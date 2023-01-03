ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Macy’s to Close Lakeforest Store; Target Date of 2024 for Mall Demolition and New Construction

Macy’s confirmed to Axios on Wednesday that it will close additional stores in 2023, including its Lakeforest Mall location at 701 Russell Ave in Gaithersburg. According to Axios, a clearance sale will begin at some point in January and run for approximately eight to 12 weeks, Macy’s said. This was one of the largest hurdles in order for WRS Inc. to reach its target date of 2024 for demolition of the mall and the start of new construction. A more specific date will be available after the approval of sketch plans. The City of Gaithersburg Joint Planning Commission/Mayor and City Council Hearing on the plan is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at at City Hall, 31 S. Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
101.5 WPDH

Popular Barber Shop Closing Hudson Valley Location After 28 Years

A Hudson Valley barbershop is being forced to close its doors after almost three decades and move several towns away. The small-town charm of many Hudson Valley communities has been slowly disappearing. The mom-and-pop shop on the corner, the family-run restaurant and the local barbershop have all fallen victim to higher rents and an influx of new residents unfamiliar with many of the small businesses that have been operating in the Hudson Valley for generations.
BEACON, NY
mocoshow.com

New Planet Fitness Location in Rockville Opens

Planet Fitness is now open in the Montrose Shopping Center at 5520 Randolph Rd. in Rockville. The new gym is double in size of that of its previous location at 1776 E Jefferson St. The Planet Fitness locations in Gaithersburg and Germantown also recently completed renovations. Per Planet Fitness: “We’re thrilled our Rockville club is moving to a new location that will double the size of the current location and include more fitness equipment, better parking and easy access to the Capital Beltway,” said C. Victor Brick, co-owner of PF Growth Partners (PFGP), a franchise division of Planet Fitness. “The new space will provide a bigger and better option for current members and the community of Rockville.”
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Dog Haus Biergarten is Opening a College Park Location

Back in May, Dog Haus announced that the company has executed a development agreement with local franchisees Faizan and Adila Khan to to open 15 new Dog Haus locations over the next five years. Cities listed include Annapolis, Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick and Germantown. No specific information has been released on dates and locations, but now we know that a new College Park location will be opening soon will open in the new City Hall complex at 7401 Baltimore Ave.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Urban Winery Broken Into on New Year’s Eve

The Urban Winery at 2315 Stewart Ave in Silver Spring was broken into on New Year’s Eve, according to posts on the winery’s social media pages. Property was taken and police are investigating. Per Urban Winery: “Everyone on our Urban Winery team and family want to thank MOCO Police for their assistance with our investigation in to our New Year Eve robbery and vandalism at the Urban Winery of Silver Spring. Our Tasting Room will remain open for normal hours starting at 4 pm to celebrate our First Day of 2023 season. We are really looking forward to seeing, sharing and hearing all your stories and New Years Resolutions (both attainable and all ready broken) details. To raise a glass and toast a great year and beyond. Most importantly to, Do What You Love, With Who You Love is awesome. On the Bright Side, they have Excellent Taste of wine, took a bottle of 2017 Silver Spring Red Blend. Funny thing is this is exactly what Georgia and I had on NYE. Happy New Year 2023!”
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Policy Discussion for Plan That Proposes 72 Stacked Townhouses in Gaithersburg is Scheduled for February 6

One Central LLC has submitted a schematic development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg at the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue. A consolidated joint public hearing was held on November 7, 2022. The Planning Commission records remained open until 5pm Friday December 16, 2022 with Planning Commission recommendation scheduled for January 4, 2023. The Mayor and City Council records will remain open until 5pm on Friday January 13, 2023 with policy discussion scheduled for February 6, 2023. Comments on this application may be mailed to 31 South Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD, 20877 or emailed to planning@gaithersburgmd.gov up until the closing of the records.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
progressivegrocer.com

Giant Food’s Latest Marketing Campaign Goes Local

Giant Food is rolling out a new advertising campaign that focuses on its commitment to educational programs, partnerships and product offerings throughout the greater Washington, D.C., communities it serves. “Find Your Local” will run through the end of the year and features four spots with real Giant Food customers.
WASHINGTON, DC
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York

I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
CORNWALL, NY
WTOP

Amazon, Prince George’s Co. fund affordable housing project in Hyattsville

The Prince George’s County Department of Housing and Community Development in Maryland has joined Amazon in supporting an affordable housing project planned by Gilbane Development Company at the West Hyattsville Metro station. When finished, The Sovren will include 293 apartments, half of which will be reserved for tenants whose...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
theburn.com

New Goodwill store in the works for eastern Loudoun

Goodwill is looking to upgrade its services in eastern Loudoun County with a brand new store and donation center. It’s coming to a spot just off busy State Road 28. The 18,000 s.f. project is going to be built at the Guilford Station development near SR28 and West Church Road. That’s the same spot where a 7-Eleven convenience store and The Human Bean drive-thru coffee are located.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Online Workshops and One-on-One Sessions to Assist Job Seekers Will Be Available Free in January from Montgomery County Public Libraries

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) will offer online workshops and one-on-one sessions geared toward assisting job seekers throughout January. All workshops are free. The schedule of workshops:. Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Tuesday, Jan. 24. 10:15 a.m.-noon. Computer Classes (intermediate) at Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Library, 900...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy