Wichita County starts New Year with new officials in place

The Wichita County Courthouse had a different look Tuesday as officials and staffers settled in to work in the New Year.

A handful of newly elected officials were sworn in during a ceremony Sunday. Chief among them was Jim Johnson, a Republican who won election to the top job of County Judge. The primary duty of that office is to be the county's chief administrator, presiding over the County Commissioners' Court.

This is Johnson's first foray into local government after serving as chief of staff to State Rep. James Frank. He replaces Woody Gossom, the county's longest-serving administrator. Gossom held the post for 23 years after earlier serving as a commissioner for a decade.

Annette Stanley was sworn in as county clerk to replace long-time clerk Lori Bohannon, who did not seek re-election. Stanley is no stranger to the office. She served as chief deputy clerk before winning the top office unopposed.

Leslee Mannon moved into the job of Wichita County District Clerk after serving as manager of the sheriff’s bond office. She defeated longtime incumbent Patti Flores in GOP primary.

Incumbent Mickey Fincannon took the oath of office for Commissioner Pct. 2 for the second time. He beat a challenge from former commissioner Lee Harvey to keep the seat.

Political newcomer Stephen R. Jones took over as County Treasurer to replace Bob Hampton, who retired.

Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Judy Baker kept her office after a vote recount in a tight primary race.

Others who won re-election without opposition were: