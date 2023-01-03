Read full article on original website
WTOP
DC-area luxury home sales slowing more than overall market
Home sales at the high end of the market posted a record slowdown in the three months ending Nov. 30, down 38.1% from a year ago. That outpaces the year-over-year decline in the overall market of 31.4%. In the D.C. metro area, the slowdown in luxury home sales — those...
tysonsreporter.com
The secret is out: Venture X’s high-end flex workspace is opening in Mosaic
Need an office for a Top Secret meeting? Venture to Venture X, opening soon in Fairfax. Venture X’s new high-end coworking space is opening in Fairfax’s Mosaic District and offers many amenities other flex spaces do not, including secure facilities for those performing top secret work. A tour...
royalexaminer.com
State of the Market: 2023 Forecasts higher prices, steady sales in Northern Shenandoah Valley
There is a lot of speculation around the real estate market in today’s society. Everyone with access to television or an internet connection is exposed to some kind of information about real estate. It’s all different, some good and some bad, but there is one common theme: regardless of the source or quality of the information, it all gets treated like gospel. Opinions aside, the simplest (and most reliable) way to settle the debate is to look at the numbers.
fox5dc.com
How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?
It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
tysonsreporter.com
Developer requests more density for future townhouses by Tysons-Pimmit library
The brick office complex at 7600 Leesburg Pike is destined to be eventually replaced by housing, but the amount of housing that will be allowed may still be up for negotiation. Developer Elm Street Communities is seeking to double the residential density currently recommended in the Fairfax County Comprehensive Plan...
theburn.com
Beltway Brewing closing up shop in Sterling
Sad news this afternoon as word is starting to spread that the Beltway Brewing Company in Sterling is closing down operations. The announcement was made today via social media. “While I could regale you with Monday morning quarterbacking of all the things we should have or could have done differently...
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Summer Camp Registration Coming Up — “Registration for Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) summer camps serving children ages 3 to 16 will begin Jan. 10, 2023. Registrations fill up very quickly, so families are encouraged to visit the Park Authority Camps webpage to view more than 1,000 programming options to prepare” [FCPA]
ffxnow.com
Residential mid-rise could replace office building on Dulles Technology Drive
A new future could be on the horizon for an office building on Dulles Technology Drive. Aventon Holdings II is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to redevelop the ePlus headquarters at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive in McNair with a 348-unit apartment building, according to a Dec. 29 application. The building...
lbmjournal.com
Trex sells commercial division
WINCHESTER, Va. — Trex Company, Inc. has announced the sale of substantially all of the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trex Commercial Products, Inc. to Minnesota-based Sightline Commercial Solutions, LLC. The details of this transaction will be filed in the company’s Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
progressivegrocer.com
Giant Food’s Latest Marketing Campaign Goes Local
Giant Food is rolling out a new advertising campaign that focuses on its commitment to educational programs, partnerships and product offerings throughout the greater Washington, D.C., communities it serves. “Find Your Local” will run through the end of the year and features four spots with real Giant Food customers.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Stimulus Payments To Arrive In Virginia In February 2023
$500 in stimulus payments will arrive in Virginia this February 2023. These payments are due to ARISE, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, says Notheis. $500 worth of stimulus payments will arrive for the residents of Alexandria City in Virginia beginning in February 2023. The stimulus payments are due to ARISE or Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program. The stimulus payments will arrive in Alexandria, Virginia every month for two years. However, according to Julie Mullen, ARISE’s coordinator, only 170 recipients will be selected to receive these stimulus payments. If by February and all 170 recipients are not completed yet, there may be delays.
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently Closing
The company is reportedly shifting its focus to an upcoming nearby location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, TheBurn.com, and Google.com.
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14th
The store has been a community stalwart. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Patch.com and Denver7.com.
luxury-houses.net
Commanding Central Position in the Foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Upperville, VA, this Great and Historic Home Listed at $27.5M
The Estate in Upperville is a luxurious home embracing more than two centuries as a political, equestrian and social mecca now available for sale. This home located at 21515 Trappe Rd, Upperville, Virginia; offering 09 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Peter Leonard-morgan (443-254-5530) – Hunt Country Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Upperville.
theburn.com
New Goodwill store in the works for eastern Loudoun
Goodwill is looking to upgrade its services in eastern Loudoun County with a brand new store and donation center. It’s coming to a spot just off busy State Road 28. The 18,000 s.f. project is going to be built at the Guilford Station development near SR28 and West Church Road. That’s the same spot where a 7-Eleven convenience store and The Human Bean drive-thru coffee are located.
tysonsreporter.com
Tysons Corner Center extends project to showcase local artists into 2023
An opportunity for local artists to gain exposure at the D.C. area’s biggest mall has been extended through the new year. ArtsFairfax, the nonprofit arts agency for Fairfax County, announced on Dec. 22 that it will continue to partner with Tysons Corner Center owner Macerich to bring temporary art installations to the mall.
mocoshow.com
Policy Discussion for Plan That Proposes 72 Stacked Townhouses in Gaithersburg is Scheduled for February 6
One Central LLC has submitted a schematic development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg at the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue. A consolidated joint public hearing was held on November 7, 2022. The Planning Commission records remained open until 5pm Friday December 16, 2022 with Planning Commission recommendation scheduled for January 4, 2023. The Mayor and City Council records will remain open until 5pm on Friday January 13, 2023 with policy discussion scheduled for February 6, 2023. Comments on this application may be mailed to 31 South Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD, 20877 or emailed to planning@gaithersburgmd.gov up until the closing of the records.
Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes
As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching direction along with traffic. On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler […] The post Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Chick-Fil-A at The Dulles Town Center Closed Permanently
No explanation was given as to the reason for the closure leaving fans speculating and wondering why their favorite restaurant will not open anymore. Chick-Fil-A reigns supreme in the fast food Industry. This is evident in its 2900 locations in the U.S. and in being voted as the American favorite restaurant for eight years in a row. This means that there are things that the chain is consistently doing that puts it ahead of its rivals. From food quality, speed of service, and mobile app reliability, the chain continues to dominate in the industry offering quality food and superior services that leaves customers coming back for more day after day.
whatsupmag.com
Exquisite, Complete Remodel of Prominent Historic Property in the Heart of Downtown Annapolis - Now Available!
Exquisite, complete remodel of prominent Historic property in the heart of downtown Annapolis. Located on prestigious King George Street, and featured in the Annapolis Home Magazine, this home has been seamlessly restored and preserved to its original architecture and charm all while adding an updated, modern, and elegant look with high-end finishes throughout. The home has been thoughtfully designed and constructed LEED Gold certified by Winchester Construction with over 4,900 sq ft of living space, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, finished lower-level suite with 2nd kitchen, oversized rooftop balcony, stately curved brick patio, and private driveway with parking. The complete restoration includes a refurbished exterior, featuring a new Buckingham slate roof, copper flashing and gutters, repaired and upgraded windows, trim, and a charming front entrance.
