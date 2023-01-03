ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Brick Anchor Brew-House in downtown Norfolk to close

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular downtown Norfolk restaurant will close its doors at the beginning of February. Owner Phil Smith announced “with much regret” on Wednesday that Brick Anchor Brew-House’s last day at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets will be on February 3.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Traffic shift upcoming for Laskin Road project in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A traffic shift will begin as early as next week on westbound Laskin Road near the bridge over Linkhorn Bay in Virginia Beach to allow for road construction and utility work. Contractor crews will put the traffic shift into place as early as Jan....
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Hampton Roads food banks tackle rise in demand into 2023

VIRGINIA, USA — Local food banks are trying to keep up with rising demand. Their efforts in the New Year follow a busy 2022. Record-level inflation rates last year brought more families out to local food giveaways and food bank locations. Demand jumped during the year and it didn't...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

MLK health, career and business resource fair coming to Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The MLK Community Health, Wellness, Medical Clinic Career and Business Resource Fair will be at the Hampton Roads Convention Center at 1610 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton Jan. 13-14. The resource fair is designed to be a one-stop shop with a free, remote-access medical clinic, health screenings, health insurance enrollment, a dementia/Alzheimer’s AHEAD Study and information and other resources.
HAMPTON, VA
Scott Westfall CGP Real Estate

2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton Roads

After the wild housing market trends of the last few years, real estate buyers and sellers are keen to know what is in store for 2023. Will mortgage interest rates continue to rise next year? Will the Hampton Roads housing market crash in 2023? Will we finally see a buyer’s market or another seller’s market? Read on to discover our real estate experts’ forecast for next year in Virginia Beach and neighboring cities.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Meet the first babies of 2023 born in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — What would New Year's Day be without welcoming the first babies of 2023 in Hampton Roads to enter our world during the early morning hours Sunday?. The first so far reported was born at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 1 a.m., but that family chose to maintain their privacy and declined to release any information about their bundle of joy.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing Virginia Beach man last seen on Christmas found safe

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY — A missing man who hasn’t been heard from since Christmas is considered endangered, police say. Marc Nozzolillo has known mental health struggles, police say, and has had recent episodes of psychosis. He’s 34 years old and about 5 feet 9 inches tall and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Babies arrive in Hampton Roads to greet new year

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The first babies of 2023 were welcomed into the world at three different Hampton Roads hospitals. The first baby born in a Sentara hospital this morning was born just before 1 a.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital. The next baby born at a Sentara hospital came...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy's life

"That's a bad feeling when you cant breathe and I tried not to panic, but I motioned to him to come around and he knew exactly what to do." Read more: https://bit.ly/3jN1q3s. Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy’s life. "That's a bad feeling when you cant breathe and I...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk teens chased by men in SUV; bikes stolen

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For many kids, riding a bike around the neighborhood is a rite of passage. For two Norfolk teens, riding their new bikes for the first time ended with them running for their lives after a man driving an SUV aggressively drove after them in Elmhurst.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth fires Tonya Chapman from city manager post

The termination was approved by a 5-2 vote with Councilmen De'Andre Barnes and Mark Whitaker voting against. Read more: https://bit.ly/3WPMznK. Portsmouth fires Tonya Chapman from city manager …. The termination was approved by a 5-2 vote with Councilmen De'Andre Barnes and Mark Whitaker voting against. Read more: https://bit.ly/3WPMznK. Court documents...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
thecountrycook.net

Virginia White Sauce (Salsa)

A Norfolk city favorite, this Virginia White Sauce is a thick and creamy sauce that became a popular dip at a favorite local Mexican restaurant!. Virginia White Sauce (or White Salsa) is a regional condiment very specific to the Tidewater area of Virginia - more specifically in Norfolk (my hometown). It was created by a local Mexican restaurant owner (Willie Jenkins at El Toro) who was looking to create a salad dressing for his guests. This is the recipe he came up with; however, guests started using it to dip their tortilla chips in and the rest is history! I am sharing his original recipe below. It can be tailored to your tastes (most people like to thin it out a bit.)
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man, boy injured during overnight shooting on Falcon Creek Way in Hampton

Man, boy injured during overnight shooting on Falcon …. Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. U-Haul names Virginia 5th fastest growing state. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

In Good Spirits Wellness Spa By Salon Blu Opens In Hilton Village

NEWPORT NEWS-Looking for a healthful alternative to alleviate stress and tension within a peaceful, safe, and relaxing environment? Rejuvenation is within reach with In Good Spirits Wellness Spa by Salon Blu officially open for business. The spa held a soft opening on Sunday, December 18 at its new storefront located...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Schooners Grill Opening Second Location In Poquoson This Spring

POQUOSON—Schooners Grill, the Newport News restaurant famous for its seafood entrees, abundant appetizers, soups, salads, handhelds, Greek specialty dishes, and pizza, will open a new location in Poquoson this spring. The restaurant will be located in what was formerly the Blue Crab & Purple Pig Bistro at 8 Victory Blvd. in Poquoson.
POQUOSON, VA

