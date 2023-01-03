At the library: Start the year off with these new books

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's a list of new books at the Henderson County Public Library:FICTION TITLES

  • Desert Star by Michael Connelly
  • The Boys From Biloxi by John Grisham
  • Going Rogue: Rise And Shine Twenty-Nine by Janet Evanovich
  • The Choice by Nora Roberts
  • Racing The Light by Robert Crais
  • Other Birds by Sarah Addison Allen
  • Murder At Black Oaks by Phillip Margolin
  • The Prisoner by B. A. Paris
  • Thief Of Fate by Jude Deveraux
  • The New Neighbor by Karen Cleveland
  • Properties Of Thirst by Marianne Wiggins
  • Sister Mother Warrior by Vanessa Riley
  • A Poisonous Page by Kitt Crowe
  • The Heart Of The Mountains by Pepper Basham
  • Happy Is On Hiatus by A. C. Arthur

NONFICTION TITLES

  • So Help Me God by Mike Pence
  • The Philosophy Of Modern Song by Bob Dylan
  • The Escape Artist: The Man Who Broke Out Of Auschwitz To Warn The World by Jonathan Freedland
  • Help Is Here: Finding Fresh Strength And Purpose In The Power Of The Holy Spirit by Max Lucado
  • Waxing On: The Karate Kid And Me by Ralph Macchio
  • Indigenous Continent: The Epic Contest For North America by Pekka Hamalainen
  • Flour Power: The Practice And Pursuit Of Baking Sourdough Bread by Tara Jensen
  • Nineteen Ways Of Looking At Consciousness by Patrick House
  • Tough: My Journey To True Power by Terry Crews
  • The Desperate Hours: One Hospital’s Fight To Save A City On The Pandemic’s Front Lines by Marie Brenner
  • The Big Truth by Major Garrett
  • Getting Lost by Annie Ernaux
  • The Beginner’s Guide To Hand Building: Functional And Sculptural Projects For The Home Potter by Sunshine Cobb
  • Mood: Interiors & Inspiration by Anne Hepfer
  • Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story by Bono
  • Essential Oils For Dental Health by Karin Opitz-Kreher
  • A Simpler Motherhood: Curating Contentment, Savoring Slow, And Making Room For What Matters Most by Emily Eusanio
  • Departure Stories: Betty Crocker Made Matzoh Balls (And Other Lies) by Elisa Bernick
  • The Brain-Friendly Workplace: Why Talented People Quit And How To Get Them To Stay by Friederike Fabritius
  • Into Enemy Waters: A World War II Story Of The Demolition Divers Who Became The Navy SEALs by Andrew Dubbins
  • Koshersoul: The Faith And Food Journey Of An African American Jew by Michael Twitty
  • Nerd: Adventures In Fandom From This Universe To The Multiverse by Maya Phillips
  • Shared Sisterhood: How To Take Collective Action For Racial And Gender Equity At Work by Tina Opie
  • Jersey Breaks: Becoming An American Poet by Robert Pinsky
  • The Herbivorous Butcher Cookbook by Aubry Walch
  1. Urban Foraging: Find, Gather, And Cook 50 Wild Plants by Lisa M. Rose
  1. In The Mouth Of The Wolf: A Murder, A Coverup, And The True Cost Of Silencing The Press by Katherine Corcoran
  1. The Future Is Now: Solving The Climate Crisis With Today’s Technologies by Bob McDonald
  1. When Women Lead: What They Achieve, Why They Succeed, And How We Can Learn From Them by Julia Boorstin
  1. Burning Down The House by Andrew Koppelman
  1. Last Light: How Six Great Artists Made Old Age A Time Of Triumph by Richard Lacayo
  1. Chokepoint Capitalism by Rebecca Giblin
  1. Diaghilev’s Empire: How The Ballets Russes Enthralled The World by Rupert Christiansen

Visit www.hendersoncountync.gov/library to see free upcoming events for children, teens and adults at all Henderson County Public Library locations. Sign up to receive email alerts for the newest titles arriving each week, new editions of the quarterly newsletter and more. Stop by your nearest library location or call the Main Library at 828-697-4725 for more information.

