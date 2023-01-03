Read full article on original website
Chico City Council approves Valley's Edge Community amid opposition
The community will bring more than 2,700 homes, over 700 acres of open space and over 8 parks to the city.
Roads closed, sandbags available across Northern California as winter storm pushes through
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Several roads across Northern California are closed as a strong winter storm barrels through the area. Report flooding, down trees or other needs in Chico at (530) 894-4200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, call police at (530) 897-4900. For non-immediate infrastructure needs in Chico,...
Downed trees knock out power to thousands in Butte, Tehama, Shasta and Glenn Counties
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Trees were knocked down overnight across Butte, Shasta, Tehama and Glenn Counties, knocking out power to thousands of customers. In Palermo a 20 foot tree fell and blocked the northern end of Melvina Ave. Trees were also blocking several roads overnight in Paradise including Elliott Road.
Highway 70 in Feather River Canyon closed due to rockslides
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 11:26 A.M. UPDATE - Caltrans District 2 confirmed that the rockslide took place near Plumas mile-marker 22.64 on Highway 70, which is approximately a mile west of Rush Creek Road. Caltrans said that there was not estimated time for reopening Highway 70 as crews work to clear the rockslide from the roadway.
Thousands of customers affected by PG&E power outages during winter storm
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 8:30 A.M. UPDATE - Thousands of people across Northern California are without power as a winter storm pushes through. About 3,000 customers in Corning and east to the Sacramento River lost power Thursday morning around 7:19 a.m. There is no estimated time power will be restored. Thousands of...
PG&E customers in western Tehama County lose power
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - More than 1,200 PG&E customers in western Trinity County lost power Wednesday morning. According to the PG&E outage map, 1,274 customers in the area of Salyer and Burnt Ranch along Highway 299 lost power shortly before 9:30 a.m. Before 10:15 a.m., the power was restored to...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Very wet & windy conditions persist Thursday
Keep your umbrella handy, give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go, and keep your phone charged as you get ready to take on your Thursday. The winter storm that brought out heavy rain, snow, gusty winds, and thunderstorm activity yesterday is tracking north off the West Coast in the Pacific and will continue to drive the potential for more rain, snow, gusty winds and thunderstorms across northern California today. Flash Flood Watch remains in effect in the Sierra, Butte County, Glenn County, and northern Trinity County through 7am Thursday morning. The biggest concern is the potential for mudslides and debris flows around our more recent burn scars. Flood Watch is in effect for the valley, foothills, and portions of the Northern Mountains through 10am Friday. A Winter Storm Warning is set to stay in effect in the Sierra through 4am Friday due to the potential for another 1 to 2 feet of snow and wind gusts up to 50mph out of the south. Hazardous travel conditions are likely for our higher elevations through the next several days due to the snow, and our snow levels are projected to stay up to around 5000'. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the valley in Shasta & Tehama Counties, the Butte County Foothills, and Trinity County through 1pm Thursday due to gusts up to around 45mph. Modoc County will remain under a High Wind Warning through 4pm Thursday due to the potential for gusts up to 70mph out of the south. We'll have pockets of heavy rain and snow across our region through the day, and there is a decent chance for thunderstorm activity developing through your Thursday. Thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds if they do develop, and that will drive elevated flooding and debris flow concerns. Locally strong gusts of wind will also be a concern for more trees being downed into roads and power lines. That will bring more potential for travel impacts and power outages through the day on Thursday. Temperatures are starting out in will end up in the low to mid 50's in the valley, 40's in the foothills, and 30's to 40's in our mountain zones today. Sustained south winds to 30mph and gusts up to 45mph are looking likely for the valley and foothills. South gusts up to 50mph will be possible across the Sierra. Between a half an inch to an inch of rain is projected for the majority of our region through early Friday morning. Some areas will get up to an inch and a half of rain through early Friday.
3rd shipment of supplies sent to Ukraine from Chico
Volunteers gathered to load up a 40 foot tall container full of medical supplies and other items, including an x-ray machine that was donated by a chiropractor in Chico. 3rd shipment of supplies sent to Ukraine from Chico. Volunteers gathered to load up a 40 foot tall container full of...
All PG&E customers near Oroville restored power
OROVILLE, Calif. - 10:36 A.M. UPDATE: Power has been restored to all customers in the Oroville area Tuesday morning. The power outage left 1,500 customers without power Tuesday morning. The outage was along Highway 162 and Miners Ranch Road east of Oroville. The lights went out just after 4 a.m.
Big Chico Creek erosion causing flooding hazards amid winter storm
Erosion caused by the winter storm is causing flooding hazards along Big Chico Creek, including debris getting wrapped up in PG&E gas lines. Big Chico Creek erosion causing flooding hazards amid winter storm. Erosion caused by the winter storm is causing flooding hazards along Big Chico Creek, including debris getting...
First responders encourage flooded road safety
Flooded Roads have Butte County first responders ready for water rescues and encourage drivers to avoid flooded roadways. Flooded Roads have Butte County first responders ready for water rescues and encourage drivers to avoid flooded roadways.
Northern Chico watches for possible flooding
People in and near Rock Creek in northern Chico are looking out for possible flooding issues as this week's weather rolls in. People in and near Rock Creek in northern Chico are looking out for possible flooding issues as this week's weather rolls in.
New sheriff, undersheriff enter office in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt and Undersheriff Phil Johnston retired on Tuesday. Replacing Hencratt is Sheriff Dave Kain as Undersheriff Jeff Garrett replaced Johnston. The Tehama County Sheriff's Office says Sheriff Kain and Undersheriff Garrett are excited to get to work to restore staffing and services...
Roundabout project on Highway 49 in Auburn aims to make area safer, clear congestion
AUBURN, Calif. — Highway 49 is what many call the gateway to the American River Canyon, but between city traffic and people looking to enjoy hiking or biking in Auburn, things are moving a little slower than usual. It's the second of three projects in Auburn aiming to improve...
Flooding closes roads across Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 5:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon reopened to traffic Saturday evening after multiple rockslide and flooding closed the road, according to the CHP Quincy. The highway was shutdown Friday night between...
Boil water notice issued in portion of Corning
CORNING, Calif. - A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Corning due to a recent loss in pressure within the system, the City of Corning Recreation Department said. The loss in pressure happened on Wednesday and has caused officials to advise people living in an isolated area...
Glenn County elected officials sworn into office
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Newly elected officials in Glenn County were sworn into office Tuesday morning. Justin Gibbs, who served 27 years with the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office, was sworn in as Sheriff-Coroner. Gibbs previously served as undersheriff while Travis Goodwin was acting sheriff following Sheriff Richard Warren's motorcycle crash.
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
1 hospitalized after crash on Highway 99 south of Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with possible major injuries following a crash on Highway 99 south of Chico on Wednesday, according to the CHP. Officers said the driver of a white Toyota Tundra driving south attempted to drive around a vehicle that was making a left turn onto Nelson Shippee Road when they were rear-ended by the driver of a Toyota Camry.
