Read full article on original website
Related
brytfmonline.com
The war in Ukraine – almost empty
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
videoageinternational.net
Tourism Ireland Launches Int’l TV Fund
Tourism Ireland has revealed details for applications for its 2023 International Programming Ireland Fund, now in its third year. Producers of high-quality international programming that feature or are made on the island of Ireland are being invited to submit proposals for evaluation by March 17, 2023 with a view to securing part funding for the successful applications.
Comments / 0