How Much It Costs To Sail Aboard the World’s Largest Cruise Ship
This fall, Royal Caribbean opened up bookings for its newest, super-sized cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, which will set sail in January 2024. Wealthy Millennials Aren't Banking on Stocks: Here's...
My $1,400 stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas wasn't impressive despite being on the world's largest cruise ship
The Wonder of the Seas was one of 2022's most highly anticipated cruise ships but I wasn't as wowed by my stateroom as I was the rest of the ship.
After 23 Royal Caribbean Cruises, Here's What I Pack (and What I Leave Home)
When you forget to pack something at a land-based hotel you have a few options. There might be a pricey replacement in the gift shop, or you could drive (or Uber) to any store you want. In some cases, assuming you don't need it immediately you can even have Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report deliver the item to your room (well, the front desk.)
Royal Caribbean, Carnival Share Bad News for Cruise Fans
Both Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report have built back their businesses from the dark days of the covid shutdown. The two cruise lines went from closed to open with very limited passenger capacity to ships sailing with full customer loads.
How to Get a Free Royal Caribbean Cruise (Really)
People on cruise ships often talk about what they paid for their trips because prices can vary a lot based on how and when they book. Some people pay less, some pay more, but there's always someone -- usually a lot of people -- surprised when I chime in. "I...
Carnival Cruise Line Makes Major Dining Change
Food plays a major role on a cruise and cruise lines have to balance a lot of different concerns when setting their menus. Passengers want a lot of choices, for example, but cruise lines don't want to waste money on items that a few people like, that aren't popular overall.
A brawl broke out between passengers on a luxury cruise ship after a woman fell overboard and died, video shows
Passengers on board a MSC Meraviglia luxury cruise ship fought with each other when they were temporarily stopped from disembarking.
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
Royal Caribbean Makes Beverage Changes Passengers Will Like
When you are on vacation, time works a little differently than it does at home. You don't have to wake up to get the kids to school or to be at the office (or your remote office) at any specific time. When you're on a cruise, time becomes even more...
Carnival Cruise Line Faces a Beverage Controversy
Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report sails mostly to warm-weather destinations, and during the holiday season those are the only choices. You can sail to Alaska or New England/Canada during the warmer months but not in the winter. That makes holiday cruises a bit visually confusing. Carnival decorates...
'I Work on a Cruise Ship at Christmas, This is What Happens Behind the Scenes'
In an original essay, Saurabh Vaishampayan tells Newsweek what it's like to work on a cruise ship at Christmas.
Royal Caribbean Gets One Big Thing Wrong
Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report have faced staffing issues since the pandemic began. Part of that can be blamed on logistics. It's not easy to staff dozens of ships that had been operating with skeleton crews after a roughly 18-month shutdown at a time when acquiring visas for workers has taken longer than usual.
Royal Caribbean Mistake Causes Huge Passenger Problem
When people book a vacation, they make those plans months, sometimes years in advance. That's because, in most cases, taking a trip, especially one that involves not just your household, but maybe even family and friends, there are a lot of moving pieces. You have to find time on the...
TravelPulse
The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
These are the 13 best amenities aboard Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship with a zip line, 3 water slides, and a park
Royal Caribbean's new 9,300-person cruise ship is packed with amenities that could entertain any family.
Business Insider
Why it costs $1 million a day to run one of the world's biggest cruise ships
Why it costs $1 million a day to run one of the world's biggest cruise ships. It takes a staff of 2,400 people working day and night to keep Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas sailing. From tiny cruise-ship kitchens, chefs whip up 30,000 meals a day. All waste onboard is dealt with in secret, crew-only areas of the ship. And the engine room and captain's bridge work together to power and move the floating city. We go below deck on one of the world's largest cruise ships.
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
3 Big Changes Royal Caribbean Has Planned for 2023
Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report spent most of 2022 getting its business back to normal. It began the year under the shadow of the pandemic with limited capacities, covid testing, vaccine requirements and the looming shadow of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) monitoring its actions. As...
Video of Cruise Diners Sailing Through Rough Seas Makes Us Want a 'Dramamine'
Talk about getting your sea legs!
I’m a flight attendant: 5 things you should never do on gross planes
This mile-high hygiene video will make you realize just how germy jets really are. Flight attendant Tommy Cimato has taken to TikTok to tell passengers how to stay sanitary during long-haul flights — and his video has left some sickened. The Arizona-based airline worker revealed his tips in a clip titled “5 things you should never do on an airplane,” which has gone viral amid Americans’ frustrations with air travel following flight cancellations, delays, and luggage issues. In the clip, Cimato warned travelers — and his nearly 500,000 followers — not to wear shorts while flying on planes, saying seats...
