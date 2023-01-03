The Urban Winery at 2315 Stewart Ave in Silver Spring was broken into on New Year’s Eve, according to posts on the winery’s social media pages. Property was taken and police are investigating. Per Urban Winery: “Everyone on our Urban Winery team and family want to thank MOCO Police for their assistance with our investigation in to our New Year Eve robbery and vandalism at the Urban Winery of Silver Spring. Our Tasting Room will remain open for normal hours starting at 4 pm to celebrate our First Day of 2023 season. We are really looking forward to seeing, sharing and hearing all your stories and New Years Resolutions (both attainable and all ready broken) details. To raise a glass and toast a great year and beyond. Most importantly to, Do What You Love, With Who You Love is awesome. On the Bright Side, they have Excellent Taste of wine, took a bottle of 2017 Silver Spring Red Blend. Funny thing is this is exactly what Georgia and I had on NYE. Happy New Year 2023!”

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO