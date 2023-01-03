Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Richard Feyerabend
Richard A. Feyerabend, 56, died at 2:46 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was born on February 27, 1966 in Alton. Richard was a welder for McBride’s Metal and a United States Air Force Veteran. He married Cathy R. Rathert on January 1, 2011 in Alton. She survives.
advantagenews.com
Ray Harrell
Ray Harrell, 84, of Granite City, IL passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. He was born to the late Robert and Nancy (Clark) Harrell on August 31, 1938 in Granite City, IL. Ray met Mary Fischer in 1955 and they married on June 1, 1963 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, IL. He joined the Air Force in 1960 and served 6 years. After the Airforce, Ray was a Computer Programmer for the Department of Defense, where he retired after 38 years.
advantagenews.com
Alvera Wagner
Alvera B. "Betty" Wagner, age 73 of Pocahontas, IL, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. She was born on Wednesday, April 6, 1949, in Warren, OH, the daughter of James and Alvera (nee Koch) Miller. On Saturday, April 18, 1970, she married Kenneth F....
advantagenews.com
Sharron Johns
Sharron S. Johns, 83, of Wood River, IL passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 6:52 am at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on January 10, 1939 the daughter of Justin Augustus and Gladys Pauline (Casey) DePew. She married Lester D. Johns on June 8, 1957 in Sorento, IL. He preceded her in death on June 23, 2006.
advantagenews.com
Janice Bush
Janice Elaine Bush, 62, of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born on October 5, 1960 in Granite City, IL to Lowell and Edna (Whitworth) Wallace. The loving wife and mother retired from Kings Sports Rehabilitation in...
advantagenews.com
Lynn Cygan
Lynn M. Cygan, age 75 of Marine, IL, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at her home, Marine, IL. She was born on Tuesday, October 7, 1947, in East Saint Louis, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (nee Bruening) Green. On Friday, November 11, 1966, she married Dennis J. Cygan,...
advantagenews.com
Bryan Aaron Scott
Bryan Aaron Scott, 33, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on August 2, 1989, in Alton, Illinois, and is survived by his very loving parents, Jim and Sherry Scott. Also surviving are his brother Jason Scott, his sister-in-law Camille Scott, and his maternal grandparents, Vic and Judy Unterbrink. “Uncle Bryan” is also survived by a niece, Carmen Scott.
advantagenews.com
Everett Loy
Everett L. Loy, 85, passed away at 9:42 am on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 16, 1937 in Plainview, IL, the son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Doris (Reed) Loy. He married Florence Ursch on June 26, 1965 in Jerseyville, IL....
advantagenews.com
Evelyn Elmore
Evelyn M. Elmore, 88, died at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born October 2, 1934 in Alton, she was the daughter of Roy and Edith (Southward) Crain. She worked as an enrolled agent for the IRS and also for H & R Block. She married Harold E. Elmore on November 9, 1951 in Alton. He preceded her in death in August 2001. Surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Hal and LuAnn Elmore of Naperville, IL, two grandchildren, Lindsay Elmore and Lauren Stead (Zach), and two great grandchildren, Luke and Alex Stead. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Margie Wannocott. Funeral services will be private at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Timothy Appel will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Joyce Fitzgerald
Joyce Lee Fitzgerald, 87, passed away on December 31, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor. She was born on November 23, 1935 in Caton, Illinois to Raymond M. & Minnie (Bush) Donaldson. She married William Michael Fitzgerald on June 18, 1977 in Jerseyville. They shared 23 years of marriage together before his death on August 25, 2000. She was a clerk at Don’s Department Store and Schroeder Crafts both in Jerseyville. She is survived by her best friends David H. and Brenda Fox and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, her brothers: Darrell Dean and Eugene Donaldson. Visitation will be on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am at Alexander Funeral Home. Funeral will be on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 am at Alexander Funeral Home. Rev. Brent Meyer will be officiating the service and burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jerseyville First Baptist Church.
advantagenews.com
Kenneth Lyerla
He was born on March 29, 1990, in Alton, IL, the son of Patrick and Lisa (Gurley) Lyerla. KJ was a graduate of Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto. He worked for Boeing as a technician. KJ enjoyed fishing and hunting with his dad growing up. He loved listening to and recording his own music. KJ enjoyed and loved his lifelong friendship with all his friends he grew up with. He loved and enjoyed his family, including his loving Dog Maverick, very much. KJ enjoyed gaming, where he met his Loving Partner Jess Louise Weatherburn online playing Splitgate.
advantagenews.com
Richard Knowlton
Richard Lamar Knowlton, 68, of Pontoon Beach, IL passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at John Cochran Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born to Charles Lamar and Elnora Alice (Wheeler) Knowlton on February 21, 1954 in St. Louis MO. After serving 6 years in the U.S Army, Richard worked as a director for several nonprofit organizations. When they were children, Richard met Elizabeth Stogsdill, but they wouldn’t marry until 2018, she survives him. Richard loved spending time with his family and was a member of the Elks Club for 38 years.
advantagenews.com
Betty Herrmann
Visitation at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Monday 1/2/2023 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Burial at Zimmerman Cemetery in Dorsey.
advantagenews.com
Allen Dale Grant
We are sad to announce the passing of Allen Dale Grant of South Roxana. He died at age 87 on December 28th. Dale was born on September 18, 1935, to May and Thomas Grant in Harrisburg, IL. He was a graduate of Eldorado, IL high school in 1947. He married Mary Lynnette Hurd on May 30th, 1958.
advantagenews.com
Edward E. Davis
Edward E. Davis, 91, of Godfrey, passed away on December 28, 2022, at 7:20 pm. He was born in Alton, Illinois on November 11, 1931, the only child of William Jesse and Esther (Brandt) Davis. Edward attended St. Mary's School for 2 years, he then transferred to the Alton Public...
advantagenews.com
Miguel de Jesus Villegas de Santiago
Miguel de Jesus Villegas de Santiago, 18, of Collinsville, IL passed away at 2:55 p.m. Sun. Jan. 1, 2023 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born Aug. 25, 2004 in Zacatecas, Mexico to Miguel Villegas and Maria de Santiago of Collinsville. In addition to his parents,...
advantagenews.com
Alton businessman Paul Lauschke Jr. dies
Long-time realtor and community figure Paul Lauschke Jr. has died. Lauschke was the founder of the real estate company bearing his name and was on the board of directors of the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation. Godfrey Trustee Jeff Weber had been friends with Lauschke for about 50 years and...
advantagenews.com
William James McFall
William James McFall 46, graduated into heaven December 30, 2022, at Saint Louis University Hospital after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his parents, Juanita Marie (Lutz) McFall, James William McFall and a sister Carrie Marie McFall all from Alton. He was preceded in death by grandparents Nola Marie (Hoover) Lutz, John Carol Lutz of Alton, Bonnie Ellen (Evans) McFall and James Cullen McFall of Xenia Ohio.
advantagenews.com
Candice “Candy” Chapman (Young)
Candice “Candy” Chapman (Young) joined the love of her life, Leonard, in Heaven, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 1:52 a.m. while surrounded by her loved ones, in Shipman, Illinois. She was born April 18, 1953, in Alton, Illinois, to the late Earnest and Margorie (Ryan) Young. Candy...
advantagenews.com
Eagle Ice Festival kicks off eagle season
The eagles are coming to southwest Illinois – the American Bald Eagles that is. You can celebrate the return of the wintering eagles with the Alton Eagle Ice Festival this Saturday, January 7. There will be activities from 10am-2pm at locations in Alton, Hartford, and West Alton in Missouri.
