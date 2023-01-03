Read full article on original website
7 arrested in Greenup County, Kentucky Drug bust
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)–Seven people were arrested on drug charges on Thursday morning. According to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department, they searched a residence on the 1300 block of Big White Oak Road after a one-month-long investigation. Deputies found several grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. GCSD says that some of the suspects already had drug-related […]
Ironton Tribune
Two arrested for theft at Scioto County Glockner’s
PORTSMOUTH — A man and woman were charged after deputies said they attempted to steal tires from a Glockner’s location in Scioto County on Dec. 31. Arrested were Felicia Tully, 36, of Portsmouth, and Kevin Nance, 29, of New Boston. Both were charged with petty theft, a misdemeanor...
Metro News
Mason County deputies arrest man in connection with fatal shooting
ASHTON, W.Va. — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in Mason County. Deputies took James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, into custody following the shooting in the Aston area Saturday. The shooting happened in the early morning hours near Ashton Upland Road. When...
wchstv.com
Police: Reward upped to $65,000 for information regarding missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police said reward money for information regarding the disappearance of a 28-year-old Wood County woman has been upped to $65,000. Gretchen Fleming of Vienna was last seen Dec. 4 leaving the My Way Lounge and Restaurant in Parkersburg. She was reported missing Dec. 12.
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Man Reports Stolen Wallet and Soiled Trousers
NELSONVILLE = Police were called to the scene of a residential burglary on Saturday but the situation had a stinky ending. According to the Nelsonville police department on Saturday, January 7 2023 Officers responded to a report of a residential burglary. The caller reported a missing wallet and located a pair of soiled trousers.
WTAP
Reward for information on Gretchen Fleming increased to $65,000
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The reward for information regarding Gretchen has now increased to $65,000. The Fleming family provided the new reward poster to the Parkersburg Police Department. The family said the increase was made possible by the Parkersburg business owner(s) who care about Gretchen and the Parkersburg area. They...
Metro News
Arrest made in Charleston murder investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police made an arrest in a domestic dispute which escalated into a homicide Thursday night in Charleston. Amber Kay Wymer, 41, of Charleston, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. She was taken into custody after police were called to a home on Charleston’s Bauer Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday.
wklw.com
Man Facing Rape and Incest Charges
Kentucky State Police arrested a Greenup Co man on allegations of sexual abuse.Troopers arrested Justin McDowell and charged him with second degree rape and incest. McDowell was arrested at a home in Ashland, Ky. on January 4. Investigators said when they attempted to arrest McDowell, they had a brief altercation and showed a knife to Troopers. McDowell was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center and then to the Boyd Co Detention Center. Troopers said charges are also pending against McDowell in Boyd Co stemming from the incident at the time of the arrest.
WTAP
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, law enforcement from Parkersburg Police Department were chasing a motorcyclist North on I-77 and then lost the driver Saturday evening. Officials said the chase started in Parkersburg, West Virginia and headed into Ohio, but say the chase has ended. Those are all of...
WSAZ
Outside sheriff’s office to internally investigate deadly Cabell Co. incident
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal investigation regarding possible policy violations in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle released that information Friday night.
wchstv.com
Charleston woman shaken by nearby murder after multiple encounters with suspect
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood is still shaken by Friday night's murder in Charleston. Police say they arrested Amber Wymer, accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend's 20-year-old daughter Abigail Marcinkowsky in a fight at their home on Bauer Avenue. Betty Arce is nearly 90 years old and has...
Metro News
Outside agencies asked to handle Cabell County investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The internal investigation of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department over a child’s death will be handled by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle announced Friday he had requested outside agencies to investigate the case in which off-duty deputy Jeff...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Piketon police officer recently indicted, faces charges in Franklin Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A former Piketon Police Officer who was recently indicted in Pike County for theft in office, and personating an officer also faces charges in Franklin County for theft, passing bad checks, and possession of criminal tools. In December, the Guardian reported on the indictment of...
One arrested after hour-long chase that went through two West Virginia counties
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a suspect through two counties and back early Saturday morning, Metro 911 says. According to dispatchers, a pursuit started in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 1:42 a.m. The pursuit continued into Putnam County and then back through Kanawha County, dispatchers say. Authorities chased […]
WSAZ
Police investigating pharmacy robbery
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a pharmacy robbery that happened Thursday night in East Huntington, according to our crew at the scene. It was reported around 8:20 p.m. at the CVS in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue. Employees say two masked men robbed the pharmacy. They handed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Investigators check Fleming case lead in Jackson County
RAVENSWOOD — The investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Fleming extended into Jackson County on Thursday, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said there were no new developments to release. “The investigation is continuing, and it’s not uncommon that our detectives are out in the field, following up on...
Fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia
Mason County Sheriff Corey J. Miller says there was a fatal shooting in the Ashton, West Virginia, area early Saturday morning.
Ironton Tribune
YouTuber suit dropped by court
A $1 million federal lawsuit filed by a YouTuber against the Ironton Police Department, a sheriff’s deputy and a courthouse employee has been terminated by the court. Jose Maria DeCastro, who goes by the name of Chile DeCastro, first appeared in Ironton in March to film videos for his YouTube channel, Delete Lawz. After he was arrested, DeCastro filed a suit against several people citing infringement on his constitutional rights.
West Virginia man sentenced to 45 years for murder of Charleston mother
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of a mother while her daughter was by her side was sentenced on Friday. Dorian Clark was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court to a maximum of 40 years for the murder of Chastanay Joseph. He will also serve five years for being […]
One person airlifted to hospital after rollover crash in Ohio creek bed
One person was airlifted to the hospital after they crashed into a creek bed and were trapped in their truck in Bedford Township, Ohio.
