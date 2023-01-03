Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Alvera Wagner
Alvera B. "Betty" Wagner, age 73 of Pocahontas, IL, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. She was born on Wednesday, April 6, 1949, in Warren, OH, the daughter of James and Alvera (nee Koch) Miller. On Saturday, April 18, 1970, she married Kenneth F....
advantagenews.com
Richard Feyerabend
Richard A. Feyerabend, 56, died at 2:46 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was born on February 27, 1966 in Alton. Richard was a welder for McBride’s Metal and a United States Air Force Veteran. He married Cathy R. Rathert on January 1, 2011 in Alton. She survives.
advantagenews.com
Ray Harrell
Ray Harrell, 84, of Granite City, IL passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. He was born to the late Robert and Nancy (Clark) Harrell on August 31, 1938 in Granite City, IL. Ray met Mary Fischer in 1955 and they married on June 1, 1963 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, IL. He joined the Air Force in 1960 and served 6 years. After the Airforce, Ray was a Computer Programmer for the Department of Defense, where he retired after 38 years.
advantagenews.com
Vernon Skipper
Vernon (Rick) Skipper, 70, of Granite City, IL passed away on January 2, 2022 at his home. He was born to the late Vernon L. Skipper and Dorothy (Kinney) Skipper on January 31, 1952 in Granite City, IL. He was an avid collector of antique radios, loved listening to his Hank Williams albums and watching Antiques Roadshow on television every chance he got. He loved traveling to Doniphan, MO where a majority of his family was from. He worked at Southwestern Illinois College for 16 years where he helped instill their current union in which he was still a part of even in retirement.
advantagenews.com
Brenda Rains
Brenda Marlene “Big Red” Rains, 80, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:48 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, with her family by her side in Granite City. She was born June 7, 1942, in East St. Louis, Illinois, a daughter of the late Oscar and Myra (Davis) Wagner. Brenda had worked for Lindbergh Cadillac, Plaza Motors and Moore Auto Plex with many years of dedicated service as a cashier in the service department. Brenda lived her life by example, always taking care of others and was always donating and helping others in need throughout the year. She enjoyed her days of traveling and cherished her beloved family. She is survived by four daughters, Laura Chepely of Granite City, Michelle Rains of Foley, Missouri, Teresa (Mark) Polette of Granite City and Carol Rains of Lucas, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Amanda (Donald) Tooley, Mark Chepely Jr., Matthew Chepely, Natasha Rains, Chesley Jones, Sara (Ryan) Stromberg, Jared Rains and Bradley Rains; nine great grandchildren; two sisters, Thelma Kramer of Sullivan, Missouri and Shirley Rippy of Granite City; one brother, Richard Wagner of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheryl Horgon and a brother, Kenneth Wagner.
advantagenews.com
Germaine Sever
Born Sept. 28, 1925 in Alhambra, she was the daughter of Edward L. and Lena B. (Oberdalhoff) Braundmeier. She married Marion E. “Bud” Sever Aug. 31, 1947 in Alhambra. Together they owned and operated Sever’s Market in East Alton for many years. He passed away Dec. 2, 2007.
advantagenews.com
Miguel de Jesus Villegas de Santiago
Miguel de Jesus Villegas de Santiago, 18, of Collinsville, IL passed away at 2:55 p.m. Sun. Jan. 1, 2023 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born Aug. 25, 2004 in Zacatecas, Mexico to Miguel Villegas and Maria de Santiago of Collinsville. In addition to his parents,...
advantagenews.com
Betty Herrmann
Visitation at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Monday 1/2/2023 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Burial at Zimmerman Cemetery in Dorsey.
advantagenews.com
Allen Dale Grant
We are sad to announce the passing of Allen Dale Grant of South Roxana. He died at age 87 on December 28th. Dale was born on September 18, 1935, to May and Thomas Grant in Harrisburg, IL. He was a graduate of Eldorado, IL high school in 1947. He married Mary Lynnette Hurd on May 30th, 1958.
advantagenews.com
Edward E. Davis
Edward E. Davis, 91, of Godfrey, passed away on December 28, 2022, at 7:20 pm. He was born in Alton, Illinois on November 11, 1931, the only child of William Jesse and Esther (Brandt) Davis. Edward attended St. Mary's School for 2 years, he then transferred to the Alton Public...
