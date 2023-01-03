ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524H) hands-on review

The new Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor AW2524H wants to be the ultimate esports gaming monitor. According to Dell, this display delivers “the world’s fastest refresh rate.” That claim may not be entirely accurate given the existence of the Asus ROG Swift 500Hz announced in 2022. But even if the upcoming Alienware monitor isn’t the only 500Hz gaming monitor out there, that's still an astonishingly fast refresh rate.

I briefly got to see the Alienware AW2524H during a Dell event in New York City. Though I wasn’t able to fully dive into what the monitor provides, I’m intrigued by its potential as an esports-focused monitor. If it lives up to its promises, the Alienware A2524H could find itself on our best gaming monitors list.

Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524H): Specs

Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524H): Price and availability

The AW2524H is expected to launch sometime in the first quarter of 2023. Pricing will be announced closer to the shipping date.

This is pure speculation on my part, but I can see this monitor hovering within the $1,000/£1,000/AU$1,500 range, perhaps a bit less.

The Sony Inzone M9 costs $899, while the Alienware AW3423DWF costs $1,099. Those monitors have features like 4K and QD-LED, which the AW2524H lacks. However, a native 480Hz resolution could bump up the price and keep it within range of those aforementioned monitors. But as I said, that's pure speculation.

Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524H): Design

At 15.37 / 19.71 (compressed/extended height) x 21.86 x 9.60 inches and a weight of 14.09 pounds with its stand, the AW2524H is a fairly unassuming gaming monitor. Its all-black design also adds to its nondescript appearance. If it wasn’t for the glowing Alienware logo and “25” on the back, you’d be hard-pressed to think this was a gaming monitor.

The esports-inspired Legend 2.0 design has a hexagonal base with a small footprint. The fully-adjustable stand also helps you get the best viewing angle possible. I’m not a fan of monitors with giant bases so I appreciate the AW2524H’s small base. And I’m sure professional esports athletes will like it as well since they’ll be able to place their keyboards closer to the monitor if they need to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kflfz_0k24K3mz00

The A2524H's small hexagonal base ensures you have more room on your desk while gaming or working. (Image credit: Dell)

Ports are located on the back and bottom of the monitor. You’ll find two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort, four USB-A ports (two upstream, two downstream), a USB-B port, a headphone jack and a line-out port. There’s also an OSD (on-screen display) joystick located on the bottom center.

The AW2524H has an understated look for an Alienware monitor. However, this gaming monitor is all about delivering ultra-high refresh rates and a speedy response time. Because of that, its design helps keep all your focus on the screen.

The monitor also comes with an integrated headset hanger, which is a nice bonus.

Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524H): Display

The Alienware AW2524H features a 24.5-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with a native 480Hz refresh rate and can reach 500Hz with compatible titles. Dell says the 16:9 monitor has a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 400 cd/m2 of brightness (equivalent to 400 nits) and can cover 99% of the sRGB color gamut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PoTJL_0k24K3mz00

The Alienware A2524H features a 1920 x 1080 16:9 display. (Image credit: Dell)

I only saw some prerecorded gaming footage during my hands-on time, but the display seemed fairly bright and colorful. I wasn’t blown away, but I wasn’t disappointed either. But I can’t list this as a negative since this monitor prioritizes performance over visuals — which makes sense for an esports-centric gaming device.

Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524H): Performance

Dell claims the AW2524H delivers “the world’s fastest refresh rate.” Though the marketing focuses on the 500Hz refresh rate, this is only achievable with 500Hz compatible games. Otherwise, the AW2524H has a native 480Hz refresh rate, which is still extremely high.

The company also says the fast IPS panel enables a 0.5ms response time that eliminates blurring and ghosting and enables consistent colors. The Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer tool, which helps to analyze and reduce input latency, should also help one’s response time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gflcr_0k24K3mz00

The Alienware A2524H comes with a built-in headset hanger. (Image credit: Dell)

This monitor is aimed toward the competitive gamer who wants to squeeze the most out of their gaming display. However, in order to take full advantage of the 500Hz display, one would need a beefy gaming rig. With Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs now available, we could see more games that can fully utilize this monitor's insane refresh rate.

Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524H): Outlook

With esports’ continued popularity, it makes sense for companies like Dell to release devices that cater to that crowd. Based on what I’ve seen, the Alienware AW2524H could very well be a huge hit among esports professionals. And if it’s priced right, the monitor could also be appealing to average gamers.

The AW2524H is just one of the many products being announced during CES 2023. Be sure to check out our CES 2023 coverage as we bring you the latest from the famed consumer electronics showcase.

