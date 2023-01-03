Read full article on original website
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
Civil War era was not kind to Missouri’s courthouses
JOPLIN, Mo. — As we turn our calendars to a new year, you’ll find that many historical anniversaries are set to take place in 2023. In Missouri, several of those anniversaries are associated with county courthouses. However, not every anniversary is a celebratory one. For example, 2023 marks the 160th anniversary of the arson fire […]
Missouri National Guard to deploy 294th Engineer Company
CARTHAGE, Mo - Family members, friends, and supporters gathered at Carthage High School as some area national guard members prepare to head overseas. Mothers, daughters, sons, and husbands -- like franklin queen are just some of the Missouri national guardsmen deploying to the Horn of Africa. These soldiers underwent countless...
History of Missouri painter and controversial Civl War era painting up for dicussion tonight
You can learn more about a famous Missouri painter from the Civil War era, and a controversial piece of his work, during a presentation in Jefferson City tonight. Shortly after the Civil War ended, George Caleb Bingham unveiled a painting entitled Order No. 11. The painting was in response to an order that allowed Union General Thomas Ewing to use guerillas to depopulate four counties along the Missouri/Kansas border. Fluker says the painting was perceived as being pro-Confederate, and the backlash against Bingham was immediate.
Columbia’s Rowden elected as Missouri Senate President; Plank and Steinhoff sworn-in
Missouri’s 2023 legislative session is underway in Jefferson City. Both chambers gaveled-in at noon on Wednesday, per the state Constitution. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers: 111-52 in the Missouri House and 24-10 in the Senate. State senators have unanimously elected State Sen. Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) as Senate President Pro Tem. State Rep. Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) has been elected as the new Missouri House Speaker.
Teacher pay, taxes and lawsuits: Missouri school finance bills to watch in 2023
Specific proposals would increase minimum teacher salaries, provide additional funding for early childhood education and protect schools from the financial burden of some lawsuits from the state attorney general. The post Teacher pay, taxes and lawsuits: Missouri school finance bills to watch in 2023 appeared first on The Beacon.
Missouri Executes Amber McLaughlin, 49, for 2003 Slaying
McLaughlin, 49, was the first openly transgender woman to be executed in the U.S.
Hartmann: The We-Can't-Trust-Ourselves Movement
Missouri voters will be asked to ban simple majorities on ballot issues — by a simple majority
New Missouri law banning homeless from camping on state-owned property causing confusion, questions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The start of the new year also brought a new Missouri law that prevents the homeless from camping on state-owned property and several other homeless-related topics. House Bill 1606 was passed last summer amidst many questions and concerns. Springfield’s City Council reviewed the bill’s ramifications in...
Missouri Rural Hospitals At Risk
(Missouri) A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The...
MDC recruitment doing well as other law agencies struggle to fill positions
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many law enforcement agencies and departments are having trouble filling open positions. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation says it's not experiencing this challenge. Conservation agents are the face of MDC in the field. They are the ones that most people interact with from hunting, fishing and general wildlife issues. MDC Conservation Agent Cole The post MDC recruitment doing well as other law agencies struggle to fill positions appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Will Scharf puts $500,000 into his campaign for statewide office in Missouri
Republican Will Scharf has not yet formally declared which statewide office he plans to seek in 2024. But on Tuesday, the former assistant U.S. attorney and policy director in Gov. Eric Greitens’ brief administration donated $500,000 to his own campaign. Scharf, 36, is widely expected to run for attorney...
Missouri legislature need not be radical as it considers new bills
Missouri’s state legislature kicks off again this week, and it’s already seething with virtue signaling. Whether it’s the eternal issue of tax cuts, abortion restrictions or quixotic gun restriction proposals, many bills will go nowhere and/or should go nowhere. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion...
New bill calls to repeal Missouri abortion ban
A new bill calls on Missouri to repeal an abortion ban in conncection with a 2019 statue.
People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry
IMPACT Strategies Promotes Derek Hinrichs to Controller. IMPACT Strategies announces the promotion of Derek Hinrichs from Senior Accountant to Controller. Hinrichs holds a master in accountancy degree from the University of Missouri and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Prior to joining IMPACT Strategies in 2021, Hinrichs spent more than ten years at a public accounting firm where he was a tax manager and consultant.
Missouri Man Devotes Time to Recording Veteran Oral Histories
Retired Col. Milt Toratti, 80, has spent his retirement years pursuing a passion that he first developed at the age of 13: documenting the lives and careers of ex-military men and women. When Toratti was 13, he interviewed a 109-year-old Civil War veteran for a school project. From then on,...
Ashcroft to emphasize criminal justice reform and education in Missouri House address
Missouri lawmakers have returned to Jefferson City today for the start of the 2023 session. Both chambers gaveled-in at high noon. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has opened the House, telling state representatives he’s waiting on the Senate. He’s opening the House, as all 163 state representatives will be sworn-in. Ashcroft will then take nominations for Speaker, and State Rep. Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) is expected to be elected Speaker, since the GOP has a 111-52 supermajority.
