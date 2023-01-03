Kentucky State Police arrested a Greenup Co man on allegations of sexual abuse.Troopers arrested Justin McDowell and charged him with second degree rape and incest. McDowell was arrested at a home in Ashland, Ky. on January 4. Investigators said when they attempted to arrest McDowell, they had a brief altercation and showed a knife to Troopers. McDowell was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center and then to the Boyd Co Detention Center. Troopers said charges are also pending against McDowell in Boyd Co stemming from the incident at the time of the arrest.

ASHLAND, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO