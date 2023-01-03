ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Independent

New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts

Missouri’s top lawmaker opened the 2023 legislative session Wednesday by proclaiming that the state’s massive budget surplus should translate into more tax cuts.  House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, noted that Missouri lawmakers approved a nearly $800 million tax cut in September. But with a projected state budget surplus of $6 billion, Plocher believes “there […] The post New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kbsi23.com

Missouri taxpayers to pay five percent less in income taxes in 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The calendar officially has struck 2023, which means if you are a Missouri taxpayer, you will pay fewer income taxes in the new year. According to Gov. Mike Parson’s office, “every taxpaying Missourian will see an income reduction in 2023,” according to a news release.
Missouri Independent

Some Missourians could lose Medicaid coverage as eligibility renewals restart April 1

Missouri’s social services department will resume conducting Medicaid eligibility renewals on April 1 — allowing the state to once again remove people from its rolls after a three-year pause during the COVID-19 state of emergency. Since March 2020, states have been barred from removing enrollees from Medicaid during the federally-declared public health emergency in exchange […] The post Some Missourians could lose Medicaid coverage as eligibility renewals restart April 1 appeared first on Missouri Independent.
bransontrilakesnews.com

Missouri HealthNet customers could lose coverage

Missouri residents who are receiving benefits from MO HealthNet are going to have to prepare to resume annual renewals of their eligibility for the program following a change to federal law. Beginning April 1, 2023, anyone on MO HealthNet (Missouri’s version of Medicaid) will again face annual renewals after having...
kmmo.com

MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS ANNOUNCES STATE MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE FOR 2023

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations has announced the state minimum wage has been increased to $12.00 per hour effective January 1, 2023. Proposition B, which was approved by Missouri voters in 2018 provided that the minimum wage would increase 85 cents per hour each year through 2023. Private businesses are required to pay the minimum except for retail and service businesses whose gross annual revenues are less than $500,000. The minimum wage law does not apply to public employers or allow the state’s minimum wage rate to be lower than the federal minimum wage.
5 On Your Side

35% of rural hospitals in Missouri at risk of closing, nonprofit says

ST. LOUIS — Twenty of 57 rural hospitals in Missouri, or 35%, are at risk of closing, a nonprofit said, citing losses on patient services and low financial reserves. Two of the Missouri hospitals are at immediate risk of closing, said the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, a Pittsburgh nonprofit that seeks to provide information and assistance on payment and delivery reform. Rural hospitals at immediate risk of closure have inadequate revenue to cover expenses and very low financial reserves, it said.
drugstorenews.com

Schnucks’ Flexforce employment option expands to additional Midwest locations

The Flexforce scheduling service is now available across the retailer’s Illinois, Indiana and Missouri stores. After successfully launching its Flexforce employment option in its hometown area of St. Louis, Schnuck Market is bringing the service to additional locations across Illinois, Indiana and Missouri. Through Flexforce, Schnucks’ team members can...
KRMS Radio

People with disabilities have the right to receive supports and reasonable accommodations to achieve competitive employment

The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) believes everyone who identifies work as a goal is employable, with the right opportunities and support. People with disabilities have the right to, and should, receive individualized supports and reasonable accommodations to help them prepare for and attain competitive employment. Competitive employment means jobs in the community, working alongside people without disabilities and earning at least minimum wage.
kttn.com

Evergy Missouri customers to see increase in monthly electric bill

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved tariffs filed by Evergy Missouri Metro, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri Metro and Evergy Missouri West, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri West (EMW) which authorizes EMM an electric increase of approximately $25 million and EMW an electric rate increase of approximately $30 million. The approved tariffs have an effective date of January 9, 2023.
