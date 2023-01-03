Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Twitter blasts soulless Skip Bayless for Damar Hamlin tweet
As the NFL world came together to pray for Damar Hamlin, Skip Bayless shot off a heartless tweet that had people calling for him to be fired. Monday Night Football ended under terrifying circumstances with the game between the Bills and Bengals suspended after Damar Hamlin had to be removed from the field via an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
Walk-On Edge Rusher Chooses to Leave Huskies
At its peak, the University of Washington football roster this past season counted 116 players. Nearly a third were walk-ons, or those without scholarships and most likely name, likeness and image deals. The unpaid show up to live out a dream, surprise the coaches and somehow convince people that they,...
Yardbarker
Eagles playoff scenarios: Will the Giants play spoiler after Philly cost them a playoff spot in 2021?
The Philadelphia Eagles are just one game away from their first playoff berth under Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts. Regardless of what happens in the game against New York, the Birds will have punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs. How things look beyond that will be settled this weekend.
Brian Daboll Asked About Giants Starters Playing This Weekend
The New York Giants are locked into a wild card spot heading into their final regular season game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Because of that, they could theoretically rest their starters against the Eagles since they really have nothing to play for. When head coach Brian Daboll was asked about...
Damar Hamlin’s friend gives long-awaited positive update from Cincinnati hospital
In a moment which made football feel like an afterthought, Damar Hamlin’s life hung in the balance. Finally, we’ve received something positive to report about the Bills safety’s health. Damar Hamlin remains sedated and in the ICU in critical condition, so it’s important to state that there...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets bolster offense; Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
Here it is: your first mock draft aggregation of the new year. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFL with a 13-3 record and have clinched a...
Tom Brady's Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are out of playoff contention and currently sit with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, so could a loss to the Buccaneers help them?
Cowboys Playoff Scenarios: How the Cowboys Can Win the NFC East and Clinch the No. 1 Seed in the NFC in Week 18
How the Dallas Cowboys can win the NFC East and clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC in Week 18. The post Cowboys Playoff Scenarios: How the Cowboys Can Win the NFC East and Clinch the No. 1 Seed in the NFC in Week 18 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
49ers Playoff Chances: How the 49ers Clinch the No. 1 Seed in the NFC in Week 18
How the San Francisco 49ers can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC in Week 18. The post 49ers Playoff Chances: How the 49ers Clinch the No. 1 Seed in the NFC in Week 18 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bears NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 18
Heading into the final week of the 2022 NFL season, the Chicago Bears are 3-13. They’re coming off of a blowout loss to the division-rival Detroit Lions, 41-10, and have nothing to lose but a better draft selection. This has been one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise...
Eagles playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18: NFC East, 1st-round bye, home-field advantage in play
Will the Eagles be masters of their domain on Sunday?. Beat the New York Giants, and Philadelphia clinches the NFC East division title, a first-round bye, and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. If the Eagles somehow lose to the Giants, their...