advantagenews.com
Everett Loy
Everett L. Loy, 85, passed away at 9:42 am on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 16, 1937 in Plainview, IL, the son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Doris (Reed) Loy. He married Florence Ursch on June 26, 1965 in Jerseyville, IL....
advantagenews.com
Bryan Aaron Scott
Bryan Aaron Scott, 33, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on August 2, 1989, in Alton, Illinois, and is survived by his very loving parents, Jim and Sherry Scott. Also surviving are his brother Jason Scott, his sister-in-law Camille Scott, and his maternal grandparents, Vic and Judy Unterbrink. “Uncle Bryan” is also survived by a niece, Carmen Scott.
advantagenews.com
Evelyn Elmore
Evelyn M. Elmore, 88, died at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born October 2, 1934 in Alton, she was the daughter of Roy and Edith (Southward) Crain. She worked as an enrolled agent for the IRS and also for H & R Block. She married Harold E. Elmore on November 9, 1951 in Alton. He preceded her in death in August 2001. Surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Hal and LuAnn Elmore of Naperville, IL, two grandchildren, Lindsay Elmore and Lauren Stead (Zach), and two great grandchildren, Luke and Alex Stead. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Margie Wannocott. Funeral services will be private at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Timothy Appel will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Richard Knowlton
Richard Lamar Knowlton, 68, of Pontoon Beach, IL passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at John Cochran Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born to Charles Lamar and Elnora Alice (Wheeler) Knowlton on February 21, 1954 in St. Louis MO. After serving 6 years in the U.S Army, Richard worked as a director for several nonprofit organizations. When they were children, Richard met Elizabeth Stogsdill, but they wouldn’t marry until 2018, she survives him. Richard loved spending time with his family and was a member of the Elks Club for 38 years.
advantagenews.com
Kenneth Lyerla
He was born on March 29, 1990, in Alton, IL, the son of Patrick and Lisa (Gurley) Lyerla. KJ was a graduate of Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto. He worked for Boeing as a technician. KJ enjoyed fishing and hunting with his dad growing up. He loved listening to and recording his own music. KJ enjoyed and loved his lifelong friendship with all his friends he grew up with. He loved and enjoyed his family, including his loving Dog Maverick, very much. KJ enjoyed gaming, where he met his Loving Partner Jess Louise Weatherburn online playing Splitgate.
advantagenews.com
Joyce Fitzgerald
Joyce Lee Fitzgerald, 87, passed away on December 31, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor. She was born on November 23, 1935 in Caton, Illinois to Raymond M. & Minnie (Bush) Donaldson. She married William Michael Fitzgerald on June 18, 1977 in Jerseyville. They shared 23 years of marriage together before his death on August 25, 2000. She was a clerk at Don’s Department Store and Schroeder Crafts both in Jerseyville. She is survived by her best friends David H. and Brenda Fox and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, her brothers: Darrell Dean and Eugene Donaldson. Visitation will be on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am at Alexander Funeral Home. Funeral will be on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 am at Alexander Funeral Home. Rev. Brent Meyer will be officiating the service and burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jerseyville First Baptist Church.
advantagenews.com
Alton businessman Paul Lauschke Jr. dies
Long-time realtor and community figure Paul Lauschke Jr. has died. Lauschke was the founder of the real estate company bearing his name and was on the board of directors of the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation. Godfrey Trustee Jeff Weber had been friends with Lauschke for about 50 years and...
advantagenews.com
Eagle Ice Festival kicks off eagle season
The eagles are coming to southwest Illinois – the American Bald Eagles that is. You can celebrate the return of the wintering eagles with the Alton Eagle Ice Festival this Saturday, January 7. There will be activities from 10am-2pm at locations in Alton, Hartford, and West Alton in Missouri.
advantagenews.com
William James McFall
William James McFall 46, graduated into heaven December 30, 2022, at Saint Louis University Hospital after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his parents, Juanita Marie (Lutz) McFall, James William McFall and a sister Carrie Marie McFall all from Alton. He was preceded in death by grandparents Nola Marie (Hoover) Lutz, John Carol Lutz of Alton, Bonnie Ellen (Evans) McFall and James Cullen McFall of Xenia Ohio.
advantagenews.com
Candice “Candy” Chapman (Young)
Candice “Candy” Chapman (Young) joined the love of her life, Leonard, in Heaven, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 1:52 a.m. while surrounded by her loved ones, in Shipman, Illinois. She was born April 18, 1953, in Alton, Illinois, to the late Earnest and Margorie (Ryan) Young. Candy...
