Longtime Lexington council member named as Fayette County Clerk

A familiar face to Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government will be taking on the duties of the county clerk in less than a month.Former Lexington City Council Member Susan Lamb will step in to serve as county clerk February first. Current County Clerk Don Blevins announced in early December his plan to retire at the end of January.Newly elected Fayette County Judge Executive Mary Diane McCord Hannah made the appointment. Susan Lamb was elected to the fourth council district in 2014 and just completed her fourth term last week.Lamb has worked in local government for 34 years. Judge Hannah chose Lamb from an array of people seeking the position.The county clerk is responsible for running elections, motor vehicle titling, and registration, as well as recording deeds, mortgages, and marriage licenses.

