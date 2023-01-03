Joyce Lee Fitzgerald, 87, passed away on December 31, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor. She was born on November 23, 1935 in Caton, Illinois to Raymond M. & Minnie (Bush) Donaldson. She married William Michael Fitzgerald on June 18, 1977 in Jerseyville. They shared 23 years of marriage together before his death on August 25, 2000. She was a clerk at Don’s Department Store and Schroeder Crafts both in Jerseyville. She is survived by her best friends David H. and Brenda Fox and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, her brothers: Darrell Dean and Eugene Donaldson. Visitation will be on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am at Alexander Funeral Home. Funeral will be on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 am at Alexander Funeral Home. Rev. Brent Meyer will be officiating the service and burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jerseyville First Baptist Church.

