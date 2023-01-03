Read full article on original website
Which St. Louis municipalities are considering a 3% sales tax on marijuana?
Starting next month, anyone 21 or older can legally purchase recreational marijuana in Missouri.
Missouri’s minimum wage increase falls short for some workers
Several new laws go into effect in Missouri at the start of the year. One being an increase in the minimum wage, something some business owners see as a mere drop in the bucket in a highly competitive job market.
New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts
Missouri’s top lawmaker opened the 2023 legislative session Wednesday by proclaiming that the state’s massive budget surplus should translate into more tax cuts. House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, noted that Missouri lawmakers approved a nearly $800 million tax cut in September. But with a projected state budget surplus of $6 billion, Plocher believes “there […] The post New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
What marijuana users should know about weed and the workplace in Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri, your employer is likely revisiting company policy. Some companies are backtracking rules involving workers, while others are adding new layers to their policies. With the passage of Amendment 3 comes some new dos and don'ts that your boss...
Missouri-American Water to change rate adjustment on customer bills
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri-American Water Company (MAWC) customers will see a change on their water bill soon. The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an agreement that will l adjust the Water and Sewer Infrastructure Rate Adjustment on customer bills. The agreement was filed by the MAWC, the...
Missouri taxpayers to pay five percent less in income taxes in 2023
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The calendar officially has struck 2023, which means if you are a Missouri taxpayer, you will pay fewer income taxes in the new year. According to Gov. Mike Parson’s office, “every taxpaying Missourian will see an income reduction in 2023,” according to a news release.
Some Missourians could lose Medicaid coverage as eligibility renewals restart April 1
Missouri’s social services department will resume conducting Medicaid eligibility renewals on April 1 — allowing the state to once again remove people from its rolls after a three-year pause during the COVID-19 state of emergency. Since March 2020, states have been barred from removing enrollees from Medicaid during the federally-declared public health emergency in exchange […] The post Some Missourians could lose Medicaid coverage as eligibility renewals restart April 1 appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri HealthNet customers could lose coverage
Missouri residents who are receiving benefits from MO HealthNet are going to have to prepare to resume annual renewals of their eligibility for the program following a change to federal law. Beginning April 1, 2023, anyone on MO HealthNet (Missouri’s version of Medicaid) will again face annual renewals after having...
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS ANNOUNCES STATE MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE FOR 2023
The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations has announced the state minimum wage has been increased to $12.00 per hour effective January 1, 2023. Proposition B, which was approved by Missouri voters in 2018 provided that the minimum wage would increase 85 cents per hour each year through 2023. Private businesses are required to pay the minimum except for retail and service businesses whose gross annual revenues are less than $500,000. The minimum wage law does not apply to public employers or allow the state’s minimum wage rate to be lower than the federal minimum wage.
New Missouri law banning homeless from camping on state-owned property causing confusion, questions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The start of the new year also brought a new Missouri law that prevents the homeless from camping on state-owned property and several other homeless-related topics. House Bill 1606 was passed last summer amidst many questions and concerns. Springfield’s City Council reviewed the bill’s ramifications in...
35% of rural hospitals in Missouri at risk of closing, nonprofit says
ST. LOUIS — Twenty of 57 rural hospitals in Missouri, or 35%, are at risk of closing, a nonprofit said, citing losses on patient services and low financial reserves. Two of the Missouri hospitals are at immediate risk of closing, said the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, a Pittsburgh nonprofit that seeks to provide information and assistance on payment and delivery reform. Rural hospitals at immediate risk of closure have inadequate revenue to cover expenses and very low financial reserves, it said.
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
Schnucks’ Flexforce employment option expands to additional Midwest locations
The Flexforce scheduling service is now available across the retailer’s Illinois, Indiana and Missouri stores. After successfully launching its Flexforce employment option in its hometown area of St. Louis, Schnuck Market is bringing the service to additional locations across Illinois, Indiana and Missouri. Through Flexforce, Schnucks’ team members can...
People with disabilities have the right to receive supports and reasonable accommodations to achieve competitive employment
The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) believes everyone who identifies work as a goal is employable, with the right opportunities and support. People with disabilities have the right to, and should, receive individualized supports and reasonable accommodations to help them prepare for and attain competitive employment. Competitive employment means jobs in the community, working alongside people without disabilities and earning at least minimum wage.
Data Shows Missouri Schools Turning to Seclusion and Restraint
Two St. Charles County districts showed the highest incidences in metro St. Louis
Evergy Missouri customers to see increase in monthly electric bill
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved tariffs filed by Evergy Missouri Metro, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri Metro and Evergy Missouri West, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri West (EMW) which authorizes EMM an electric increase of approximately $25 million and EMW an electric rate increase of approximately $30 million. The approved tariffs have an effective date of January 9, 2023.
Kansas City doctor ready for uptick in children's accidental marijuana ingestion
A new study published this week details the rise of calls after accidental ingestion, more than 1,000 percent in the last five years.
New law makes it illegal for homeless people to sleep on state owned land in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the homeless community, finding a place to sleep just got a little harder. A new law in Missouri took effect in the New Year, making it illegal for homeless people to sleep on state land. It makes it a Class C misdemeanor to sleep...
Medical marijuana dispensaries in Missouri still have the inside track on recreational sales
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Recreational marijuana sales in Missouri are now just a little over a month away. For small business owners like J.C. Cirese, whose business, Doctor Smoke on Broadway, sells legal marijuana derivatives, the wait will be at least a year. “I think it's unfortunate for those...
No change in plans, Missouri to carry out sentence of Amber McLaughlin
Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri will be the first of an openly transgender woman. No change in plans, Missouri to carry out sentence …. Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put...
