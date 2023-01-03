Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants
Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two St Joseph Residents Arrested in Clinton County Wednesday Afternoon
(Clinton County, MO) – Two St Joseph residents were arrested in Clinton County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that just after 4:30 P.M. they arrested 27-year-old Makenzie K. Bechtold who is facing a charge for possession of a controlled substance as well as being wanted on an outstanding Clinton County felony warrant for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, stealing, no financial responsibility and no valid license.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Man Facing Weapons Charges Following Arrest in Dekalb County Tuesday
(MAYSVILLE, MO) – A Maysville man is facing weapons charges following an arrest in Dekalb County Tuesday. At 7:20 P.M. the Dekalb County Sherriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Prince Dustin Wykert who is facing a charge for unlawful possession of a concealed weapon as a felon/ fugitive/ impaired/ or mentally incompetent person.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Area Residents Plead Not Guilty to Felony Drug Charge in Livingston County
Two Northwest Missouri residents face a felony drug charge in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Dawn resident Payden Robert Brown and Madeline Grace Ellis both face a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list the charge...
kchi.com
Most Wanted Arrest
A woman on the Livingston County Most Wanted list since August of 2021 was arrested in Indiana. Forty-eight-year-old Stacy Lynn Crist of Marion, IN was arrested Tuesday morning in Grant County, IN. the arrest was on a Livingston County probation violation warrant. Crist had been on probation since her guilty plea for possession of a controlled substance in May of 2021.
northwestmoinfo.com
Richmond Teen Arrested For Meth Possession
A Richmond ten is facing a felony level drug charge after being arrested in Lafayette County Tuesday afternoon. Troop A of the Highway Patrol say 18-year-old Richmond resident Adalynn E. Coggins was arrested at 12:56 P.M. Tuesday for felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also cited for not wearing a seat belt.
KMZU
Livingston county "Most Wanted" fugitive arrested in Indiana
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - A local “Most Wanted” fugitive is reportedly arrested early Tuesday in Indiana. Livingston County Sheriff indicates in a press release that 48-year-old Stacy Lynn Crist has been a fugitive since August 27, 2021 regarding alleged probation violation on a controlled substance possession charge. Livingston...
kttn.com
Unionville man charged with assault and domestic assault
A Unionville resident faces assault charges in Putnam County after he allegedly physically injured another man in Unionville on Christmas Day. Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler James Hurt has been charged with the felonies of first-degree assault or attempt involving serious physical injury or a special victim and second-degree domestic assault. An initial arraignment is scheduled for January 4th.
kttn.com
Woman from Polo arrested in Trenton on drug-related charges
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the Trenton Police Department arrested a Polo woman on January 1st on drug-related charges. Twenty-seven-year-old Katie Lynn Corum has been charged with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine. Her bond was set at...
KMZU
Livingston County law enforcement academy cancelled
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. – A Basic Law Enforcement Academy program in Chillicothe scheduled later this month is cancelled. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox indicates only one person signed up to attend the academy, forcing the programs cancellation. Cox says Livingston County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri Sheriffs' Association has spent significant time in organizing the program and planned for a graduation date in December 2023 for cadets.
kttn.com
Trenton teenager issued summons after leaving the scene of an accident
The Trenton Police Department reports a Trenton resident was issued a summons after she allegedly left the scene of an accident on the afternoon of December 31st. Eighteen-year-old Chloe Ableidinger drove a car that backed out of the driveway at 315 East Eighth Street. Seventeen-year-old Nautica Dowling of Trenton was a passenger in the car.
kchi.com
Two Injured In Morning Crash At 190 and US 65
A two-vehicle crash at Highways 190 and US 65 Wednesday morning left both drivers injured. Chillicothe Police and EMS responded to the scene at about 7:48 am. The Chillicothe Police report a 17-year-old driver was northbound and attempting to turn west onto 190. That vehicle collided with a southbound vehicle. Both drivers were taken to Hedrick Medical Center. Both drivers had minor or moderate injuries as a result of the crash.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For New Year’s Weekend
The Chillicothe Police Department report for Saturday and Sunday includes:. 8:03 am, Officers responded to the 400 block of Wise Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. One subject was arrested for domestic assault, cited and released….. 11:36 am, Officers were dispatched to Miller Street and Polk Street for...
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
ktvo.com
Milan man hits would-be intruder in head with wooden club, sending him to the hospital
MILAN, Mo. — A convicted northeast Missouri felon got more than he bargained for during an attempted home break-in. He ended up in the hospital after the homeowner defended himself with a club. The incident happened late last Thursday afternoon at a home in the 600 block of East...
KCTV 5
Grandmother describes helping woman who escaped being held captive in Excelsior Springs
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly three months after an extensive investigation began into a rape and kidnapping, Rose Crowley is speaking about the morning she helped a woman on her granddaughter’s front porch. Crowley said the first sound that caught her attention was the sound of someone stepping...
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Man Left With Minor Injuries In Wednesday Morning Accident
A Maysville man was left with minor injuries after a one vehicle accident this (Wednesday) morning in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Matthew R. Housekneckt was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am southbound on Missouri Route 33 about one mile south of Maysville at 6:30 this morning when the vehicle went off the west side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
northwestmoinfo.com
Richmond Woman Injured in Clay County Crash Monday
A Richmond woman suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8:11 Monday morning on I-35 at Levee Road as 47-year-old Richmond resident Raymond A. Linder headed northbound. Troopers say Linder lost control, spun out of control, and collided...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over New Year’s weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two over New Year’s weekend. A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday night in Chariton County. Sixty-year-old Thomas Williams was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender. Williams was held by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department. A Kansas...
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 63 in La Plata
The teenage operator of a four-by-four machine was injured in a traffic accident Monday morning on Highway 63 in La Plata. The 13-year-old boy received what the highway patrol called serious injuries and was taken by an ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. A trooper reported the...
