ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fraser, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Summit Daily News

Silverthorne Police Officer pleads not guilty to domestic violence charges

A Silverthorne Police Officer pleaded not guilty to domestic violence charges during a disposition hearing at the Clear County courthouse on Tuesday. Jan. 3. Prosecutors have charged Joel Ponedel, 38, of Evergreen, with third-degree assault, child abuse and harassment — all misdemeanors. Judge Cynthia Jones scheduled a two-day jury trial for June 8 and 9.
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins woman charged in fatal DUI hit-and-run crash sentenced

A Fort Collins woman charged in a fatal DUI hit and run crash this summer has learned her fate. the Ft. Collins Coloradoan reports, Kassy Winburn was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday in connection to the incident in which police say the 36 year old was driving 105 mph on I-25 when she fatally struck a motorcyclist and then fled the scene on June 27.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police seeking public's help locating bank robbery suspect

Denver police is asking for assistance from the community in locating a suspect following reports of a bank robbery on Tuesday.According to authorities, a report came in at approximately 10:00 a.m. about a robbery in progress at the First Bank on 2740 S. Colorado Blvd. by an unknown suspect. Officers say the suspect handed the teller a note demanding money and fled the scene before officers arrived. Police say the same suspect robbed the Chase Bank on 3435 S. University Blvd. in Englewood almost 30 minutes prior to the first robbery. Police describe the suspect as a white male standing between 5 foot 10 and 6 foot 1 inches tall, medium built and between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. The suspect was last seen wearing maroon-color framed glasses, a khaki or cream trapper-style hat with flaps, a quarter-style zip-up sweater and grey sweatpants. Authorities encourage anyone with additional information on the suspect or the bank robberies, are to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. 
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man arrested in teen's fentanyl overdose death in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 30-year-old man was arrested last week in connection to the fentanyl overdose death of a 15-year-old boy in July, the Loveland Police Department said Monday. Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. July 21 to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Avenue and...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Loveland police arrest suspect in fentanyl death involving 15-year-old

Police in Loveland have made an arrest in connection with the July 2022 death of a 15-year-old from fentanyl poisoning. Officers have arrested a 30-year-old male in the overdose death. On July 21, 2022, shortly before 7:45 a.m. officers responded to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Street in Loveland. When officers arrived, they were given information that the teenaged male was found unresponsive and not breathing. The teen was rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora where he later died. The suspect, identified as Samuel Strait, was arrested Dec. 29, 2022 and faces charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution to a minor, both felonies. 
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland woman arrested on attempted murder charges on New Year’s Eve

A woman was arrested on charged of attempted murder and felony menacing in Loveland on New Year’s Eve. Police arrived at a home on the 1100 block of East Seventh Street late Saturday night for reports of a domestic disturbance involving a gun. Police claim a woman fired a gun at a man, but the bullet missed, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. He was treated for unrelated, minor injuries. The woman was cuffed and taken to the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LOVELAND, CO
californiaexaminer.net

A Colorado Man Who Had Around 6,000 Fentanyl Pills Was Given A 40-year Sentence

A 27-year-old guy from a village north of Boulder, Colorado, was given a 40-year prison sentence after authorities claimed to have found approximately 6,000 fentanyl pills. According to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, the Greeley man had been dealing “large amounts of drugs” there. In 2022, the county’s narcotics task force team was looking into Andrew Durdy’s dealings.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Rideshare driver drops woman on side of I-25 before she was killed

Questions remain about the fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 25 that happened after midnight New Year's Day.Thornton Police say a woman was dropped off on the side of Northbound I-25 near the 470 interchange by a rideshare driver. She then walked into the roadway, and was hit by two cars and killed. One of the cars did not stop. Monday, Police arrested 33-year-old Adam Wooley of Frederick and charged him with hit-and-run involving death. Wooley turned himself in as the driver of the dark pickup truck that sideswiped the woman and did not stop.However, on social media, many are focusing their...
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado's first missing indigenous person alert sent

Just a few days after Colorado introduced its new alert system for missing indigenous people, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out one of those alerts — believed to be the first one in the state.Family, friends and police are looking for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil, last seen Thursday around 2 p.m. near the 3400 block of South Knox Court. That's near the light rail station by Colfax Avenue and Knox Court. He has black hair and brown eyes, is 6'01'' and weighs about 180 pounds.He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes.If you've seen Vigil, investigators ask that you call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy