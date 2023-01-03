Read full article on original website
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton RoadsScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
52-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall, Including Ross Dress For Less Store, Permanently Closing and Scheduled For DemolitionJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Four Children From The Same Family Were Abducted Years Apart. One Of Them Has Never Been Found.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewport News, VA
'Superman' Virginia sailor heard 'big splash' before jumping in to save woman
AZ3 Buddy Varnadore was fishing with his friends at JEB Little Creek in November, when he heard a splash. Witnesses say Varnadore didn't hesitate to put his own life on the line to save another.
WAVY News 10
Brick Anchor Brew-House in downtown Norfolk to close
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular downtown Norfolk restaurant will close its doors at the beginning of February. Owner Phil Smith announced “with much regret” on Wednesday that Brick Anchor Brew-House’s last day at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets will be on February 3.
WAVY News 10
Traffic shift upcoming for Laskin Road project in VB
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A traffic shift will begin as early as next week on westbound Laskin Road near the bridge over Linkhorn Bay in Virginia Beach to allow for road construction and utility work. Contractor crews will put the traffic shift into place as early as Jan....
Cannonball found in Suffolk apartment backyard
A woman living in the Suffolk Acqua luxury apartments was just out walking her dog when she found something out of the ordinary, a cannonball.
Hampton Roads food banks tackle rise in demand into 2023
VIRGINIA, USA — Local food banks are trying to keep up with rising demand. Their efforts in the New Year follow a busy 2022. Record-level inflation rates last year brought more families out to local food giveaways and food bank locations. Demand jumped during the year and it didn't...
WAVY News 10
MLK health, career and business resource fair coming to Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The MLK Community Health, Wellness, Medical Clinic Career and Business Resource Fair will be at the Hampton Roads Convention Center at 1610 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton Jan. 13-14. The resource fair is designed to be a one-stop shop with a free, remote-access medical clinic, health screenings, health insurance enrollment, a dementia/Alzheimer’s AHEAD Study and information and other resources.
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton Roads
After the wild housing market trends of the last few years, real estate buyers and sellers are keen to know what is in store for 2023. Will mortgage interest rates continue to rise next year? Will the Hampton Roads housing market crash in 2023? Will we finally see a buyer’s market or another seller’s market? Read on to discover our real estate experts’ forecast for next year in Virginia Beach and neighboring cities.
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week set for Jan. 16-22
Virginia Beach restaurants are inviting resident foodies across Hampton Roads as they celebrate 18 years of Virginia Beach Restaurant Week.
Meet the first babies of 2023 born in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — What would New Year's Day be without welcoming the first babies of 2023 in Hampton Roads to enter our world during the early morning hours Sunday?. The first so far reported was born at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 1 a.m., but that family chose to maintain their privacy and declined to release any information about their bundle of joy.
WAVY News 10
Missing Virginia Beach man last seen on Christmas found safe
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY — A missing man who hasn’t been heard from since Christmas is considered endangered, police say. Marc Nozzolillo has known mental health struggles, police say, and has had recent episodes of psychosis. He’s 34 years old and about 5 feet 9 inches tall and...
WAVY News 10
Babies arrive in Hampton Roads to greet new year
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The first babies of 2023 were welcomed into the world at three different Hampton Roads hospitals. The first baby born in a Sentara hospital this morning was born just before 1 a.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital.
Portsmouth hosts prayer vigil as number of crimes rise
With crime up and the numbers being down in police departments across the country, Portsmouth is now calling on men and women of the cloth.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy's life
"That's a bad feeling when you cant breathe and I tried not to panic, but I motioned to him to come around and he knew exactly what to do." Read more: https://bit.ly/3jN1q3s. Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy’s life. "That's a bad feeling when you cant breathe and I...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk teens chased by men in SUV; bikes stolen
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For many kids, riding a bike around the neighborhood is a rite of passage. For two Norfolk teens, riding their new bikes for the first time ended with them running for their lives after a man driving an SUV aggressively drove after them in Elmhurst.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth fires Tonya Chapman from city manager post
The termination was approved by a 5-2 vote with Councilmen De'Andre Barnes and Mark Whitaker voting against. Read more: https://bit.ly/3WPMznK. Portsmouth fires Tonya Chapman from city manager …. The termination was approved by a 5-2 vote with Councilmen De'Andre Barnes and Mark Whitaker voting against. Read more: https://bit.ly/3WPMznK. Court documents...
Stolen items resold online through Portsmouth business, documents show
Re-selling goods online stolen from Hampton Roads stores for nearly three years. It's what federal court documents detail with three people behind an operation based in Portsmouth.
thecountrycook.net
Virginia White Sauce (Salsa)
A Norfolk city favorite, this Virginia White Sauce is a thick and creamy sauce that became a popular dip at a favorite local Mexican restaurant!. Virginia White Sauce (or White Salsa) is a regional condiment very specific to the Tidewater area of Virginia - more specifically in Norfolk (my hometown). It was created by a local Mexican restaurant owner (Willie Jenkins at El Toro) who was looking to create a salad dressing for his guests. This is the recipe he came up with; however, guests started using it to dip their tortilla chips in and the rest is history! I am sharing his original recipe below. It can be tailored to your tastes (most people like to thin it out a bit.)
WAVY News 10
Man, boy injured during overnight shooting on Falcon Creek Way in Hampton
Man, boy injured during overnight shooting on Falcon …. Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. U-Haul names Virginia 5th fastest growing state. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea...
peninsulachronicle.com
In Good Spirits Wellness Spa By Salon Blu Opens In Hilton Village
NEWPORT NEWS-Looking for a healthful alternative to alleviate stress and tension within a peaceful, safe, and relaxing environment? Rejuvenation is within reach with In Good Spirits Wellness Spa by Salon Blu officially open for business. The spa held a soft opening on Sunday, December 18 at its new storefront located...
peninsulachronicle.com
Schooners Grill Opening Second Location In Poquoson This Spring
POQUOSON—Schooners Grill, the Newport News restaurant famous for its seafood entrees, abundant appetizers, soups, salads, handhelds, Greek specialty dishes, and pizza, will open a new location in Poquoson this spring. The restaurant will be located in what was formerly the Blue Crab & Purple Pig Bistro at 8 Victory Blvd. in Poquoson.
