With AUA of £750m and AUM totaling more than £700m, Telford Mann is a firm of Chartered Financial Planners and Discretionary Investment Managers, originally established by Moore Chartered Accountants in 1988. Based in Kettering, the acquisition will significantly increase Titan’s presence in the region.
ffnews.com
Ravi Sharma of UL Solutions Talks ISO 20022 and End-User Benefits in Payments
For The Paytech Show, Ravi Sharma of UL Solutions explains the speed of change in the payments space and how that has influenced customer expectations. From contactless to mobile bill management, customers expect payments to be seamless and instant, with little involvement from intermediaries.
ffnews.com
Growth capital for insurtech Alicia to have 1 million freelancers insured in Europe by 2023
Alicia Insurance has raised 7 million euros in growth capital in a seed investment round. Founded in 2019, the Dutch ‘insurtech’ believes that the growth in the number of under or uninsured freelancers can be combated by developing good and appropriate insurance policies for all self-employed people. Alicia...
nexttv.com
National TV Ad Impressions Fell 3.5% in 2022: iSpot Report
In 2022, iSpot measured 8 trillion TV ad impressions that generated $34.36 billion in national TV ad spend. The impressions were down 3.5% and the spending was off 8.1% in a year challenged by cord-cutting, inflation and a weakening market. "And yet traditional linear TV still delivered a massive amount...
Gizmodo
The Year Ahead in Social Media
Jody Serrano covers online communities for Gizmodo. Since Elon Musk decided to buy Twitter earlier this year, it seems she has been cursed (blessed?) to write about Twitter or Musk daily. She has covered medical misinformation on social media extensively on topics ranging from herbal abortions to antidepressants. The top...
Massive Google billboard ad tells Apple to fix 'pixelated' photos and videos in texts between iPhones and Androids
Google has urged Apple to adopt the RCS messaging standard with its "Get the Message" campaign since August, and has made other ads calling Apple out.
ffnews.com
Fund Management Company Selects Bricknode for Digital Investment Platform
Bricknode, a leading SaaS financial services platform, today announced that an award-winning Swedish fund manager has selected the company’s digital investment platform, Bricknode Broker, to be an integral part of the scaling up of its investment operations. The agreement will help facilitate a centralised hub for fund order routing...
ffnews.com
Vestd Simplifies Equity Management for Startups and Investors
Vestd has launched a new simplified version of its market-leading equity management platform to help startups, SMEs and investors organise, manage and track shareholders and ownership. Vestd Lite is now available for UK-based companies to instantly issue shares among staff, manage shareholders and view their up-to-date cap table to accurately...
ffnews.com
The Bank of Spain Confirms the Registration of Coinmotion as a Cryptocurrency Operator
Coinmotion, a Finland-based cryptocurrency service provider, has obtained confirmation from the Bank of Spain as a valid provider of virtual currency exchange services for fiat currency and custody of electronic wallets with the registration number D741. This means that Coinmotion reinforces its presence in the Spanish market and becomes one...
There’s only one time tech layoffs have ever happened faster than right now
The tech winter of 2022 is one of the most brutal the sector has seen. Last year, 153,160 tech workers lost their jobs, according to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks corporate layoffs and dismissals. That’s more than 50% of all tech job losses since the start of the pandemic. And it’s 10...
