Thirty-eight families served through Toys for Tots and Scots for Youth

Photo courtesy of Katelin Gandee

LAURINBURG — More than 100 children in Scotland County were given toys through the partnership with Toys for Toys and Scots for Youth.

It was the first year Scots for Youth partnered with Toys for Tots and according to Scots for Youth Community Service and Restitution Coordinator Margret Crumroy, they collected enough toys to serve 38 families.

“The Toys for Tots was a great success, we were able to serve hot dogs, donuts, and hot chocolate for all the families during their pick up for the toys,” Crumroy said. “To see the smiles on the families was well worth it.”

Crumroy was very thankful to the community for participating and coming together to make the event the success it was.

“It was very time-consuming but after holding the event it was so worth it and look forward to doing it again next year,” Crumroy said. “Special thanks to Alpha Bail Bonds, Scots for Youth, Captain Larry’s, Dunkin Donuts, Scotland County Tax Office, Ned’s Pawn Shop, Carver Middle School Beta Club, Southeastern Farm and First Casualty Insurance Group.”