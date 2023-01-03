Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF Game
On Monday evening during the Buffalo Bills - Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game, Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after sustaining a hit and reportedly went into cardiac arrest.
Sporting News
Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for Week 18
The 2022 NFL season is coming to a close, and as the calendar turns to 2023, football fans are going to have to be weaned off the sport a bit. The NFL will soon go from having 16 matchups per week to a maximum of six. Those contests will be spread out over a few days, but it still won't be anything like the marathon that is the regular season.
NFL Agent Thinks Quarterback "Quit" On His Team
Marcus Mariota has not been with the Atlanta Falcons since Dec. 4, when he made his last start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the time, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced that rookie Desmond Ridder would be replacing Mariota, who would be heading to injured reserve with a knee injury.
Will ESPN And NFL’s Conflicting Hamlin Stories Spark Tension?
The fallout from Damar Hamlin’s shocking collapse on national TV could place a strain on the newly repaired business relationship between Disney’s ESPN and the NFL. On the day after Hamlin fell to the turf with cardiac arrest, ESPN pushed back against the league’s claim it never considered resuming play between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.
NFL Owners Reportedly Skipped Team's Game On Sunday
As rumors of him potentially selling the team continue to swirl, Daniel Snyder apparently skipped the Washington Commanders' home game on Sunday. It was a must-win game for the Commanders, one they eventually lost to the Cleveland Browns. Washington was later eliminated from the NFC playoff race thanks to the Green Bay Packers' win over Minnesota.
NBC Sports
NFL announces Bills-Bengals won’t resume “this week”
The NFL has said it will address the issue of the unfinished Bills-Bengals game at the appropriate time. The NFL has addressed the Bills-Bengals situation, partially. “The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association,” the NFL said in a statement. “After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week.”
NBC Sports
Nick Sirianni: Player safety comes first when determining whether Jalen Hurts plays
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts‘ health and safety will be the first consideration in deciding whether he can play in the regular-season finale. Although Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury, and not the kind of life-and-death medical emergency facing Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Sirianni invoked Hamlin when discussing the importance of protecting players in an interview on WIP.
chatsports.com
NFL Week 18 schedule finalized: Playoff picture implications with key games
The NFL has announced the finalized Week 18 schedule. While the matchups for all 16 games have been known all season long, the kickoff day and time have not been scheduled. The league waits until Week 17 is complete - or nearly complete with the Monday Night Football game still the be played this week - to put together the specific start times for Week 18 in an effort to maximize the playoff drama.
Joe Buck Claims NFL Wanted to Continue MNF Game After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on Field
After Damar Hamlin went down during last night’s MNF game, the NFL postponed it. Joe Buck says it didn’t go down like that. Buck and the ESPN crew were wonderful in their coverage following the traumatic event. The announcer says the league wanted to continue playing. Joe Buck...
Look: NFL World Is Shocked By The Adam Vinatieri Video
Adam Vinatieri wants everyone to know just how jacked he truly is. Vinatieri, who's widely considered to be one of the best kickers in NFL history, posted a video of him and his son working out and it's gone viral. He looks like someone who hits the gym almost every...
theScore
Twitter map shows U.S. divided on Mahomes, Hurts, Jefferson for NFL MVP
Fans appear to be split on who they think should take home the NFL MVP award this season. A map created by Betonline.ag based on geotagged Twitter data from the last month, including over 130,000 tweets, shows the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson are the most popular picks to win the 2022 NFL MVP.
