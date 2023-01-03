The Bills Mafia and football fans across the league are doing what they can to show their support to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Midway through the first quarter, Hamlin made a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin, 24, was able to get up after the tackle, but collapsed to the turf shortly thereafter. Medical personnel and an ambulance came onto the field to tend to Hamlin. Paramedics appeared to perform CPR on Hamlin. An oxygen mask was used on Hamlin as the medical team worked on the safety for close to 10 minutes.

