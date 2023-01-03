Read full article on original website
Internal investigation: Clear Creek deputy did not act properly during shooting
An internal affairs investigation into the officer-involved shooting in Clear Creek County that killed Christian Glass last summer determined that the firing deputy did not act properly.
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne Police Officer pleads not guilty to domestic violence charges
A Silverthorne Police Officer pleaded not guilty to domestic violence charges during a disposition hearing at the Clear County courthouse on Tuesday. Jan. 3. Prosecutors have charged Joel Ponedel, 38, of Evergreen, with third-degree assault, child abuse and harassment — all misdemeanors. Judge Cynthia Jones scheduled a two-day jury trial for June 8 and 9.
Suspect killed after exchanging gunfire with officers in Frederick
A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning.
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins woman charged in fatal DUI hit-and-run crash sentenced
A Fort Collins woman charged in a fatal DUI hit and run crash this summer has learned her fate. the Ft. Collins Coloradoan reports, Kassy Winburn was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday in connection to the incident in which police say the 36 year old was driving 105 mph on I-25 when she fatally struck a motorcyclist and then fled the scene on June 27.
Retrial in Westminster road rage shooting case delayed
The retrial set for Friday in the case against the deadly Westminster road rage shooting suspect, Jeremy Webster, was delayed Wednesday after the Judge granted the defense’s request for a continuance.
Police searching for multiple robbery suspects
Police are searching for suspects in two separate robberies that occurred in the last week.
Police: Woman killed in Thornton hit-and-run after rideshare left her on I-25
A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run along Interstate 25 after the rideshare vehicle she was in left her on the interstate shortly after midnight Sunday, according to Thornton police.
Summit Daily News
Massachusetts man arrested in Keystone after allegedly punching man in face, attempting to break into businesses
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Massachusetts man who allegedly punched another man in the face after attempting to break into two Keystone businesses on Dec. 23, according to court documents. The 25-year-old has been charged with second degree assault causing serious bodily injury, a Class 4 felony;...
Tow truck carjacker gets away after police chase
Aurora police say the suspect ran from the truck and is still at large.
Denver police seeking public's help locating bank robbery suspect
Denver police is asking for assistance from the community in locating a suspect following reports of a bank robbery on Tuesday.According to authorities, a report came in at approximately 10:00 a.m. about a robbery in progress at the First Bank on 2740 S. Colorado Blvd. by an unknown suspect. Officers say the suspect handed the teller a note demanding money and fled the scene before officers arrived. Police say the same suspect robbed the Chase Bank on 3435 S. University Blvd. in Englewood almost 30 minutes prior to the first robbery. Police describe the suspect as a white male standing between 5 foot 10 and 6 foot 1 inches tall, medium built and between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. The suspect was last seen wearing maroon-color framed glasses, a khaki or cream trapper-style hat with flaps, a quarter-style zip-up sweater and grey sweatpants. Authorities encourage anyone with additional information on the suspect or the bank robberies, are to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Man arrested in teen's fentanyl overdose death in Loveland
LOVELAND, Colo. — A 30-year-old man was arrested last week in connection to the fentanyl overdose death of a 15-year-old boy in July, the Loveland Police Department said Monday. Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. July 21 to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Avenue and...
Loveland police arrest suspect in fentanyl death involving 15-year-old
Police in Loveland have made an arrest in connection with the July 2022 death of a 15-year-old from fentanyl poisoning. Officers have arrested a 30-year-old male in the overdose death. On July 21, 2022, shortly before 7:45 a.m. officers responded to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Street in Loveland. When officers arrived, they were given information that the teenaged male was found unresponsive and not breathing. The teen was rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora where he later died. The suspect, identified as Samuel Strait, was arrested Dec. 29, 2022 and faces charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution to a minor, both felonies.
Denver police investigating deadly stabbing in East Colfax neighborhood
The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing in the city's East Colfax neighborhood.
$400,000 of art stolen from Boulder truck, suspect at-large
Police are looking for a suspect who stole more than $400,000 worth of artwork from the back of a truck in Boulder last month. On the evening of Dec. 14, a representatives from a company transporting artwork across the country stayed at a hotel in the 5300 block of South Boulder Road.
proclaimerscv.com
Cops in Thornton, Colorado Claimed; They Discovered 2 Dead and Incendiary Devices
On Christmas morning inside a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado, a man shot and murdered his wife before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities. The two individuals discovered dead at the location were a married couple who had previously belonged to the Kingdom Hall congregation,...
1310kfka.com
Loveland woman arrested on attempted murder charges on New Year’s Eve
A woman was arrested on charged of attempted murder and felony menacing in Loveland on New Year’s Eve. Police arrived at a home on the 1100 block of East Seventh Street late Saturday night for reports of a domestic disturbance involving a gun. Police claim a woman fired a gun at a man, but the bullet missed, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. He was treated for unrelated, minor injuries. The woman was cuffed and taken to the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
californiaexaminer.net
A Colorado Man Who Had Around 6,000 Fentanyl Pills Was Given A 40-year Sentence
A 27-year-old guy from a village north of Boulder, Colorado, was given a 40-year prison sentence after authorities claimed to have found approximately 6,000 fentanyl pills. According to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, the Greeley man had been dealing “large amounts of drugs” there. In 2022, the county’s narcotics task force team was looking into Andrew Durdy’s dealings.
Rideshare driver drops woman on side of I-25 before she was killed
Questions remain about the fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 25 that happened after midnight New Year's Day.Thornton Police say a woman was dropped off on the side of Northbound I-25 near the 470 interchange by a rideshare driver. She then walked into the roadway, and was hit by two cars and killed. One of the cars did not stop. Monday, Police arrested 33-year-old Adam Wooley of Frederick and charged him with hit-and-run involving death. Wooley turned himself in as the driver of the dark pickup truck that sideswiped the woman and did not stop.
Colorado's first missing indigenous person alert sent
Just a few days after Colorado introduced its new alert system for missing indigenous people, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out one of those alerts — believed to be the first one in the state.Family, friends and police are looking for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil, last seen Thursday around 2 p.m. near the 3400 block of South Knox Court. That's near the light rail station by Colfax Avenue and Knox Court. He has black hair and brown eyes, is 6'01'' and weighs about 180 pounds.He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes.If you've seen Vigil, investigators ask that you call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.
Stranded motorist’s arm struck on I-70 in Denver hit-and-run crash
Police in Denver are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a man fixing his car on the side of Interstate 70, police announced in a news release Monday.
