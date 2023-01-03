ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda County, SC

Murder Charges Filed

Sheriff Josh Price has announced the arrests of Earl Valentine and Montavis Barnes in connection with the murder of Zonnie Cyrus. The body of Mr. Cyrus was located on November 19th on Hi-land Farm Road, in the Monetta area of Saluda County. The Saluda County Coroner's Office ruled the cause of death a homicide caused by numerous gun shot wounds.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating suspicious death in Greenwood

Students driving through a flooded parking lot at T.L. Hanna High School. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Several customers woke up Wednesday morning to power outages in the Upstate. Teen killed in Spartanburg County crash. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed...
GREENWOOD, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD investigates deadly shooting in broad daylight

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place in broad daylight. According to officials they were called to the 4000 block of Winter park Drive around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon after getting reports of a shooting. Once they arrived at the scene they located a male victim in the yard who had been shot in the upper body.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned into an armed robbery. It happened Tuesday in the 2000 block of Alexander Place, according to authorities. According to authorities, two brothers in their 20s had three guests visiting to play...
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Dangers of Edibles

A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Evening anchor Justin Dougherty speaks with the president of the Greenville Jewish Federation to discuss what's happening.
GREENWOOD, SC
columbiapd.net

Fatal Shooting Arrest | Lorick Circle

The Columbia Police Department announces an arrest of a 49-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last month. Preliminary information indicates that Wilson is accused of shooting the victim multiple times in the parking lot of Latimor Manor Apartments located at 100 Lorick Circle on December 16, 2022.
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

Salley Pavilion in Aiken County collapses, police say

SALLEY, S.C. (WFXG) - As severe weather continues to move through the CSRA damage reports also continue to pour in. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the Salley Pavilion has collapsed. The pavilion is located on Depot Street SE in Salley. No injuries have been reported. FOX54 has a...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Juvenile charged after Williston-Elko High evacuated due to threat

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Williston-Elko High School was evacuated Wednesday morning, according to school administrators. The school district said the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office was investigating an alleged bomb threat. Students and employees were evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” the district said in a statement.
WILLISTON, SC
wfxg.com

Wagener man killed in Aiken County crash

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A Wagener man is dead after his truck overturned in Aiken Sunday. The accident happened on the 600 block of New Bridge Rd. shortly after 11:30 a.m. Deputies say when they arrived to the scene, they found a 2004 Dodge Ram truck overturned off of the roadway with the driver partially ejected. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. South Carolina Highway Patrol tells investigators the driver was traveling on New Bridge Rd. near Twin Creek Farm Rd. when he crossed over the median, left the roadway, and struck a fence, overturning his vehicle.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman found shot to death inside apartment in Greenwood, coroner says

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A woman was found shot to death inside an Upstate apartment Tuesday, according to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox. Sox has identified the victim as Latoya Cynthia Coleman, 41, of Charlotte, North Carolina. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at University Commons Apartments on Grace Street,...
GREENWOOD, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County deputies find missing 12-year-old

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office canceled an alert for a missing endangered autistic boy. The cancellation at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday came just minutes after the initial alert was issued. Jabez Beggs has last been seen around 10:30 a.m. In canceling the alert, deputies said:...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

