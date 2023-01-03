ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawyer For Co-Star Arrested Following Tunisha Sharma’s Death Claims Actress’ Mother Tried To Strangle Her

By Mack Rawden
 2 days ago

The family of Sheezan Khan, the actor arrested following Tunisha Sharma’s death, held a press conference to defend the imprisoned star of Ali Baba: Dastaan E Kabul . Sharma was tragically found deceased on the set of the hit Indian show, and her co-star/ former boyfriend was very quickly arrested for “abetment to suicide.” He’s being held while police investigate what happened, but if his family is to be believed, authorities are looking into the wrong person.

According to the Hindustan Times , Sheezan Khan’s two sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz, along with their mother Kehekshan Faisi attended the press conference, alongside the accused’s lawyer. Shailendra Mishra, who is representing the actor, made a lot of accusations, mostly related to how terrible Sharma’s relationship allegedly was with her family. He claimed the actress’ mother, Vanita Sharma, would withhold money from her and even intentionally broke her phone and tried to strangle her. Here’s a portion of his quote, which includes a reference to Sanjeev Kaushal who is reportedly Sharma's uncle…

Post lockdown, Tunisha's mom and (Sanjeev) Kaushal even forced the actress to travel to Chandigarh, and when she refused, Vanita broke her mobile phone and even tried to strangle her. Tunisha had shared all of this with the director of the show she was a part of then.

The press conference was all part of a larger campaign by Khan’s family to try and clear his name. His sisters, Falaq and Shafaq, also took to social media following the press conference to defend their brother. In a lengthy Instagram post , the two blasted the behavior of the media, which has been heavily covering the story in India, and told fans much of what was being reported is false.

Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma were co-stars on the hit Indian show Ali Baba: Dastaan E Kabul . They also reportedly dated but broke up in what Khan's sister called a " mutual understanding ." The cast was on set shooting scenes just before the holidays when Sharma allegedly excused herself to use the washroom. When she didn't return, her co-stars allegedly broke down a door and found her hanging. She was just twenty years old.

After authorities arrived on the scene, Sharma's mother allegedly told them her daughter was struggling with her recent break-up. The finger was reportedly pointed at Khan, and he was very quickly arrested for "abetment to suicide." A bail hearing has been set for January 7th, at which point he may be able to return home while police investigate what happened and if anyone is to blame.

