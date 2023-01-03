ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina Jolie and Shiloh thrilled to meet Paul Mescal in London after his show

By Daniel Neira
Angelina Jolie and Shiloh seem to be big fans of Paul Mescal and his performance as Stanley in ‘A Streetcar Named Desire.’ The mother-daughter duo were spotted going on a coffee date in London, joined by the actor after his show at the Almeida Theatre.

The 26-year-old Irish actor was all smiles enjoying the conversation with the 47-year-old Hollywood star and her 16-year-old daughter, following his recent breakup from singer, and rumored fiancée Phoebe Bridgers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THvsC_0k24JDZD00 GettyImages

Paul is known for his recent films ‘Aftersun’ (2022), ‘Normal People’ (2020) and ‘The Lost Daughter’ (2021). This is not the first time the actor shows his skills in theater, as he previously performed in ‘The Plough and the Stars’ back in 2018. Now he is back in London to play the antagonist of Tennessee Williams’ classic play until February 2023.

Shiloh was also seemingly engaged in the conversation between Paul and Angelina, however it is unclear how their friendship started or if they wanted to congratulate the actor on his portrayal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4etT_0k24JDZD00 GettyImages

Fans of the actress were recently surprised to see Shiloh’s resemblance to Angelina, especially during her 1997 buzzcut era for the film ‘Gia.’ Shiloh was spotted with the new look , walking around Los Angeles rocking her new hairstyle transformation.

The pair have been inseparable lately, going on different adventures and photographed going on multiple outings around Los Angeles, and most recently during their trip to London, which is no surprise as Angelina is known for spending quality time with her children.

