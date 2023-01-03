Read full article on original website
Macy’s to Close Lakeforest Store; Target Date of 2024 for Mall Demolition and New Construction
Macy’s confirmed to Axios on Wednesday that it will close additional stores in 2023, including its Lakeforest Mall location at 701 Russell Ave in Gaithersburg. According to Axios, a clearance sale will begin at some point in January and run for approximately eight to 12 weeks, Macy’s said. This was one of the largest hurdles in order for WRS Inc. to reach its target date of 2024 for demolition of the mall and the start of new construction. A more specific date will be available after the approval of sketch plans. The City of Gaithersburg Joint Planning Commission/Mayor and City Council Hearing on the plan is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at at City Hall, 31 S. Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877.
Hudson Valley, New York ‘Premier Destination’ Forced To Close After 30 Years
A "premier" Hudson Valley restaurant is being forced to close after 30 "tasteful" years. The owner of a popular Italian restaurant shocked my customers by announcing she was being forced to close the nearly 30-year eatery. Lower Hudson Valley, New York Italian Restaurant Closes. Graziella's Italian Bistro located on Church...
Popular Barber Shop Closing Hudson Valley Location After 28 Years
A Hudson Valley barbershop is being forced to close its doors after almost three decades and move several towns away. The small-town charm of many Hudson Valley communities has been slowly disappearing. The mom-and-pop shop on the corner, the family-run restaurant and the local barbershop have all fallen victim to higher rents and an influx of new residents unfamiliar with many of the small businesses that have been operating in the Hudson Valley for generations.
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14th
The store has been a community stalwart. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Patch.com and Denver7.com.
New Planet Fitness Location in Rockville Opens
Planet Fitness is now open in the Montrose Shopping Center at 5520 Randolph Rd. in Rockville. The new gym is double in size of that of its previous location at 1776 E Jefferson St. The Planet Fitness locations in Gaithersburg and Germantown also recently completed renovations. Per Planet Fitness: “We’re thrilled our Rockville club is moving to a new location that will double the size of the current location and include more fitness equipment, better parking and easy access to the Capital Beltway,” said C. Victor Brick, co-owner of PF Growth Partners (PFGP), a franchise division of Planet Fitness. “The new space will provide a bigger and better option for current members and the community of Rockville.”
Beyond MoCo: Dog Haus Biergarten is Opening a College Park Location
Back in May, Dog Haus announced that the company has executed a development agreement with local franchisees Faizan and Adila Khan to to open 15 new Dog Haus locations over the next five years. Cities listed include Annapolis, Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick and Germantown. No specific information has been released on dates and locations, but now we know that a new College Park location will be opening soon will open in the new City Hall complex at 7401 Baltimore Ave.
Popular Wappingers Falls Restaurant Announces Plans To Open 2nd Dutchess Location
A super popular Puerto Rican restaurant that's an award winner in the Hudson Valley has announced it will open a second location. Café Con Leche located in Dutchess County in Wappingers Falls, says the public has shown them so much love they plan to open a new location in Rhinebeck by February or March.
Urban Winery Broken Into on New Year’s Eve
The Urban Winery at 2315 Stewart Ave in Silver Spring was broken into on New Year’s Eve, according to posts on the winery’s social media pages. Property was taken and police are investigating. Per Urban Winery: “Everyone on our Urban Winery team and family want to thank MOCO Police for their assistance with our investigation in to our New Year Eve robbery and vandalism at the Urban Winery of Silver Spring. Our Tasting Room will remain open for normal hours starting at 4 pm to celebrate our First Day of 2023 season. We are really looking forward to seeing, sharing and hearing all your stories and New Years Resolutions (both attainable and all ready broken) details. To raise a glass and toast a great year and beyond. Most importantly to, Do What You Love, With Who You Love is awesome. On the Bright Side, they have Excellent Taste of wine, took a bottle of 2017 Silver Spring Red Blend. Funny thing is this is exactly what Georgia and I had on NYE. Happy New Year 2023!”
Policy Discussion for Plan That Proposes 72 Stacked Townhouses in Gaithersburg is Scheduled for February 6
One Central LLC has submitted a schematic development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg at the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue. A consolidated joint public hearing was held on November 7, 2022. The Planning Commission records remained open until 5pm Friday December 16, 2022 with Planning Commission recommendation scheduled for January 4, 2023. The Mayor and City Council records will remain open until 5pm on Friday January 13, 2023 with policy discussion scheduled for February 6, 2023. Comments on this application may be mailed to 31 South Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD, 20877 or emailed to planning@gaithersburgmd.gov up until the closing of the records.
Giant Food’s Latest Marketing Campaign Goes Local
Giant Food is rolling out a new advertising campaign that focuses on its commitment to educational programs, partnerships and product offerings throughout the greater Washington, D.C., communities it serves. “Find Your Local” will run through the end of the year and features four spots with real Giant Food customers.
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently Closing
The company is reportedly shifting its focus to an upcoming nearby location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, TheBurn.com, and Google.com.
Favorite High Falls Restaurant Closes to Move to New Location
If you are a regular at the High Falls Cafe in High Falls then you already know that they have embarked on a new adventure. If you are a fair-weather fan of the cafe then you may not have heard the big news. On December 19th, the High Falls Cafe...
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York
I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
Amazon, Prince George’s Co. fund affordable housing project in Hyattsville
The Prince George’s County Department of Housing and Community Development in Maryland has joined Amazon in supporting an affordable housing project planned by Gilbane Development Company at the West Hyattsville Metro station. When finished, The Sovren will include 293 apartments, half of which will be reserved for tenants whose...
Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore sold as part of deal worth $196 million
The company that owns the Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore announced it has sold the property, as well as another mall it owns in Trumbull, Connecticut. A release from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield put the value of the sale at $196 million. URW confirmed that the malls were sold to Mason...
Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House
A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in. On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.
New Goodwill store in the works for eastern Loudoun
Goodwill is looking to upgrade its services in eastern Loudoun County with a brand new store and donation center. It’s coming to a spot just off busy State Road 28. The 18,000 s.f. project is going to be built at the Guilford Station development near SR28 and West Church Road. That’s the same spot where a 7-Eleven convenience store and The Human Bean drive-thru coffee are located.
We NEED These for Winter in the Hudson Valley Immediately
Every year we see more and more people moving upstate to the Hudson Valley from New York City. Usually, they come for things that the city can't offer, but a Dutchess County resident recently discovered something in the city that we should have here. "First time I’ve seen this", said...
Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
Online Workshops and One-on-One Sessions to Assist Job Seekers Will Be Available Free in January from Montgomery County Public Libraries
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) will offer online workshops and one-on-one sessions geared toward assisting job seekers throughout January. All workshops are free. The schedule of workshops:. Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Tuesday, Jan. 24. 10:15 a.m.-noon. Computer Classes (intermediate) at Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Library, 900...
