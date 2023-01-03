ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s family expresses gratitude for outpouring of support, asks people to pray for him

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

BILLS-BENGALS GAME SUSPENDED AFTER SAFETY DAMAR HAMLIN COLLAPSES, RUSHED TO HOSPITAL

Warning - this story contains footage that may be triggering to some. Viewer discretion advised. An absolutely terrifying scenario unfolded during Monday Night Football's Buffalo Bills - Cincinnati Bengals game. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed suddenly after a routine tackle, sending shockwaves around the sports world. Hamlin was urgently rushed...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy