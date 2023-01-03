ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

How I'd Invest $10,000 Today If I Had to Start From Scratch

I would start by creating a list of stocks to buy, like the one I have included in this video -- an excellent group of stocks including the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). The video also presents a strategy for how and when to buy these stocks to reduce the risk of buying at higher prices.
ffnews.com

BNY Mellon’s Isabel Schmidt on the Challenges of Adopting ISO 20022

For The Paytech Show, our guest Isabel Schmidt of BNY Mellon discusses the company’s early adoption of ISO 20022 and the challenges that it brings for legacy institutions still operating on old tech. Instant and cross-border payments involve complex processes accounting for risk management and multiple stakeholders. Schmidt’s advice to FIs is to act now and embrace the transformation opportunities that come with ISO 20022.
ffnews.com

Will Wallets and Purses Be a Thing of the Past for Our Grandchildren? Physical Wallets in Decline as Smartphone Payments Accelerate

Half (51%) of people in the UK think physical wallets will become less relevant as digital ways to pay become more popular, according to new research from Mastercard. The data points to a decline in physical wallets, as 21% saying they don’t expect to carry a wallet or purse within the next five years – rising to 38% among Millennials.
ffnews.com

ACI Worldwide’s Somya Patnaik on why she is Optimistic for the Future of Payments.

In this segment of The Paytech Show, ACI Worldwide‘s Somya Patnaik explains why she feels optimistic about the future of payments. Reconciliation will continue to be a challenge for FIs as volumes grow – but companies are starting to take more control over regulatory requirements, ultimately leading to faster and more robust implementations of modern technology and better payment options for consumers.
Ars Technica

Twitter lifts political ad ban designed to stop misinformation spread [Updated]

Online advertising on social platforms is changing. Google and Meta no longer hold majority control over advertising dollars, according to The Wall Street Journal, with Amazon and TikTok cutting in to sway advertisers to other platforms. Twitter is also hungry to redirect ad dollars to its platform, as it announced yesterday that it would be “relaxing” its political ads policy and allowing more “cause-based” ads. The company is also planning to expand to allow other forms of political advertising “in the coming weeks.”
ffnews.com

Twenty7tec Acquires Mortgage Affordability Platform Broker Sense

Leading fintech firm Twenty7tec today announces the acquisition of mortgage affordability platform Broker Sense for an undisclosed sum. Broker Sense, founded by Stuart Phillips and Mark Spilsbury, helps mortgage advisers assess client affordability against lender rules, whilst ensuring that they recommend the correct lender as part of their research process. By entering client data only the once, users of the platform receive affordability results from nearly 100 mortgage lenders across both residential and buy to let sectors. The solution can also be integrated via API into other systems and efficiently supports the production of evidence of research documents.
ffnews.com

Titan Wealth Acquires Midlands-based IFA Firm Telford Mann Group Limited

Titan Wealth Holdings is pleased to announce the acquisition of Telford Mann Group Limited. With AUA of £750m and AUM totaling more than £700m, Telford Mann is a firm of Chartered Financial Planners and Discretionary Investment Managers, originally established by Moore Chartered Accountants in 1988. Based in Kettering, the acquisition will significantly increase Titan’s presence in the region.
ffnews.com

Ravi Sharma of UL Solutions Talks ISO 20022 and End-User Benefits in Payments

For The Paytech Show, Ravi Sharma of UL Solutions explains the speed of change in the payments space and how that has influenced customer expectations. From contactless to mobile bill management, customers expect payments to be seamless and instant, with little involvement from intermediaries.
nexttv.com

National TV Ad Impressions Fell 3.5% in 2022: iSpot Report

In 2022, iSpot measured 8 trillion TV ad impressions that generated $34.36 billion in national TV ad spend. The impressions were down 3.5% and the spending was off 8.1% in a year challenged by cord-cutting, inflation and a weakening market. "And yet traditional linear TV still delivered a massive amount...
Gizmodo

The Year Ahead in Social Media

Jody Serrano covers online communities for Gizmodo. Since Elon Musk decided to buy Twitter earlier this year, it seems she has been cursed (blessed?) to write about Twitter or Musk daily. She has covered medical misinformation on social media extensively on topics ranging from herbal abortions to antidepressants. The top...
ffnews.com

Fund Management Company Selects Bricknode for Digital Investment Platform

Bricknode, a leading SaaS financial services platform, today announced that an award-winning Swedish fund manager has selected the company’s digital investment platform, Bricknode Broker, to be an integral part of the scaling up of its investment operations. The agreement will help facilitate a centralised hub for fund order routing...
ffnews.com

Vestd Simplifies Equity Management for Startups and Investors

Vestd has launched a new simplified version of its market-leading equity management platform to help startups, SMEs and investors organise, manage and track shareholders and ownership. Vestd Lite is now available for UK-based companies to instantly issue shares among staff, manage shareholders and view their up-to-date cap table to accurately...
ffnews.com

The Bank of Spain Confirms the Registration of Coinmotion as a Cryptocurrency Operator

Coinmotion, a Finland-based cryptocurrency service provider, has obtained confirmation from the Bank of Spain as a valid provider of virtual currency exchange services for fiat currency and custody of electronic wallets with the registration number D741. This means that Coinmotion reinforces its presence in the Spanish market and becomes one...

