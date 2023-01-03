One major benefit of a home equity loan is that the interest is tax deductible, provided that the loan is used for home improvements or renovations. Borrowing against your home equity can be an effective way to access cash to pay for major life expenses, such as eliminating credit card debt or paying college tuition. But when you use a home equity loan or home equity line of credit for expenses outside of the house, the tax deduction no longer applies. That's why using either a home equity loan or HELOC for home repairs or upgrades is considered a better use of your loan compared with using it to pay for other expenses.

23 HOURS AGO