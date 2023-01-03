Read full article on original website
saludastandard-sentinel.com
Murder Charges Filed
Sheriff Josh Price has announced the arrests of Earl Valentine and Montavis Barnes in connection with the murder of Zonnie Cyrus. The body of Mr. Cyrus was located on November 19th on Hi-land Farm Road, in the Monetta area of Saluda County. The Saluda County Coroner's Office ruled the cause of death a homicide caused by numerous gun shot wounds.
WIS-TV
7 years later, mother of murdered Richland Co. man still seeking justice
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been seven years since the murder of Adrian Silva, and the case remains unsolved. Silva died on Jan. 3, 2016 after being shot on his motorcycle while riding home from a party on Longreen Parkway. WIS spoke with Silva’s mother, Maudistine Hathaway on...
3 charged after drone used to smuggle contraband into South Carolina prison
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County man is among those facing charges after reportedly using a drone to smuggle contraband into a state prison facility. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said three men used a drone to fly a package containing contraband items to inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution […]
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating suspicious death in Greenwood
Students driving through a flooded parking lot at T.L. Hanna High School. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Several customers woke up Wednesday morning to power outages in the Upstate. Teen killed in Spartanburg County crash. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD investigates deadly shooting in broad daylight
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place in broad daylight. According to officials they were called to the 4000 block of Winter park Drive around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon after getting reports of a shooting. Once they arrived at the scene they located a male victim in the yard who had been shot in the upper body.
WRDW-TV
Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned into an armed robbery. It happened Tuesday in the 2000 block of Alexander Place, according to authorities. According to authorities, two brothers in their 20s had three guests visiting to play...
abccolumbia.com
Incident report reveals additional details in state senator’s public intoxication arrest
Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– New Year’s Day State Senator Tom Davis released a statement announcing early that morning he had been ticketed by the Lexington Police Department for Public Intoxication. According to an incident report obtained through a Freedom of Information Act Request, the incident took place just after...
FOX Carolina
Dangers of Edibles
A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Evening anchor Justin Dougherty speaks with the president of the Greenville Jewish Federation to discuss what's happening.
columbiapd.net
Fatal Shooting Arrest | Lorick Circle
The Columbia Police Department announces an arrest of a 49-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last month. Preliminary information indicates that Wilson is accused of shooting the victim multiple times in the parking lot of Latimor Manor Apartments located at 100 Lorick Circle on December 16, 2022.
Investigation reveals murder-suicide as cause of death after two bodies found in Saluda County in December
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On December 27th, 2022, Saluda County Deputies responded to a residence on Long Cane Road for a welfare check. Upon arrival, deputies could not get anyone to the door. They made entry into the home and found the deceased bodies of a male and female. Throughout the course of the […]
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies body found in Anderson roadway with multiple gunshot wounds
ANDERSON, S.C. — A body was found in the roadway in Anderson Wednesday afternoon, according to the coroner's office. Someone found the body on Highway 29 near Plantation Road at about 11:40 a.m. Police Chief Jim Stewart said the victim, a man in his 20s, was shot several times.
WIS-TV
Columbia police investigating shooting incident that left woman injured
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident where a woman was injured. Officials said a woman was injured inside of her home around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, at the Gable Oaks Apartments on 901 Colleton Street. The last time officers checked on...
wfxg.com
Salley Pavilion in Aiken County collapses, police say
SALLEY, S.C. (WFXG) - As severe weather continues to move through the CSRA damage reports also continue to pour in. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the Salley Pavilion has collapsed. The pavilion is located on Depot Street SE in Salley. No injuries have been reported. FOX54 has a...
WRDW-TV
Juvenile charged after Williston-Elko High evacuated due to threat
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Williston-Elko High School was evacuated Wednesday morning, according to school administrators. The school district said the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office was investigating an alleged bomb threat. Students and employees were evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” the district said in a statement.
wfxg.com
Wagener man killed in Aiken County crash
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A Wagener man is dead after his truck overturned in Aiken Sunday. The accident happened on the 600 block of New Bridge Rd. shortly after 11:30 a.m. Deputies say when they arrived to the scene, they found a 2004 Dodge Ram truck overturned off of the roadway with the driver partially ejected. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. South Carolina Highway Patrol tells investigators the driver was traveling on New Bridge Rd. near Twin Creek Farm Rd. when he crossed over the median, left the roadway, and struck a fence, overturning his vehicle.
WYFF4.com
Woman found shot to death inside apartment in Greenwood, coroner says
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A woman was found shot to death inside an Upstate apartment Tuesday, according to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox. Sox has identified the victim as Latoya Cynthia Coleman, 41, of Charlotte, North Carolina. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at University Commons Apartments on Grace Street,...
Man with assault rifle, security gear demands family leave Augusta restaurant
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County law enforcement issued an arrest warrant for a man after a situation at a local restaurant. A family told NewsChannel 6 that a man who appeared to be wearing security officer gear arrived at their table with an assault rifle. The family turned to social media and then news […]
Arrest made in hit and run involving truck and moped
The South Carolina Highway Patrol has arrested the person who hit and killed someone riding a moped in Lexington County. Troopers arrested Charles Matthew Besancon, 36 of Pelion. He was driving a 2018 Ford pickup. He has been charged with hit and run resulting in death. The deadly incident took...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County deputies find missing 12-year-old
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office canceled an alert for a missing endangered autistic boy. The cancellation at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday came just minutes after the initial alert was issued. Jabez Beggs has last been seen around 10:30 a.m. In canceling the alert, deputies said:...
WRDW-TV
What happened at Langley Pond? Questions mount after woman beaten unconscious
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is shedding new light on a New Year’s mystery at Langley Pond. A woman appeared to have been assaulted before she was found unconscious next to a vehicle at Langley Pond Park, according to newly released information from deputies.
