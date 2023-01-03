Read full article on original website
Graham County man sentenced for second-degree murder
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Marvin Tona, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, was sentenced to 293 months in prison.
gilavalleycentral.net
Bylas man sentenced to 293 months for second-degree murder
PHOENIX — Marvin Tona, 48, of Bylas, was sentenced Dec. 19, 2022, by United States District Judge Steven P. Logan to 293 months in prison. Tona pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder. On Sept. 5, 2021, while on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, Tona argued with the adult...
