JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Guilford County Schools said a security scanner alerted staff about a weapon at Ragsdale High School. The school system said just before 9:15 a.m. Thursday the school’s security scanner detected the gun as the student tried to enter the school. They said deputies confiscated the weapon and no one was threatened or harmed. The sheriff's office said the gun was found in a student's backpack. They also said the student tried to run away but was quickly located by deputies.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO