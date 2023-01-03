Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped by Portugal was 'not a shock' claims Man City star Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva has revealed that Portugal stars only found out about Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped from the starting XI at the World Cup just two hours before kick-off.
Cristiano Ronaldo was rejected by numerous teams despite being available for just £80k-a-week
The 37-year-old forward was officially unveiled as an Al Nassr player on Tuesday following his arrival in Saudi Arabia after he agreed a £175million-a-year contract.
Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly says he’s happy to come to ‘South Africa’ after Saudi transfer
Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly said he was happy to come to “South Africa” after his transfer to Saudi Arabian football club Al Nassr.The forward was speaking at his first press conference after his shock move.“It’s different, the evolution of football is different,” Ronaldo said.“It’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa, for me, I want to change”.As he spoke, the sponsorship backdrop behind him read: “Saudi, welcome to Arabia”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo completes shock move to Saudi side Al NassrMoment Ronaldo is unveiled as new Al Nassr player in front of thousands of fans‘I’m here to win’: Cristiano Ronaldo gives first press conference as Al Nassr player
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals why he turned down 'many opportunities' in order to join Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has doubled down on his claim that he spurned various offers in order to complete a move to Saudi side Al Nassr, asserting that his European club career was complete.
Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured In Al Nassr Jersey For First Time During Official Unveiling
Ronaldo was joined on the field by his family, including girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.
Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
Watch: Fans go crazy as Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in first Al-Nassr training session
It was first reported in late November that the star forward had agreed to a deal with Al-Nassr, though the financial details weren't finalized. That agreement came amidst Ronaldo's memorable, yet unsuccessful World Cup run with Portugal -- who was knocked out in the quarterfinals -- and just over one week following his fiery departure from Manchester United.
Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA rating slashed to its lowest in 12 years after £175m-a-year Al_Nassr move
The 37-year-old completed his move to Al-Nassr on a sensational £175million-a-year contract following his tumultuous exit from Manchester United in November.
BBC
'My work in Europe is done' - Ronaldo on Saudi move
Cristiano Ronaldo says his work in Europe is done, but he had "many opportunities" from other clubs before joining Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. He joined Al Nassr as a free agent on Friday after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the club. The Portugal...
Cristiano Ronaldo lands in Saudi Arabia ahead of his Al-Nassr medical
Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Riyadh on Monday night ahead of undergoing his medical with Al Nassr on Tuesday. The club plans to officially unveil the former Manchester United forward at 4pm GMT.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut could be delayed indefinitely
Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut for Al-Nassr could be delayed indefinitely, with reports suggesting the Saudi club have already exceeded their foreign player quota.AFP are reporting that Ronaldo has not yet been registered with the club as he would be their ninth foreign player – one more than the maximum limit of eight imposed by the Saudi football authorities.That means Al-Nassr would need to offload one of their existing octet of foreigners – which includes the likes of Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo and forwards Anderson Talisca of Brazil and Vincent Aboubakar of Cameroon – before the 37-year-old...
What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League soccer?
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — As Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to point out, he has spent his storied career playing for the “most important” clubs in Europe. That also meant playing in the most popular leagues in the world in England, Spain and Italy for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
The contract is unique but I am unique – Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr unveiling
Cristiano Ronaldo says he is a unique player and declared “in Europe, my work is done” as the Portuguese revealed he turned down several top clubs to join Al Nassr at his unveiling with the Saudi Arabia club.Ronaldo has won the prestigious Ballon d’Or award on five occasions and the Champions League five times while he also counts multiple Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A titles among an enviable trophy haul.Following an acrimonious exit from Manchester United in November, Ronaldo said he had been courted by clubs from around the world but he put pen to paper on a deal...
Yardbarker
Report: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could face one last time in 2023 Club Friendly
Despite playing on two different continents, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may face up once again. Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr are prepared to square off in a showdown fit for the ages. It was announced on Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with Al-Nassr....
Cristiano Ronaldo effect: Al-Nassr's Instagram following rises from 860k to 7.8MILLION since signing
Before the global icon made his startling move to the Middle East, Al-Nassr's Instagram appeared to have around 860,000 followers. The same account now has 7.8m.
France 24
Cristiano Ronaldo, the face of Saudi Arabia’s new sporting ambitions
The arrival of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday as the newest member of the state-owned club Al Nassr marks an enormous step forward in the desert country’s foray into top-level sport. Ronaldo, 37, was met with rapturous applause by the packed, 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park stadium...
Yardbarker
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s major U-turn on Saudi Arabia transfer exposed
Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem to be being entirely honest about his transfer to Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr. The former Manchester United forward has just been unveiled by his new club, and publicly stated his career in Europe is over, as he claims to have chosen the move to Saudi Arabia over other offers.
