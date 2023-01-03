ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly says he’s happy to come to ‘South Africa’ after Saudi transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly said he was happy to come to “South Africa” after his transfer to Saudi Arabian football club Al Nassr.The forward was speaking at his first press conference after his shock move.“It’s different, the evolution of football is different,” Ronaldo said.“It’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa, for me, I want to change”.As he spoke, the sponsorship backdrop behind him read: “Saudi, welcome to Arabia”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo completes shock move to Saudi side Al NassrMoment Ronaldo is unveiled as new Al Nassr player in front of thousands of fans‘I’m here to win’: Cristiano Ronaldo gives first press conference as Al Nassr player
BBC

'My work in Europe is done' - Ronaldo on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo says his work in Europe is done, but he had "many opportunities" from other clubs before joining Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. He joined Al Nassr as a free agent on Friday after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the club. The Portugal...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut could be delayed indefinitely

Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut for Al-Nassr could be delayed indefinitely, with reports suggesting the Saudi club have already exceeded their foreign player quota.AFP are reporting that Ronaldo has not yet been registered with the club as he would be their ninth foreign player – one more than the maximum limit of eight imposed by the Saudi football authorities.That means Al-Nassr would need to offload one of their existing octet of foreigners – which includes the likes of Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo and forwards Anderson Talisca of Brazil and Vincent Aboubakar of Cameroon – before the 37-year-old...
The Associated Press

What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League soccer?

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — As Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to point out, he has spent his storied career playing for the “most important” clubs in Europe. That also meant playing in the most popular leagues in the world in England, Spain and Italy for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
The Independent

The contract is unique but I am unique – Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr unveiling

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is a unique player and declared “in Europe, my work is done” as the Portuguese revealed he turned down several top clubs to join Al Nassr at his unveiling with the Saudi Arabia club.Ronaldo has won the prestigious Ballon d’Or award on five occasions and the Champions League five times while he also counts multiple Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A titles among an enviable trophy haul.Following an acrimonious exit from Manchester United in November, Ronaldo said he had been courted by clubs from around the world but he put pen to paper on a deal...
Yardbarker

Report: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could face one last time in 2023 Club Friendly

Despite playing on two different continents, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may face up once again. Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr are prepared to square off in a showdown fit for the ages. It was announced on Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with Al-Nassr....
France 24

Cristiano Ronaldo, the face of Saudi Arabia’s new sporting ambitions

The arrival of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday as the newest member of the state-owned club Al Nassr marks an enormous step forward in the desert country’s foray into top-level sport. Ronaldo, 37, was met with rapturous applause by the packed, 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park stadium...
Yardbarker

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s major U-turn on Saudi Arabia transfer exposed

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem to be being entirely honest about his transfer to Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr. The former Manchester United forward has just been unveiled by his new club, and publicly stated his career in Europe is over, as he claims to have chosen the move to Saudi Arabia over other offers.

