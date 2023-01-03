ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Campbell posts rare photo with daughter on New Year’s Eve

By Leah Bitsky
 2 days ago

Naomi Campbell rang in 2023 by posting a rare photo with her 1-year-old daughter at a New Year’s Eve party.

“Happy New Year! Darlings May God keep you and your family happy and healthy throughout the year,” the model, 52, captioned a series of sweet snaps on Monday.

She continued, “May God’s presence never leaves your heart. To each new chapter of your life, may the Lord grant you His grace and strength in 2023 Happy New Year! !!”

Campbell also thanked Pretty Little Thing CEO Umar Kamani and his girlfriend, Nada Adelle, for hosting her and her daughter at their New Year’s Eve bash.

“Thank you @umarkamani @nadaadellex for your embrace of my little bean and I.” she said, adding, “BEST HOSTS Amazing heartfelt night .. Love Naomi ❤️🙏🏾 #newyear#newyear2023.”

Campbell announced that she secretly welcomed her first child in May 2021.

Campbell referred to her daughter as her “little bean.”
naomi/Instagram

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” the catwalker announced on social media at the time along with a photo of herself holding her little girl’s feet. “So honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Campbell did not clarify if she gave birth or used a surrogate, though she did reveal last year that her daughter wasn’t adopted, telling British Vogue in February 2022, “She’s my child.”

She has also yet to reveal her bundle of joy’s name.

The model announced the arrival of her daughter in May 2021.
Dave Benett/Getty Images

A source exclusively told Page Six at the time, “Naomi has been wanting to be a mother for a long time and it finally happened. She is the godmother to many friends and family’s kids and has always looked forward to the day of starting her own family.”

Campbell gave a rare glimpse of her little one back in July 2021, sharing a since-deleted pic of her daughter wearing a Versace onesie.

And that September, she gushed about her daughter in an interview, sharing that “She’s wonderful” and a “dream child.”

“She’s very independent already, very smart, alert, sleeps 12 hours. She’s a good girl,” the fashion icon added.

Campbell’s daughter also seems to be following in her fashion footsteps. Her daughter joined her mom on the cover of British Vogue in February 2022. And speaking of “footsteps,” Campbell proudly shared photos of her daughter’s first steps last June.

