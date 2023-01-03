ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallia County, OH



WOWK 13 News

7 arrested in Greenup County, Kentucky Drug bust

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)–Seven people were arrested on drug charges on Thursday morning. According to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department, they searched a residence on the 1300 block of Big White Oak Road after a one-month-long investigation. Deputies found several grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. GCSD says that some of the suspects already had drug-related […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
Ironton Tribune

Two arrested for theft at Scioto County Glockner’s

PORTSMOUTH — A man and woman were charged after deputies said they attempted to steal tires from a Glockner’s location in Scioto County on Dec. 31. Arrested were Felicia Tully, 36, of Portsmouth, and Kevin Nance, 29, of New Boston. Both were charged with petty theft, a misdemeanor...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Mason County deputies arrest man in connection with fatal shooting

ASHTON, W.Va. — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in Mason County. Deputies took James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, into custody following the shooting in the Aston area Saturday. The shooting happened in the early morning hours near Ashton Upland Road. When...
MASON COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville – Man Reports Stolen Wallet and Soiled Trousers

NELSONVILLE = Police were called to the scene of a residential burglary on Saturday but the situation had a stinky ending. According to the Nelsonville police department on Saturday, January 7 2023 Officers responded to a report of a residential burglary. The caller reported a missing wallet and located a pair of soiled trousers.
NELSONVILLE, OH
WTAP

Reward for information on Gretchen Fleming increased to $65,000

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The reward for information regarding Gretchen has now increased to $65,000. The Fleming family provided the new reward poster to the Parkersburg Police Department. The family said the increase was made possible by the Parkersburg business owner(s) who care about Gretchen and the Parkersburg area. They...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

Arrest made in Charleston murder investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police made an arrest in a domestic dispute which escalated into a homicide Thursday night in Charleston. Amber Kay Wymer, 41, of Charleston, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. She was taken into custody after police were called to a home on Charleston’s Bauer Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday.
CHARLESTON, WV
wklw.com

Man Facing Rape and Incest Charges

Kentucky State Police arrested a Greenup Co man on allegations of sexual abuse.Troopers arrested Justin McDowell and charged him with second degree rape and incest. McDowell was arrested at a home in Ashland, Ky. on January 4. Investigators said when they attempted to arrest McDowell, they had a brief altercation and showed a knife to Troopers. McDowell was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center and then to the Boyd Co Detention Center. Troopers said charges are also pending against McDowell in Boyd Co stemming from the incident at the time of the arrest.
ASHLAND, KY
WTAP

Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, law enforcement from Parkersburg Police Department were chasing a motorcyclist North on I-77 and then lost the driver Saturday evening. Officials said the chase started in Parkersburg, West Virginia and headed into Ohio, but say the chase has ended. Those are all of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

Outside agencies asked to handle Cabell County investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The internal investigation of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department over a child’s death will be handled by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle announced Friday he had requested outside agencies to investigate the case in which off-duty deputy Jeff...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

One arrested after hour-long chase that went through two West Virginia counties

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a suspect through two counties and back early Saturday morning, Metro 911 says. According to dispatchers, a pursuit started in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 1:42 a.m. The pursuit continued into Putnam County and then back through Kanawha County, dispatchers say. Authorities chased […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Police investigating pharmacy robbery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a pharmacy robbery that happened Thursday night in East Huntington, according to our crew at the scene. It was reported around 8:20 p.m. at the CVS in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue. Employees say two masked men robbed the pharmacy. They handed...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Investigators check Fleming case lead in Jackson County

RAVENSWOOD — The investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Fleming extended into Jackson County on Thursday, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said there were no new developments to release. “The investigation is continuing, and it’s not uncommon that our detectives are out in the field, following up on...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

YouTuber suit dropped by court

A $1 million federal lawsuit filed by a YouTuber against the Ironton Police Department, a sheriff’s deputy and a courthouse employee has been terminated by the court. Jose Maria DeCastro, who goes by the name of Chile DeCastro, first appeared in Ironton in March to film videos for his YouTube channel, Delete Lawz. After he was arrested, DeCastro filed a suit against several people citing infringement on his constitutional rights.
IRONTON, OH

