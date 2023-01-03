Read full article on original website
WXII 12
False reports of a school bus shooting made in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A reported school bus shooting was determined to be fake, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Alamance County Communications received calls on Wednesday after 4 p.m. with false reports of shots...
WXII 12
Mother, stepfather indicted on charges in case of missing North Carolina girl
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video is from Dec. 23, 2022, following the disappearance of the missing girl. The case against the mother and stepfather of a missing North Carolina girl has moved forward. Her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, were arrested in Dec. on charges for...
WXII 12
Gun found on student at Ragsdale High School
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Guilford County Schools said a security scanner alerted staff about a weapon at Ragsdale High School. The school system said just before 9:15 a.m. Thursday the school’s security scanner detected the gun as the student tried to enter the school. They said deputies confiscated the weapon and no one was threatened or harmed. The sheriff's office said the gun was found in a student's backpack. They also said the student tried to run away but was quickly located by deputies.
WXII 12
81-year-old man reported missing in Winston-Salem found
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers have found a man who was reported missing. Grover Franklin Shugart Jr., 81, was reported missing Wednesday night. The Winston-Salem Police Department said he was found and is receiving medical treatment. Police said Shugart has a cognitive impairment and they originally issued a...
WXII 12
February hearing pits Belews Creek police widow against city of Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The next step in Cheryl McDonald's multi-year battle with the city of Winston-Salem over line-of-duty death benefits for her late husband, Sgt. Mike McDonald, will take place in Kernersville on Feb. 10 before an Industrial Commissioner, one of the six people tasked with seeing that North Carolina'sWorkers' Compensation Act is followed properly.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man critically injured in drive-by shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 21-year-old man was critically injured after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. Officers responded to the shooting on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place, near Kimberley Park, around 2 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, the man was walking when an unknown vehicle drove by and...
WXII 12
Man arrested after shooting leaves one in critical condition, police said
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said one person is in critical condition after responding to a shooting on Comstock lane near Ponderosa Drive. Officers said they arrived to the scene at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Shortly after, a victim who was shot arrived at Moses Cone hospital by private...
WXII 12
80-year-old man dies after assault during robbery in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — An 80-year-old man has died from his injuries after he was assaulted during a robbery last month. The High Point Police Department said Joshua Combs robbed and assaulted Johnny Blizzard on Windchase Court in December. Police said Blizzard was taken to the hospital but died more than two weeks later after the attack.
WXII 12
Pedestrian hit and injured after crossing the road unlawfully, Winston-Salem police said
A man was hit while crossing the road Wednesday night in Winston-Salem. Police said they received report of a car crash at the intersection of Patterson and Indiana Avenues, just before 9 p.m. A lieutenant said the teenager appeared to be crossing outside of the crosswalk and was hit as...
WXII 12
Burlington: Suspect robbed gas station at gunpoint, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police officers are looking for a robbery suspect. On Tuesday, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a gas station on the 700 block of North Church Street, near Fulton Street, in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses who said a...
WXII 12
Suspect in custody after woman killed on New Year’s Day in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they have a suspect in custody in connection with a homicide. Police said 32-year-old, Natasha Yvette Walker was shot to death around 1:42 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Police said she was shot in the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street.
WXII 12
Greensboro Apartment fire under control
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a fire at home on Rockwood Manor. The call came in at 10:26 p.m., with the first unit responding at 10:32 p.m. The scene was a single-story home fire, that 29 firefighters got under control by 10:44 p.m. There were no injuries.
WXII 12
Skimmers placed on point-of-sale terminals at 2 High Point Walmarts; police estimate about $100K stolen so far, officials say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said a skimmer was placed on a point-of-sale terminal at two Walmarts, and they believe about $100,000 has been stolen so far. Skimmers look identical to a regular card reader and are placed on top of the point-of-sales terminals. However, it steals...
WXII 12
Overnight fire under control at Wayne Farms in Elkin
ELKIN, N.C. — The cause of a fire at Wayne Farms Hatchery and Feed Mill in Surry County is under investigation. The fire was reported around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters say fire walls limited damage to the entire building. However, an egg storage building is a total loss and eggs kept inside were damaged.
WXII 12
High Point Police warning customers of skimmers inside two Walmart stores
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police Department has found skimmers inside two local Walmart stores in the Triad. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said this happened on registers inside the Walmart stores on South and North Main Street in...
WXII 12
Vacant building fire under investigation in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Fire Department is investigating the cause behind a fire at a vacant building. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. According to TFD Fire Chief Jason Myers, the fire happened Wednesday morning on the 600 block of Salem...
WXII 12
Fire at vacant building in Thomasville raises concern for abandoned buildings in area
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A large fire in Thomasville Wednesday morning is raising concern for abandoned buildings in the area. According to Thomasville fire Chief Jason Myers, the fire happened Wednesday morning on the 600 block of Salem Street, near Lodge Drive. Neighbors say it started around 6:30 a.m. with flames shooting from the roof of the building.
WXII 12
Striking! Lightning caught on surveillance camera at JR Motorsports
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Shocking surveillance video caught the moment lighting struck in Mooresville. JR Motorsports shared video that captured what looks like a truck being struck by lightning. In the video, the truck at the right side of the screen is struck and sparks fly. The truck's headlights then...
WXII 12
Greensboro city council denies social district ordinance
The Greensboro social district will not be expanded after the city council voted 8-1 against the expansion of the social district. The goal was to expand the area downtown where people could openly drink alcohol during certain times. That includes West Gate City Boulevard and West Fisher Avenue. In 2022,...
WXII 12
CDC raises multiple Piedmont Triad counties' COVID-19 level to high
N.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says some Piedmont Triad communities have a high level of COVID-19 spread and local doctors are asking people to take precautions. Doctors like Cynthia Snider, the medical director for infection prevention at Cone Health, are asking people to stay...
