advantagenews.com
Richard Feyerabend
Richard A. Feyerabend, 56, died at 2:46 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was born on February 27, 1966 in Alton. Richard was a welder for McBride’s Metal and a United States Air Force Veteran. He married Cathy R. Rathert on January 1, 2011 in Alton. She survives.
advantagenews.com
Ray Harrell
Ray Harrell, 84, of Granite City, IL passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. He was born to the late Robert and Nancy (Clark) Harrell on August 31, 1938 in Granite City, IL. Ray met Mary Fischer in 1955 and they married on June 1, 1963 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, IL. He joined the Air Force in 1960 and served 6 years. After the Airforce, Ray was a Computer Programmer for the Department of Defense, where he retired after 38 years.
advantagenews.com
Alvera Wagner
Alvera B. "Betty" Wagner, age 73 of Pocahontas, IL, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. She was born on Wednesday, April 6, 1949, in Warren, OH, the daughter of James and Alvera (nee Koch) Miller. On Saturday, April 18, 1970, she married Kenneth F....
advantagenews.com
Vernon Skipper
Vernon (Rick) Skipper, 70, of Granite City, IL passed away on January 2, 2022 at his home. He was born to the late Vernon L. Skipper and Dorothy (Kinney) Skipper on January 31, 1952 in Granite City, IL. He was an avid collector of antique radios, loved listening to his Hank Williams albums and watching Antiques Roadshow on television every chance he got. He loved traveling to Doniphan, MO where a majority of his family was from. He worked at Southwestern Illinois College for 16 years where he helped instill their current union in which he was still a part of even in retirement.
advantagenews.com
Betty Herrmann
Visitation at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Monday 1/2/2023 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Burial at Zimmerman Cemetery in Dorsey.
advantagenews.com
Brenda Rains
Brenda Marlene “Big Red” Rains, 80, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:48 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, with her family by her side in Granite City. She was born June 7, 1942, in East St. Louis, Illinois, a daughter of the late Oscar and Myra (Davis) Wagner. Brenda had worked for Lindbergh Cadillac, Plaza Motors and Moore Auto Plex with many years of dedicated service as a cashier in the service department. Brenda lived her life by example, always taking care of others and was always donating and helping others in need throughout the year. She enjoyed her days of traveling and cherished her beloved family. She is survived by four daughters, Laura Chepely of Granite City, Michelle Rains of Foley, Missouri, Teresa (Mark) Polette of Granite City and Carol Rains of Lucas, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Amanda (Donald) Tooley, Mark Chepely Jr., Matthew Chepely, Natasha Rains, Chesley Jones, Sara (Ryan) Stromberg, Jared Rains and Bradley Rains; nine great grandchildren; two sisters, Thelma Kramer of Sullivan, Missouri and Shirley Rippy of Granite City; one brother, Richard Wagner of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheryl Horgon and a brother, Kenneth Wagner.
advantagenews.com
Richard Knowlton
Richard Lamar Knowlton, 68, of Pontoon Beach, IL passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at John Cochran Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born to Charles Lamar and Elnora Alice (Wheeler) Knowlton on February 21, 1954 in St. Louis MO. After serving 6 years in the U.S Army, Richard worked as a director for several nonprofit organizations. When they were children, Richard met Elizabeth Stogsdill, but they wouldn’t marry until 2018, she survives him. Richard loved spending time with his family and was a member of the Elks Club for 38 years.
advantagenews.com
Evelyn Elmore
Evelyn M. Elmore, 88, died at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born October 2, 1934 in Alton, she was the daughter of Roy and Edith (Southward) Crain. She worked as an enrolled agent for the IRS and also for H & R Block. She married Harold E. Elmore on November 9, 1951 in Alton. He preceded her in death in August 2001. Surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Hal and LuAnn Elmore of Naperville, IL, two grandchildren, Lindsay Elmore and Lauren Stead (Zach), and two great grandchildren, Luke and Alex Stead. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Margie Wannocott. Funeral services will be private at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Timothy Appel will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Kenneth Lyerla
He was born on March 29, 1990, in Alton, IL, the son of Patrick and Lisa (Gurley) Lyerla. KJ was a graduate of Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto. He worked for Boeing as a technician. KJ enjoyed fishing and hunting with his dad growing up. He loved listening to and recording his own music. KJ enjoyed and loved his lifelong friendship with all his friends he grew up with. He loved and enjoyed his family, including his loving Dog Maverick, very much. KJ enjoyed gaming, where he met his Loving Partner Jess Louise Weatherburn online playing Splitgate.
