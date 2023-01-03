ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Brick Anchor Brew-House in downtown Norfolk to close

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular downtown Norfolk restaurant will close its doors at the beginning of February. Owner Phil Smith announced “with much regret” on Wednesday that Brick Anchor Brew-House’s last day at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets will be on February 3.
Local foodbank hosting food distribution

Third suspect arrested in connection to Sykes Ave. …. According to police, 18-year-old Analwah Jones turned herself into the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/third-suspect-arrested-in-connection-to-sykes-ave-homicide/. Man charged with first-degree murder in connection …. Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the homicide of 34-year-old...
Virginia White Sauce (Salsa)

A Norfolk city favorite, this Virginia White Sauce is a thick and creamy sauce that became a popular dip at a favorite local Mexican restaurant!. Virginia White Sauce (or White Salsa) is a regional condiment very specific to the Tidewater area of Virginia - more specifically in Norfolk (my hometown). It was created by a local Mexican restaurant owner (Willie Jenkins at El Toro) who was looking to create a salad dressing for his guests. This is the recipe he came up with; however, guests started using it to dip their tortilla chips in and the rest is history! I am sharing his original recipe below. It can be tailored to your tastes (most people like to thin it out a bit.)
Portsmouth fires Tonya Chapman from city manager post

The termination was approved by a 5-2 vote with Councilmen De'Andre Barnes and Mark Whitaker voting against. Read more: https://bit.ly/3WPMznK. Portsmouth fires Tonya Chapman from city manager …. The termination was approved by a 5-2 vote with Councilmen De'Andre Barnes and Mark Whitaker voting against. Read more: https://bit.ly/3WPMznK. Court documents...
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Jan. 6 – Jan. 8

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the first weekend of 2023. Kick off the new year right by enjoying events around Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.
Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy's life

"That's a bad feeling when you cant breathe and I tried not to panic, but I motioned to him to come around and he knew exactly what to do." Read more: https://bit.ly/3jN1q3s. Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy’s life. "That's a bad feeling when you cant breathe and I...
Begin your weight loss journey

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If losing weight is on your New Year’s resolutions list, you can begin your weight loss journey today. Call today to receive 50% off the initial starter kit. (757)-216-1994. This segment of the Hampton Roads Show was sponsored by TD Tele-Doc Weight Loss.
Missing Virginia Beach man last seen on Christmas found safe

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY — A missing man who hasn’t been heard from since Christmas is considered endangered, police say. Marc Nozzolillo has known mental health struggles, police say, and has had recent episodes of psychosis. He’s 34 years old and about 5 feet 9 inches tall and...
Norfolk teens chased by men in SUV; bikes stolen

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For many kids, riding a bike around the neighborhood is a rite of passage. For two Norfolk teens, riding their new bikes for the first time ended with them running for their lives after a man driving an SUV aggressively drove after them in Elmhurst.
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton Roads

After the wild housing market trends of the last few years, real estate buyers and sellers are keen to know what is in store for 2023. Will mortgage interest rates continue to rise next year? Will the Hampton Roads housing market crash in 2023? Will we finally see a buyer’s market or another seller’s market? Read on to discover our real estate experts’ forecast for next year in Virginia Beach and neighboring cities.
