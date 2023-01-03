Read full article on original website
This $6 Lipstick Is Going Viral On TikTok Because It Literally Looks Good on Everyone
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When lipstick goes viral on TikTok, which it does pretty often, it’s usually from a brand that’s pretty expensive. We’re talking Tom Ford, Hourglass, even Charlotte Tilbury. So when we saw TikTok’s latest viral lippie was from the drugstore, we jumped at the chance to try it. But it’s pretty much sold out everywhere. We got you, though. We found Revlon’s Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick available on Amazon in all the trending colors. It’s all over TikTok for a...
Shoppers Call This Under-$20 Cleansing Balm ‘Makeup Removing Magic’ & It’s on Sale Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re going into the new year attempting to make an effort to be less wasteful by not using makeup wipes any longer, you’re still going to need something to remove makeup and help cleanse your skin. Or maybe you just like to double cleanse. No matter what the reason is, you’re going to want to take note of this cleansing balm: It removes makeup so well shoppers label it “magic,” and right now, it’s on sale for 25 percent off.
TikToker Alix Earle Has Millions in a Chokehold — Here Are Her Must-Have Makeup Products
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you don’t know Alix Earle’s name yet, you will soon. The 22-year-old influencer and University of Miami college student grew fast on TikTok, gaining more than a million followers in just a month, and now sitting around 3.3 million. There are many discussions on the app about why she grew so fast when others struggle (and we have our opinions) but that’s for another day. Today, we’re focusing on Earle’s makeup routine and the products she can’t live without....
Lily James Dishes Celebrity Crush and Red Carpet Beauty Secrets in Charlotte Tilbury Campaign
Glow on! Lily James was just unveiled as the face of Charlotte Tilbury’s latest drop— the Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter — and in a super fun short film celebrating the launch dubbed ‘Hollywood Darling’, she’s dishing the dirt on everything from her beauty must-haves to the Hollywood gentleman she’s always lusted after. The picture […]
New York Post
Sephora announces its much-anticipated 2023 birthday gift offerings
“Tell ’em that it’s my birthday, when I party like that…”. Or, tell Sephora that it’s your birthday when the time comes, because you don’t want to skip out on the brand’s much-anticipated batch of birthday goodies that all Beauty Insider members can redeem for free this year.
This $9 ‘Concealer Serum’ Makes My Dark Under-Eye Circles Totally Invisible
I’ll cut to the chase: NYX’s Bare With Me Concealer Serum ($9) is skin care-meets-makeup at an insanely affordable price point. We typically see these types of complexion-friendly hybrid products in the luxury category, but this stuff? Not only is it an exceptional hydrating concealer, it’s also under $10 and available at the drugstore.
Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!
Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
The Two Hair Products Every Woman Should Be Using To Boost Volume And Thickness
With age comes plenty of good things — like wisdom, more patience, and the ability to put together an outfit that works for you in seconds because you know your style so well. But with all the pros, you may have noticed a hair concern that you weren’t expecting: thinner-looking, frailer, and more delicate strands that seem to have lost a little (or a lot) of volume and oomph.
Professional Makeup Artists Say This Eyeliner Trick Can Give You An Instant Facelift
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more expert insight. Eyeliner is one of the most fun makeup tools to experiment with— from drawing sharp, defining cat-eyes to brightening waterline looks. It can also make you l...
This $10 Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum ‘Turns Back The Clock’ For Youthful Looking Skin
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We don’t know about you, but going online and combing through endless pages of the best skincare products gets exhausting, even for the most dedicated shoppers. And when it comes to fighting dry and tired-looking skin when chillier temps hit, there are so many options to choose from. But thanks to Asterwood’s hyaluronic serum, you can finally kiss irritated skin goodbye. Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant that locks in moisture to the skin and holds 1,000 times its weight in...
These Eye Makeup Tricks Immediately Make You Look Years Younger, According To MUAs
Makeup can be an essential tool for underplaying your age and enhancing your natural (and beautiful!) features. Well-applied makeup can smooth over imperfections and offer a glow to your face that can take your appearance to the next level, and there are certain hacks you can integrate into your daily routine. Specifically, there are lesser-known eye makeup tips that not only highlight your natural beauty but also eliminate dark circles and draw attention to your best assets so you can feel great in your skin.
This $20 Retinol Eye Stick Works So Fast on Dark Circles, Shoppers Are Even Skipping Concealer
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Riddle me this: When’s the last time you felt comfortable enough to skip concealer when going out into the world? For some shoppers, it’s now more often than ever thanks to one “miracle” product. Now, hear me out: The Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick has an 89 percent approval rating on Amazon from reviewers who swear by its efficacy, and for the greater good of all those who suffer from dark circles, I’ve spent my afternoon doing some digging. At first...
A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Moisturizer For Younger-Looking Skin This Winter
Thanks to the harsh effects of winter, many of us experience skin that looks much more dull, dry and flaky as the temperatures drop. In order to avoid this, it is best to consume a nutrient-rich diet, drink ample water, have a consistent sleep schedule, and to also invest in the best skincare products for your complexion type.
9 Must-Have Brightening and De-Puffing Skincare Products for Late Night Recovery
If you've had a long night out or stayed up late, these skincare products are a must for any morning after routine — details
This Is The Best Lip Balm To Soothe Dry, Cracked Lips, According To A Dermatologist
Regularly moisturizing your lips is an important element of healthy skincare, and especially when battling the harsh effects of winter. To prevent dryness, cracking and painful, flaky skin on your lips, dermatologists recommend applying a natural, non-irritating lip balm whenever needed. With that said, we reached out to a dermatologist and skincare expert for one go-to, highly recommended lip balm and to learn more about how it works for dry lips. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line.
I spend $20 on thrift shop bargains — and I make bank by reselling
A thrifty TikToker is showing viewers how to make a quick buck just by reselling second-hand items. The creator, known as Splash online, shared his store-hopping haul in a clip with 1.6 million views, boasting the more than $1,000 resale value of items — which he bought for less than $20 total. At his first stop of the day, the TikToker complained of increased price tags — more than he was willing to pay — and browsed the clothing racks until he eventually spied a pair of cufflinks ringing in at just over $2. “I did a bit of digging on Google...
The 20 best red lipsticks of 2022, according to experts
For anyone who’s spent the last year ignoring your makeup bag altogether, it’s high time to finally break out a tube of lipstick to just swipe and go. We’ve compiled a list of the red lipsticks that these celebrity makeup artists swear by.
Best Kiss-Proof Lipsticks 2022
I don't want a lot for Christmas...there is just one thing I neeeeed! (In my Mariah Carey voice) LIPSTICK! Yes, over this course of the year, I have tried some amazing lipsticks that are not harmful on your skin (for my sensitive skin loves) and they stay on! You can eat, sleep, even kiss and they do NOT budge!
