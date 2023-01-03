Brenda Marlene “Big Red” Rains, 80, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:48 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, with her family by her side in Granite City. She was born June 7, 1942, in East St. Louis, Illinois, a daughter of the late Oscar and Myra (Davis) Wagner. Brenda had worked for Lindbergh Cadillac, Plaza Motors and Moore Auto Plex with many years of dedicated service as a cashier in the service department. Brenda lived her life by example, always taking care of others and was always donating and helping others in need throughout the year. She enjoyed her days of traveling and cherished her beloved family. She is survived by four daughters, Laura Chepely of Granite City, Michelle Rains of Foley, Missouri, Teresa (Mark) Polette of Granite City and Carol Rains of Lucas, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Amanda (Donald) Tooley, Mark Chepely Jr., Matthew Chepely, Natasha Rains, Chesley Jones, Sara (Ryan) Stromberg, Jared Rains and Bradley Rains; nine great grandchildren; two sisters, Thelma Kramer of Sullivan, Missouri and Shirley Rippy of Granite City; one brother, Richard Wagner of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheryl Horgon and a brother, Kenneth Wagner.

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO