The Nation Celebrates Elvis Presley’s Birthday With Gifts for Fans, From Graceland and Coast to Coast

Elvis Presley: A Freak Accident Caused Graceland’s Hidden Hallway Damage
A freak accident caused damage in the hallway of Elvis Presley's Graceland home located in Memphis, Tennessee.
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley’s Last Christmas Before Death Was ‘Chilling but Beautiful,’ Lisa Marie Recalls
Elvis Presley's holiday celebrations at his Graceland home became one of the most notable events in the King of Rock and Roll's life, especially his last Christmas. Every year when Presley was still alive, the legendary singer would always decorate his Graceland mansion with Christmas decorations. He would not ask his helpers to take them down until his birthday on January 8.
suggest.com
Elvis’ Last Girlfriend, Ginger Alden, Was Planning Their Wedding At The Time Of His Passing
Elvis Presley was truly the King: incredibly handsome, blessed with abundant talent as a singer and actor, and beloved by millions of fans the world over. People felt like they knew him, which made them adore him even more. He was also understandably appealing to beautiful women. Presley was divorced...
Elvis’ Cousin Tells All About What Went On In Elvis Presley’s Bedroom
After becoming a household name in the ’50s, Elvis Presley decided to buy a property for his family and friends in Memphis, Tennessee. The house on the Graceland estate is a 17,552 square-foot Colonial revival stone-laid mansion fitted with tall white columns, and it has 23 rooms, including eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five staircases.
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
1 of Johnny Cash’s Most Famous Songs Wasn’t Written By Him
The Man in Black had hit songs throughout his career, but one of Johnny Cash's most famous songs wasn’t his.
The Promise Clive Davis Made and Broke to Whitney Houston
Clive Davis signed Whitney Houston and helped to craft her into the icon she became. He was instrumental in both her professional and personal life.
musictimes.com
Elton John Shocked After Seeing Elvis Presley in Dreadful State Before Death
Elton John can still vividly remember the last time he saw Elvis Presley before his death. On Aug. 16, 1977, the music industry lost the King of Rock and Roll after the singer died of cardiac arrest at his Graceland mansion. One year before his sudden passing, John recalled the last time he and the singer met.
The Real Reason ‘Elvis’ Producers Cut Austin Butler’s Version of Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ From the Finished Film
The real reason why 'Elvis' producer Baz Luhrmann cut a version of Austin Butler singing Dolly Parton's 'I Will Always Love You' from the finished version of the theatrical release.
Ringo Starr Said Seeing Elvis in Concert Was ‘Scary’ for Him
Ringo Starr saw Elvis perform in Las Vegas. He said that he realized he did not want to end up in the same place as Elvis.
Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After He Got Drunk & Smashed Out The Stage Lights
It’s the show that made country music famous. And it’s also the show that gave us one of the most famous power couples, and greatest love stories, in country music history. It was at the Grand Ole Opry in 1956 where Johnny Cash first met June Carter backstage on the day that Cash made his Opry debut. They were both married at the time, Johnny to his first wife Vivian Liberto, and June to country singer Carl Smith (who introduced […] The post Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After He Got Drunk & Smashed Out The Stage Lights first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Hollywood Minute: See 'Elvis' on his birthday -- for free
'Elvis' returns to theaters for Presley's birthday on January 8, and you'll finally be able to stream De La Soul's music. David Daniel reports.
The sweet relationship between Garth Brooks and Gladys Knight
Who were the 45th Kennedy Center Honorees? How to watch the 45th Kennedy Center Honors. Garth Brooks honored Gladys Knight during the 45th Kennedy Center Honors. Garth Brooks sang Gladys Knight’s hit song “Midnight Train to Georgia.”
Video Footage Of Johnny Cash Impersonating Elvis Back In 1959 Is An All-Timer
There may not have been two more electric performers in their hay day than Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley. Both artists had an unshakable charisma to them, although ol’ Elvis had a tendency to shake his hips much more than Cash did, and when Elvis first burst onto the music scene, he was arguably the most polarizing artist in the game because of it.
The Only Jimi Hendrix Song to Land in the Top 40 Was One He Didn’t Write
Jimi Hendrix has written many songs throughout his career, but his one song that reached the top 40 on the charts wasn't penned by the legendary rocker.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Kris Kristofferson Served In the US Army Before Chasing His Country Music Dreams
Country music legend and actor Kris Kristofferson has had a long and successful career that hasn’t been without its hardships. Before pursuing a career in Hollywood, he trained and served as a helicopter pilot with the US Army. Although his service was relatively short, his dedication to his country was later awarded.
Sam Phillips, who introduced the world to Elvis and Johnny Cash, would be 100 today
Phillips launched the careers of legends including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis. The rock and roll pioneer spoke to Morning Edition in 1993, a decade before his death.
“Crying in the Chapel” is A Song Loved by Many, Like The King Elvis Presley
The song “Crying in the Chapel” was originally released by the songwriter’s son, not the icon Elvis Presley. Artie Glenn, the man behind the masterpiece’s lyrics, had his son Darrell Glenn perform the original version, which was released in 1953. The original version also charted, peaking at no. 6.
Here’s Johnny Cash Chronicling Jesus’ Pain in “Were You There”
The beloved hymn “Were You There” has taken on many forms and has varied lyrically throughout the decades, but one thing stays the same – it is still one of the most cherished and favorite gospel songs that became a popular choice for music artists to record. One of the many legendary singers to do so was none other than Johnny Cash.
Elvis Presley’s Covered Version of “It’s No Secret” Will Moved You
Stuart Hamblen, not Elvis Presley, sang and wrote the gospel song “It’s No Secret,” which was released in 1951. The original version of the song was also able to chart and gain popularity during its time, peaking at No. 8 on the country disc jockey chart. Throughout...
