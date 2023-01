Irene Emma Helen Erna Stamm, nee Stellhorn , 95, of Red Bud, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at Oak Hill Care Center in Waterloo. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 8, from 3-7 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Red Bud and on Monday, Jan. 9 from 10-11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (Prairie) in Red Bud. Services will follow at the church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Scott Hojnacki officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

RED BUD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO