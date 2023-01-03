Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Photos and videos captured raw emotions and the moment of prayer among Damar Hamlin's teammates in the moments after he collapsed mid-game
Damar Hamlin's injury left players on both teams in shock, and his teammates gathered in prayer as he was treated on the field.
Monday Night Football game suspended after player collapses
The Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game has been delayed after Bills CB Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and received CPR. The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023 Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the The post Monday Night Football game suspended after player collapses appeared first on KESQ.
Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buffalo, Niagara Falls to light up in support for Damar Hamlin
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The dome of Buffalo’s City Hall and both sides of Niagara Falls will be illuminated Tuesday night in a show of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition a day after the Bills said his heart stopped while making a tackle in the opening quarter […]
iheart.com
NFL Community Rallies Around Damar Hamlin, Donate To His GoFundMe Campaign
The NFL community is sharing support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. As we told you, the 24-year-old Pitt alum is in critical condition after collapsing on the field following a hit with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of last night's Monday Night Football matchup. The...
Tom Brady, Robert Kraft Among Top Donors To Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe
Several notable names are among the top donors to a GoFundMe page for Damar Hamlin.
“This is bigger than football”: Bills fans come together in prayer for Hamlin
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a somber afternoon and evening at One Bills Drive. Fans organized two vigils outside Highmark Stadium offering prayers and well-wishes to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Monday Night Football. He was rushed via ambulance to […]
Yardbarker
Giants players and coaches weigh in on Damar Hamlin
The NFL and the entire nation are currently still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest immediately after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Monday, and today some personnel from the New York Giants spoke about the incident publicly for the first time. Giants...
Fans flood Damar Hamlin’s toy charity with donations after Bills safety collapses on the field during MNF
The Bills Mafia and football fans across the league are doing what they can to show their support to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Midway through the first quarter, Hamlin made a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin, 24, was able to get up after the tackle, but collapsed to the turf shortly thereafter. Medical personnel and an ambulance came onto the field to tend to Hamlin. Paramedics appeared to perform CPR on Hamlin. An oxygen mask was used on Hamlin as the medical team worked on the safety for close to 10 minutes.
Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes offer prayers and support for Damar Hamlin
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes teamed up on Twitter and offered prayers and support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after the scary ordeal on Monday Night Football. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is reportedly in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest Monday night during a game against the Bengals, and players and fans around the league are praying endlessly for his health and his family.
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt explains decision for Damar Hamlin coverage
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt explained why he didn't interview a medical expert shortly after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday night. "My personal preference was that I didn’t want to bring in a physician to speculate," Van Pelt told CNN's Oliver Darcy. "I totally see the other side, where a well-trained eye of a physician might recognize something that might totally make sense. But I just didn’t want to be speculating."
