Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s family expresses gratitude for outpouring of support, asks people to pray for him

Damar Hamlin’s family breaks silence after Buffalo Bills star’s injury and beg fans to keep NFL safety ‘in your prayers’
DAMAR HAMLIN's family have issued an update with the NFL star in a critical condition. The family thanked fans for their 'generosity and compassion' after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. He received CPR on the...
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Fans donate millions to Damar Hamlin's community fundraiser: How to donate
CINCINNATI — As fans and players rally around Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, many are showing support in a donation to his charity fundraiser. Hamlin started the Chasin M's Foundation to raise money to buy toys...
Damar Hamlin’s family shares update on condition, expresses gratitude
Hamlin is currently flipped over on his stomach to relieve pressure on his lungs. Doctors are trying to get him off a ventilator and breathing on his own.
Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and is still on a ventilator
Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dorrian Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator."
Fans Flooded Damar Hamlin's Toy Drive Fundraiser With Donations on Monday Night
Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at UC Medical Center after collapsing during a Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals
Billings Bills Mafia rallies support for Damar Hamlin
The Buffalo Bills are well represented at The Den in Billings, where you can find an official chapter of the Buffalo Bills Backers posted up on game day.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in Cincinnati hospital after Monday Night Football injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in the hospital Tuesday morning after the Bills confirmed he suffered from cardiac arrest during the NFL's Monday Night Football matchup against the Bengals. Hamlin was hit while trying to tackle Tee Higgins in the middle of the field during the first quarter of...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — As a sedated Damar Hamlin lay before him in a Cincinnati hospital bed surrounded by machinery feeding him oxygen and fluids, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas provided a few words of encouragement to his friend. “I just told him, I got him....
Damar Hamlin 'showing signs of improvement' according to Bills
In a statement today- the Buffalo Bills said Hamlin is showing signs of improvement. The Bills player remains in critical condition in a hospital in Cincinnati.
Niagara Falls to be illuminated in blue in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls will be illuminated in blue Tuesday night in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Niagara Falls USA and Niagara Parks made the announcement on social media. The illumination will take place from 9 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Hamlin suffered a cardiac...
Bengals fan who went viral supporting Hamlin: “Just keep praying for Damar”
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Collins and his son are Bengals season ticket holders. They bring a sign and sharpie to every single game — and Collins said when Damar Hamlin got injured, he knew what he had to do to show support. “70,000 people were as quiet as a Christmas Eve night,” Collins […]
Damar Hamlin's uncle reports some improvement in his condition
Damar Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, is reporting some improvement to his nephew’s condition after suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing during the Buffalo Bills’ “Monday Night Football” game in Cincinnati. Read more here:
Buffalo Bills say Damar Hamlin, who had to be resuscitated, has shown ‘remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours’
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills say Damar Hamlin, who had to be resuscitated, has shown ‘remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours.’. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during NFL game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition at a hospital after he collapsed after having made a hit in the first quarter of "Monday Night Football" against the Bengals in Cincinnati, officials said. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest, the Bills said in a statement early Tuesday. "His heartbeat...
BILLS-BENGALS GAME SUSPENDED AFTER SAFETY DAMAR HAMLIN COLLAPSES, RUSHED TO HOSPITAL
Warning - this story contains footage that may be triggering to some. Viewer discretion advised. An absolutely terrifying scenario unfolded during Monday Night Football's Buffalo Bills - Cincinnati Bengals game. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed suddenly after a routine tackle, sending shockwaves around the sports world. Hamlin was urgently rushed...
Mike McDaniel speaks on Bills S Damar Hamlin's collapse
It’s been nearly two days since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during their Monday night battle with the Cincinnati Bengals, and the situation is still at the forefront of everyone’s mind in the NFL world. On Wednesday, for the first time since the event,...
NFL says Bills-Bengals won’t resume this week, no changes yet to Week 18
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn) The NFL issued a statement Tuesday morning...