advantagenews.com
Joyce Fitzgerald
Joyce Lee Fitzgerald, 87, passed away on December 31, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor. She was born on November 23, 1935 in Caton, Illinois to Raymond M. & Minnie (Bush) Donaldson. She married William Michael Fitzgerald on June 18, 1977 in Jerseyville. They shared 23 years of marriage together before his death on August 25, 2000. She was a clerk at Don’s Department Store and Schroeder Crafts both in Jerseyville. She is survived by her best friends David H. and Brenda Fox and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, her brothers: Darrell Dean and Eugene Donaldson. Visitation will be on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am at Alexander Funeral Home. Funeral will be on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 am at Alexander Funeral Home. Rev. Brent Meyer will be officiating the service and burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jerseyville First Baptist Church.
advantagenews.com
Alton businessman Paul Lauschke Jr. dies
Long-time realtor and community figure Paul Lauschke Jr. has died. Lauschke was the founder of the real estate company bearing his name and was on the board of directors of the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation. Godfrey Trustee Jeff Weber had been friends with Lauschke for about 50 years and...
advantagenews.com
Harry L. Feuquay
Harry L. Feuquay, 86, passed away at 10:40pm on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at his residence. He was born on March 20, 1936, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Marion and Edith (Anderson) Feuquay. He married the former Lucille “Lucy” Schneider on August 25, 1956, in Highland, and she preceded him in death on May 6, 2019. Survivors include two sons and a daughter in law: Brian Feuquay of St. Peters, Missouri, Kurt and Melanie Feuquay of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, four grandchildren: Timothy, Kyle, Kayla, Benjamin, a sister and brother in law: Janis and Ron Stahlhut of Bethalto, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
stlpublicradio.org
Kevin Johnson sought faith before his execution. He found the Rev. Darryl Gray
The Rev. Darryl Gray has seen Missouri’s death penalty firsthand. A senior pastor at Greater Fairfax Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Gray served as spiritual adviser to Kevin Johnson and comforted the condemned man on the day of Johnson’s execution, Nov. 29. “I've been a member of...
advantagenews.com
Bryan Aaron Scott
Bryan Aaron Scott, 33, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on August 2, 1989, in Alton, Illinois, and is survived by his very loving parents, Jim and Sherry Scott. Also surviving are his brother Jason Scott, his sister-in-law Camille Scott, and his maternal grandparents, Vic and Judy Unterbrink. “Uncle Bryan” is also survived by a niece, Carmen Scott.
advantagenews.com
William James McFall
William James McFall 46, graduated into heaven December 30, 2022, at Saint Louis University Hospital after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his parents, Juanita Marie (Lutz) McFall, James William McFall and a sister Carrie Marie McFall all from Alton. He was preceded in death by grandparents Nola Marie (Hoover) Lutz, John Carol Lutz of Alton, Bonnie Ellen (Evans) McFall and James Cullen McFall of Xenia Ohio.
advantagenews.com
Edward E. Davis
Edward E. Davis, 91, of Godfrey, passed away on December 28, 2022, at 7:20 pm. He was born in Alton, Illinois on November 11, 1931, the only child of William Jesse and Esther (Brandt) Davis. Edward attended St. Mary's School for 2 years, he then transferred to the Alton Public...
advantagenews.com
Candice “Candy” Chapman (Young)
Candice “Candy” Chapman (Young) joined the love of her life, Leonard, in Heaven, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 1:52 a.m. while surrounded by her loved ones, in Shipman, Illinois. She was born April 18, 1953, in Alton, Illinois, to the late Earnest and Margorie (Ryan) Young. Candy...
advantagenews.com
Charge filed in Collinsville double homicide case
As the investigation continues into the early New Year's Day killings in the parking lot of a Collinsville bar, one person has been charged with a crime. Collinsville Police announced Wednesday that 22-year-old Edgar Torres-Granado of Granite City faces a Class 4 felony count of mob action. His bail was set at $50,000, which he has since posted.
advantagenews.com
Argosy Alton
Your browser does not support the audio element. Dianna and Michael from Argosy Alton join the show to talk about an upcoming job fair on January 18 and why you should consider a night out at Argosy.
advantagenews.com
Gail Crotchett
Gail Crotchett, 86, died at 9:15 a.m., Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Jerseyville. She was born on September 28, 1936 in Jerseyville and was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Edith Pearl (Mains) Gilworth. Gail was raised on the Mains family farm east of Kane, Illinois, where she first developed her love of the outdoors and loved her time spent there.
