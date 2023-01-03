ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

NFL Twitter blasts soulless Skip Bayless for Damar Hamlin tweet

As the NFL world came together to pray for Damar Hamlin, Skip Bayless shot off a heartless tweet that had people calling for him to be fired. Monday Night Football ended under terrifying circumstances with the game between the Bills and Bengals suspended after Damar Hamlin had to be removed from the field via an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
HuskyMaven

Walk-On Edge Rusher Chooses to Leave Huskies

At its peak, the University of Washington football roster this past season counted 116 players. Nearly a third were walk-ons, or those without scholarships and most likely name, likeness and image deals. The unpaid show up to live out a dream, surprise the coaches and somehow convince people that they,...
SEATTLE, WA
