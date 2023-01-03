Read full article on original website
Joe Budden Claims He’s Seen Megan Thee Stallion Do ‘Horrible Things’ to Great People
Joe Budden is the latest celebrity to offer his thoughts on the ongoing Tory Lanez trial. On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe claims he's seen Megan Thee Stallion do "horrible Things" to great people. On episode 587 of The Joe Budden Podcast, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 18)...
Megan Thee Stallion's Trial Outfit—The Apparent Symbolic Meaning
The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper testified against Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in the foot in July 2020.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial
Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
NBC Miami
Drake, Tekashi 69 Among Rappers Named as Potential Witnesses in XXXTentacion Murder Case
Drake and Tekashi 69 are among a group of hip hop stars who are listed as potential defense witnesses for one of the men charged in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion, court records showed. The rappers are on a defense witness list that was submitted Tuesday for Dedrick...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
The doctor who operated on Megan Thee Stallion after she was shot said remnants from the bullets are still inside her feet
The doctor confirmed she had "metallic foreign bodies" in her feet, settling the unfounded theory from Lanez supporters that she was never shot.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey
Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness
The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Stylist Testifies, LA County DA Looking For Missing Ex-Bodyguard: Report
As we head into week two of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s trial, more interesting testimony is coming out on the stand. Previously we heard from the shooting victim herself, as well as her ex-best friend, Kelsey Harris. Now, other figures such as her former stylist, EJ King, have been sharing the details that they recall from that fateful night.
thesource.com
Megan Thee Stallion Testifies on Day 2 of Trial, Says She Wishes Tory Lanez Killed Her in 2020 Shooting
Megan Thee Stallion testified yesterday in the 2020 shooting incident involving herself and Tory Lanez. According to reports, Megan was on the stand for 45 minutes on Tuesday morning, and her post-lunch testimony got even more emotional. Megan even said that she wishes Tory Lanez had just killed her during the 2020 shooting incident so she wouldn’t have to be on the stand.
Listen to Tory Lanez admit that he shot Megan Thee Stallion (video)
On Dec. 23, Tory Lanez was found guilty on all charges in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Since the shooting occurred in 2020, there has been a lot of back-and-forth about whether Lanez really shot Megan, and people still questioned it after he was found guilty. Any lingering doubts...
hotnewhiphop.com
Vivica Fox Goes Off On Joe Budden After He Disses Megan Thee Stallion
Budden says he just doens’t like Meg, and Vivica now tells him to “sit yo b*tch ass down.”. Ever since she was catapulted into stardom, Megan Thee Stallion has been a polarizing figure, and Joe Budden apparently isn’t a fan. Megan is currently in the throws of a court case involving Tory Lanez and the infamous shooting in July 2020. Megan contests Lanez shot her in her feet, but he says it was Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris.
iheart.com
Tory Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan The Stallion
A jury has handed down its verdict in Tory Lanez's felony assault trial after deliberating for the past 48 hours. On Friday, December 23, Tory Lanez was found guilty of all three felony charges. During the final hearing of the trial, the Alone At Prom artist was convicted of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm. According to Laws & Crimes journalist Meghann Cuniff, a disturbing scene went down in the courtroom involving Lanez's father and stepmother after the verdict was read.
Lil’ Duval Shares Distasteful Clip That Makes Fun Of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
In a recent Instagram post, Lil' Duval tormented Megan Thee Stallion with an infamous clip from the movie 'Harlem Nights.'
hotnewhiphop.com
Body Cam Footage Shows Megan Thee Stallion Crying In Ambulance After Shooting
As more evidence from the Tory and Megan trial comes forth, fans are making sense of this information after a closed case. After the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion case closed, authorities and media outlets released more footage and evidence. Newly shared footage from police body cams and 911 calls demonstrate the distress of the occasion. In them, the Houston rapper cried in pain as she received treatment from medics. Also, the call recording details respondents’ initial response.
Candace Owens Defends Megan Thee Stallion But Seemingly Throws Shade at the Black Community
Amazingly, conservative pundit Candace Owens has come out in defense of Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion. But did she use the trial actually to disrespect the Black community?. Owens’ rants typically slant toward disrespecting Black people and Black culture, and she usually fights for anything that goes against the Black community. She appears on her recent podcast to discuss the Tory Lanez trial. She may be defending Megan but seemingly uses her bully pulpit to once again throw shade toward the Black community to her conservative white audience.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Wins Early Round In 1501 Certified Ent. Legal Battle
A judge sides with Megan Thee Stallion in a pre-trial ruling regarding the release of “Something For Thee Hotties.”. Megan Thee Stallion scored a small but significant victory in her battle with 1501 Certified Entertainment. As Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Ent. head to court over her contractual...
X-Rays Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Clearly Shot Feet Surface Online
Tory Lanez did that sh*t. The post X-Rays Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Clearly Shot Feet Surface Online appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Tory Lanez Jail Call To Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Kelsey Harris Leaks
Though Tory Lanez has been found guilty in the trial surrounding the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, new information continues to drop. A phone call that the 30-year-old made from jail to the Grammy winner’s ex-friend, Kelsey Harris, has leaked online this week. On Thursday evening (Dec. 29), YouTuber Nique At Nite posted recorded audio from the phone conversation which appears to have taken place soon after the alleged shooting happened and the Sorry 4 What rapper was taken into custody. The Brampton, Canada artist sounded weary over the phone, inquiring as to how the “Savage” rapper was doing and...
wegotthiscovered.com
Rapper Tony Yayo thinks Tory Lanez’s ‘little man complex’ may explain assault charges against Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion have been at the root of one of the past decade’s most controversial pop culture trials. Following Lanez’s conviction on three charges resulting from his assault on Stallion, the rapper has been under fire by several entertainment figures. Actor TK Kirkland has already weighed in on the subject, and promptly after, rapper Tony Yayo unveiled what he believes to be the reason behind Lanez’s actions: his inferiority complex caused by his height.
