Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial

Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey

Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness

The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Stylist Testifies, LA County DA Looking For Missing Ex-Bodyguard: Report

As we head into week two of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s trial, more interesting testimony is coming out on the stand. Previously we heard from the shooting victim herself, as well as her ex-best friend, Kelsey Harris. Now, other figures such as her former stylist, EJ King, have been sharing the details that they recall from that fateful night.
Megan Thee Stallion Testifies on Day 2 of Trial, Says She Wishes Tory Lanez Killed Her in 2020 Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion testified yesterday in the 2020 shooting incident involving herself and Tory Lanez. According to reports, Megan was on the stand for 45 minutes on Tuesday morning, and her post-lunch testimony got even more emotional. Megan even said that she wishes Tory Lanez had just killed her during the 2020 shooting incident so she wouldn’t have to be on the stand.
Vivica Fox Goes Off On Joe Budden After He Disses Megan Thee Stallion

Budden says he just doens’t like Meg, and Vivica now tells him to “sit yo b*tch ass down.”. Ever since she was catapulted into stardom, Megan Thee Stallion has been a polarizing figure, and Joe Budden apparently isn’t a fan. Megan is currently in the throws of a court case involving Tory Lanez and the infamous shooting in July 2020. Megan contests Lanez shot her in her feet, but he says it was Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris.
Tory Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan The Stallion

A jury has handed down its verdict in Tory Lanez's felony assault trial after deliberating for the past 48 hours. On Friday, December 23, Tory Lanez was found guilty of all three felony charges. During the final hearing of the trial, the Alone At Prom artist was convicted of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm. According to Laws & Crimes journalist Meghann Cuniff, a disturbing scene went down in the courtroom involving Lanez's father and stepmother after the verdict was read.
Body Cam Footage Shows Megan Thee Stallion Crying In Ambulance After Shooting

As more evidence from the Tory and Megan trial comes forth, fans are making sense of this information after a closed case. After the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion case closed, authorities and media outlets released more footage and evidence. Newly shared footage from police body cams and 911 calls demonstrate the distress of the occasion. In them, the Houston rapper cried in pain as she received treatment from medics. Also, the call recording details respondents’ initial response.
Candace Owens Defends Megan Thee Stallion But Seemingly Throws Shade at the Black Community

Amazingly, conservative pundit Candace Owens has come out in defense of Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion. But did she use the trial actually to disrespect the Black community?. Owens’ rants typically slant toward disrespecting Black people and Black culture, and she usually fights for anything that goes against the Black community. She appears on her recent podcast to discuss the Tory Lanez trial. She may be defending Megan but seemingly uses her bully pulpit to once again throw shade toward the Black community to her conservative white audience.
Megan Thee Stallion Wins Early Round In 1501 Certified Ent. Legal Battle

A judge sides with Megan Thee Stallion in a pre-trial ruling regarding the release of “Something For Thee Hotties.”. Megan Thee Stallion scored a small but significant victory in her battle with 1501 Certified Entertainment. As Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Ent. head to court over her contractual...
Tory Lanez Jail Call To Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Kelsey Harris Leaks

Though Tory Lanez has been found guilty in the trial surrounding the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, new information continues to drop. A phone call that the 30-year-old made from jail to the Grammy winner’s ex-friend, Kelsey Harris, has leaked online this week. On Thursday evening (Dec. 29), YouTuber Nique At Nite posted recorded audio from the phone conversation which appears to have taken place soon after the alleged shooting happened and the Sorry 4 What rapper was taken into custody. The Brampton, Canada artist sounded weary over the phone, inquiring as to how the “Savage” rapper was doing and...
Rapper Tony Yayo thinks Tory Lanez’s ‘little man complex’ may explain assault charges against Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion have been at the root of one of the past decade’s most controversial pop culture trials. Following Lanez’s conviction on three charges resulting from his assault on Stallion, the rapper has been under fire by several entertainment figures. Actor TK Kirkland has already weighed in on the subject, and promptly after, rapper Tony Yayo unveiled what he believes to be the reason behind Lanez’s actions: his inferiority complex caused by his height.

