Davidson County, NC

WXII 12

False reports of a school bus shooting made in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A reported school bus shooting was determined to be fake, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Alamance County Communications received calls on Wednesday after 4 p.m. with false reports of shots...
WXII 12

Gun found on student at Ragsdale High School

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Guilford County Schools said a security scanner alerted staff about a weapon at Ragsdale High School. The school system said just before 9:15 a.m. Thursday the school’s security scanner detected the gun as the student tried to enter the school. They said deputies confiscated the weapon and no one was threatened or harmed. The sheriff's office said the gun was found in a student's backpack. They also said the student tried to run away but was quickly located by deputies.
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

81-year-old man reported missing in Winston-Salem found

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers have found a man who was reported missing. Grover Franklin Shugart Jr., 81, was reported missing Wednesday night. The Winston-Salem Police Department said he was found and is receiving medical treatment. Police said Shugart has a cognitive impairment and they originally issued a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

February hearing pits Belews Creek police widow against city of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The next step in Cheryl McDonald's multi-year battle with the city of Winston-Salem over line-of-duty death benefits for her late husband, Sgt. Mike McDonald, will take place in Kernersville on Feb. 10 before an Industrial Commissioner, one of the six people tasked with seeing that North Carolina'sWorkers' Compensation Act is followed properly.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man critically injured in drive-by shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 21-year-old man was critically injured after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. Officers responded to the shooting on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place, near Kimberley Park, around 2 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, the man was walking when an unknown vehicle drove by and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

80-year-old man dies after assault during robbery in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — An 80-year-old man has died from his injuries after he was assaulted during a robbery last month. The High Point Police Department said Joshua Combs robbed and assaulted Johnny Blizzard on Windchase Court in December. Police said Blizzard was taken to the hospital but died more than two weeks later after the attack.
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Burlington: Suspect robbed gas station at gunpoint, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police officers are looking for a robbery suspect. On Tuesday, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a gas station on the 700 block of North Church Street, near Fulton Street, in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses who said a...
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro Apartment fire under control

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a fire at home on Rockwood Manor. The call came in at 10:26 p.m., with the first unit responding at 10:32 p.m. The scene was a single-story home fire, that 29 firefighters got under control by 10:44 p.m. There were no injuries.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Overnight fire under control at Wayne Farms in Elkin

ELKIN, N.C. — The cause of a fire at Wayne Farms Hatchery and Feed Mill in Surry County is under investigation. The fire was reported around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters say fire walls limited damage to the entire building. However, an egg storage building is a total loss and eggs kept inside were damaged.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Vacant building fire under investigation in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Fire Department is investigating the cause behind a fire at a vacant building. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. According to TFD Fire Chief Jason Myers, the fire happened Wednesday morning on the 600 block of Salem...
THOMASVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Striking! Lightning caught on surveillance camera at JR Motorsports

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Shocking surveillance video caught the moment lighting struck in Mooresville. JR Motorsports shared video that captured what looks like a truck being struck by lightning. In the video, the truck at the right side of the screen is struck and sparks fly. The truck's headlights then...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro city council denies social district ordinance

The Greensboro social district will not be expanded after the city council voted 8-1 against the expansion of the social district. The goal was to expand the area downtown where people could openly drink alcohol during certain times. That includes West Gate City Boulevard and West Fisher Avenue. In 2022,...
GREENSBORO, NC

