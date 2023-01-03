ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gila County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
gilavalleycentral.net

Bylas man sentenced to 293 months for second-degree murder

PHOENIX — Marvin Tona, 48, of Bylas, was sentenced Dec. 19, 2022, by United States District Judge Steven P. Logan to 293 months in prison. Tona pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder. On Sept. 5, 2021, while on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, Tona argued with the adult...
BYLAS, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy