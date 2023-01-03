Read full article on original website
Should you have a mortgage in retirement?
Paying off your mortgage before retirement is not always the best option. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Retirement planning often includes the goal of eliminating mortgage payments before leaving the workforce behind. This approach is based on the idea that it’s easier to make ends meet in retirement by reducing expenses and not having to deal with a mortgage while on a fixed income.
What is a reverse mortgage?
A reverse mortgage can give older homeowners the funds they need to help cover their costs of living. While this can certainly sound like a good deal, there's a lot to consider before taking the plunge. Here's a look at how reverse mortgages work, who's eligible, and who should (and probably shouldn't) get one. Reverse mortgages, explained A reverse mortgage is a type of loan that allows you to "tap your home's equity," Kiplinger explains. Let's say you've invested a lot of money in your home through mortgage payments — either you own outright, or have paid off most of the...
moneytalksnews.com
Coming Soon: $1 Million Mortgages With 3% Down
Home prices have risen so much during the past year that, in 2023, loan limits for all but two U.S. counties will be higher — and it will be possible to get a federally backed mortgage of more than $1 million in some areas. In the highest-cost areas of...
How much mortgage can I actually afford?
Before you can buy a home, you first have to ask yourself a few questions. Like, where do I want to buy? And what type of home am I looking for? What amenities and features are must-haves, and which ones are dealbreakers? And, ultimately, how much mortgage can I afford? That last question may be the most critical, as it will impact what price range you can consider, as well as both your monthly and long-term costs as a homeowner.
CNBC
Here are some key things to consider before tapping your retirement savings to pay off credit card debt
With the average interest rate on credit cards at historic highs, many people are being dinged with higher monthly charges than ever on on their balances. As a result, they may be wondering if it's a good idea to tap their retirement savings — specifically their 401(k) plan — to pay off the debt.
23,000 student loan borrowers to get checks from $19M settlement
More than 20,000 borrowers could benefit from a $19 million settlement with five student loan debt relief companies, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced. The settlement is in connection with “unlawful advance fees” charged by five student loan debt-relief companies - Docu Prep Center, Certified Doc Prep Services, Assure Direct Services, Direct Document Solutions, and Secure Preparation Services. All the companies were associated with Monster Loans and Lend Tech Loans.
How Student Loan Pause Could Lead to Separate Forgiveness All Its Own for Some Borrowers
Those who are patiently waiting for student loan forgiveness will enjoy some more breathing room as the Biden administration has extended the student loan pause through June 2023. This will give the...
Title loans: A risky and expensive way to borrow money in a pinch
You typically have 15 to 30 days to repay the loan principal, plus any interest charges. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. There are a number of ways to borrow money in a pinch. A title loan is a short-term loan that may be particularly appealing to...
ValueWalk
Flipping Houses And Taxes: Real Estate Guide
Flipping houses can be a lucrative business. But don’t let the idealized house-flipping TV shows affect your view of how it works. You need to be experienced, funded and knowledgeable about what you’re doing. That’s especially true when it comes to flipping houses and taxes. This real...
Looking to Buy a Home, but Interest Rates are High...
Interest rates were raised by the Federal Reserve for the sixth time this year, including 75 basis point increases in June, July, and September, to slow inflation. Then in November, the target range for the federal funds rate increased to 3.75% - 4.00%. Although that won't affect any existing debt you hold at fixed interest rates, it can impact your finances…and your quest to buy a home.
CNBC
Secure 2.0 changes 3 key rules around required withdrawals from retirement accounts
President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion omnibus federal spending package on Thursday that contains several retirement provisions, including some updates to required minimum distribution rules. RMDs force many savers to pull money from tax-advantaged accounts like IRAs and 401(k) plans each year, starting at a certain age. The so-called...
Millions of homeowners face 'mortgage bill shock' with an average increase of £3,000 in repayments
Rapidly rising interest rates in 2022 will feed through into higher mortgage costs next year, as around two million households move onto new fixed-rate deals.
CNET
Home Equity Loan Tax Deductions Explained
One major benefit of a home equity loan is that the interest is tax deductible, provided that the loan is used for home improvements or renovations. Borrowing against your home equity can be an effective way to access cash to pay for major life expenses, such as eliminating credit card debt or paying college tuition. But when you use a home equity loan or home equity line of credit for expenses outside of the house, the tax deduction no longer applies. That's why using either a home equity loan or HELOC for home repairs or upgrades is considered a better use of your loan compared with using it to pay for other expenses.
wealthinsidermag.com
The Moneyist: ‘I dug myself out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle’: Should I use my bonus to pay off my mortgage, put it in a savings account or Vanguard?
Over the last couple years I dug myself out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle, and I am making good money. I never learned about stocks, investing, etc. I do not have a 401(k) at work. My lawyer uncle advised me to open a self managed Vanguard account with four different levels of stocks. I use and pay my credit cards off every month, and my vehicle is paid off.
US News and World Report
Turkey Announces Cheaper Mortgages for Mid-Income Turks
ANKARA (Reuters) - Mortgages with lower rates and longer maturities will be offered to middle income Turks looking to buy new housing, Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Wednesday. Nebati told a news conference the mortgage loans with amount up to 5 million lira ($266,823), will have up to...
CNET
Using Home Equity for a Down Payment on a Second Home
Owning a second home can be a worthwhile investment if you're able to use it to generate income or enjoy it as a vacation home. And one way to purchase a second property is with a home equity loan -- as long as you're aware of the risks inherent in borrowing against any equity you've built up in your primary residence.
About Secured Loans
Your water heater just broke in your house. Your transmission went out in your car. You have unexpected bills, and now you are looking for a way to pay for them. In your search, you came across information on secured loans and unsecured loans, but you would like to better understand what they are. We want to help you make informed decisions. Here we’ll discuss what a secured loan is and some benefits and drawbacks of secured loans.
