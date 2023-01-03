Walter Lawrence Wheeler, 94, of Canton, passed away at 9:41 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at The Loft in Canton. He was born on November 18, 1928 in Lewistown to Daniel and Elizabeth (Bennet) Wheeler. He married Margaret Littleton on May 8, 1954. She survives. He is also survived by two children, Greg (Rita) Wheeler and Tim Wheeler; one grandchild, Joe (Josie) Wheeler; one great-grandchild, Lincoln Wheeler; and one brother, Wayne (Cindy) Wheeler. Walter is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Donna Hagerty and Nadine Childers. He worked for Ralph’s TV repair for 5 years and Mid-Century Telephone as a telephone lineman for over 30 years. Walter enjoyed flying model airplanes years ago; working out in the yard, and sitting in the yard gazebo watching people. He also enjoyed camping and fishing. Walter was a Veteran of the United States Army. A special thanks to The Loft from the family for taking such good care of dad. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels. To leave an online condolence you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.

CANTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO